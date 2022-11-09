Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Burger and Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

1011 West Park Avenue

Orange, TX 77630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MR.BURGER w/ FRIES
WINGS FOR 4

DINNER

RED BEANS AND RICE w/ A MEAT

$12.00

SHRIMP &GRITS

$10.00

FISH & GRITS

$10.00

SHRIMP&FISH GRITS

$13.00

LOADED SPECIAL

$14.99

pork chop basket

$9.99

COMBO

6 WINGS & 6 SHRIMP

$14.99

LOADED COMBO

$19.99

BURGERS

MR.BURGER w/ FRIES

$9.99

DOUBLE MR. BURGER W/FRIES

$12.99

MR. BURGER

$8.50

DOUBLE MR.BURGER

$11.50

BIG LEW W/FRIES

$12.99

BAG OF BURGERS

$23.99

SEAFOOD

1 FISH 6 SHRIMP

$12.99

2 FISH 6 SHRIMP

$15.99

10 SHRIMP

$12.99

6 SHRIMP

$11.99

1 FISH W/FRIES

$7.50

2FISH W/ FRIES

$9.99

CHICKEN WINGS

10 WINGS

$12.99

6 WINGS

$9.99

WINGS FOR 4

$24.99

SANDWICHES

PORK CHOP

$5.99

FISH

$5.99

SHRIMP

$6.99

KIDS MEALS

NUGGETS

$5.00

CORN DOG

$3.99

HOT DOG

$5.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.00

CHEESE BURGER

$5.00

DRINKS

KOOL-AID

$2.00

CAN SODA

$1.00

BOTTLE SODA

$2.00

WATER

$1.00

SEAFOOD BOILS

CRAWFISH

SHRIMP

$20.00

SNOWCRABS

$15.99

ALL BOILS COME WITH FIXINGS

$20.00

SIDES

BOUUDIN BALLS 3

$5.00

BOUDIN BALLS 6

$12.00

1 BURRITO

$3.75

2BURRITO

$7.50

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

FRIES

$1.99

ORINGS

$2.99

RED BEANS AND RICE -SM

$8.00

RED BEANS AND RICE -LG

$16.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$5.00

Eggrolls

$3.00

DESSERT

ICE CREAM CONE

$1.00

SHAKES

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 3:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 2:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best burgers in orange!

Location

1011 West Park Avenue, Orange, TX 77630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Judice's Cajun Cafe - 2045 Texas Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2045 Texas Avenue Bridge City, TX 77611
View restaurantnext
Bullfish
orange starNo Reviews
6223 West Round Bunch Road Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Peggy's Place
orange starNo Reviews
2682 E. Roundbunch Road Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista - Groves Tx
orange starNo Reviews
3814 Main Avenue Groves, TX 77619
View restaurantnext
La Salsita - 6048 Gulfway Drive
orange starNo Reviews
6048 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur, TX 77642
View restaurantnext
The Avenue Coffee & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 141
1226 Port Neches Ave Port Neches, TX 77651
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orange

The Hut - Orange, TX
orange star4.9 • 490
1804 North 16th Street Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orange
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston