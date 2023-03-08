Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Cactus Mexican Grill 378 South Branch Road

No reviews yet

378 South Branch Road

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844

Popular Items

Chimichanga
Quesadilla
3 Tacos

Menu

Appetizer

Traditional Buffalo Wings (10)

$12.99

Classic, hot or habanero

Pronto Gaucamole

$8.50

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

Salsa de Queso

$6.95

Delicious hot cheese dip with diced tomatoes & Jalapenos. Served with crispy chips

Nachos La Familia

$12.95

Cheese, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on top

Nacho Fajita

$12.95

Black beans, three cheese, sweet peppers & onion and your best protein choice

Chipotle Calamares

$11.95

Chipotle Fried Calamari

Deliciosa Salsa Bandera

$7.95

Vegan salad with diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice, avocado. Served with crispy chips

Nopal Salad (Vegan)

$8.95

Fresh cactus, tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro & radish. Served with crispy chips

Orden De Elotes (4)

$6.95

Mexican corn on the cob topped w/ cotija cheese, mayo, tajin, lime included on the side

Picadera

$14.99

Pork belly, fried chicken, fried sausage, & green plantains

Tour for Mexico

$18.99

Included hard tacos, mini taquitos, mini nachos, platains, & guacamole

Chips Con Salsa

$5.50

Odren De Tostones

$7.00

Coctel De Camaron

$14.95

Desayunos Family Style

Huevos (Eggs) Scramble

$8.95

with chorizo, ham, salchicha, mexican style, salsa verde, longaniza, sunny eggs. Rice and beans, choice of tortillas or bread

Family Breakfast

$9.95

Scamble eggs, sausage, ham, bacon and seasoned potatoes

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Served with eggs, salted beef, sour cream, fresh cheese, onion, cilantro

Enchiladas

$13.99

Filled with boil chicken, eggs, salted beef, sour cream, fresh cheese, cream, red oinons

Entomatadas (4)

$13.99

Fry tortilla tossed in tomato sauce on top of fresh cheese, sour cream, red onion. Served with salted beef & sunny eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Enchiladas Lunch

$10.99

Antojitos Mexicanos

1 Meat Tlayuda Oaxaquena

$14.95

Black beans sauce covered cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, avocado.

2 Meat Tlayuda Oaxaquena 18

$16.95

Black beans sauce covered cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, avocado.

Tlayuda Oaxaquena 18

$19.95

Black beans sauce covered cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, avocado.

Orden De Sopes

$11.95

Homemade tortilla w/ lettuce, beans sauce, fresh cheese, sour cream on top

Orden De Empanadas (3)

$11.95

Fried homemade with family special sauce filling. Tossed with boiled chicken

Empanads Vegetarianas

$9.75Out of stock

Fried cheese & veggies

Orden De Tamales (3)

$9.00

Orden Flautas

$11.95

Fried rolled tortillas, lettuce, fresh cheese, sour cream, served with rice

Botana Azteca

$9.95

Vegetable rice, beans on top of pork belly & pico de gallo. Served with crisy chips.

Orden De Picaditas (3)

$9.99

Orden De Huaraches (2)

$9.00

Cesina Ranchera

$13.95

Enfrijoladas

$12.95

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Enmoladas

$12.75

Orden De Tostadas (3)

$11.95

Tamal (1)

$3.00

Tacos Dorados (4)

$8.50

Tacos

3 Tacos

$12.95

4 x 12

$12.75

Pollo Taco (1)

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

Asada Taco (1)

$4.50

Grilled Steak

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Family style

Al Pastor Taco (1)

$4.50

Marinated pork with pineapple

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Pork Mexican Sausage

Enchilada Taco

$4.50

Orden Tacos

$12.00

Roasted veggies

Taco De Chicharron (1)

$4.50

Pork Belly

Orden Tacos De Birria (4)

$15.75

with hot consomme

Orden Tacos De Lengua (3)

$14.95

Cow Tongue

Orden Tacos De Tripa (3)

$14.95

Tripe

Orden Tacos De Camaron (3)

$14.95

Shrimp

Orden De Tacos De Pescado (3)

$14.95

Fish

Taco Fajita (1)

$4.75

Flour tortilla and sauteed sweet peppers, onions, guacamole

Para Todos (10) Tacos

$36.99

Bandeja Fiesta

$98.00

Party Tray 30

Combo Tacos

$9.75

Two tacos with rice and beans

Orden De Veggie Tacos (3)

$12.95

Orden Barbacoa De Chivo Tacos (4)

$14.95

Taco placero de milanesa

$5.75

Taco placero de chicarron

$4.50

Cactus Tacos

$4.50

Camaron Taco (1)

$4.50

Soups

Menudo Soup

$14.95

is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth with a Guajillo pepper base, lime, on the side chopped onion, and cilantro and tortillas

Pozole

$14.95

is a rich brothy, soup made with boil chicken hominy with red chiles with a side of radish, lime, oregano and 2 corn tostadas

Caldo de Res

$13.95

Beef soup with vegetables spicy or non spicy

Caldo de Pollo

$12.75

Vegetable chicken soup, spicy or non spicy

Caldo de Mariscos

$18.00

An amazing mix of seafood cooked in delicious broth

Tortilla Soup with Chicken

$10.99

Tomato sauce, corn, beans, avocado, onion and cilantro

Caldo De Camaron

$14.00

Caldo De Birria

$18.00

Caldo De Nopales

$12.00Out of stock

Caldo De Pescado

$14.00

Salad & Dressing

Angy Salad

$8.99

Mix lettuce, avocado, corn, tomato, onions, given dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Mix Lettuce, tomato slices tossed in cream of Caesar

Pineapple Salad

$7.99

with avocado, carrots, ham, tomato and re donions

Bowl Salad Mix

$6.99

Lettuce, corn sauce, tomato, onions and carrots

House Salad

$4.50

Small portion of lettuce, tomato, avocado and onions

Chicken Grill Salad

$11.99

The Family Plates

Pueblo Viejo

$15.75

Grill steak and marinate shrimp on top, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, green onions, fried jalapeno and tortillas

El Viajero

$15.50

Fire grilled steak and grilled chicken with marinated shrimp. Served with salad, Mexican rice, black beans and trotillas

Mexico Lindo

$15.95

Fire grilled steak with mexican chorizo and melted Oaxaca cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, fresh guacamole, grilled cactus and tortillas

Mi Pueblo

$14.95

3 Chicken Monterrey enchiladas, one chicken tamale, fresh salad, rice, black beans and tortillas

Carnitas La Familia

$17.95

One pound delicious savory carnitas served with guac, lime, pico and tortillas

El Rodeo

$16.95

Fire beef ribs served rice, black beans, pico de gallo and guacamole

Alambre Chilango

$15.95

Sweet peppers, onion, mushroom, ham, bacon, shrimp, sauteed together with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans flour tortilals

Molcajete

$32.99

Serves 2. Served in a traditional stone bowl assorted combination of meats, grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, adobada, shrimp all grilled in perfection. With cactus, jalapeno, green onion, fresh cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Sizzling Fajita

$12.95+

Sauteed pepper onion one the option below served with rice, beans, guac, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese in top.

Mole Oaxaqueno

$13.95

Sweet mole w/ nboil chicken served with rice and beans

Parrilla la Familia

$79.99

Meat: Chicken, steak, shrimp, adobada, pork chop, beef ribs and loganisa. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, green and red salsa, cactus, green onions, jalapeno, lime and tortillas

Plato Mi Bandera

$12.50

El Ranchero

$12.00

From the Sea

Camarones a la Mexicana

$13.95

Mexican style shrimp sauteed with tomato, onion and jalapenos

Camarones Empanizados

$14.95

Fried breaded shrimp

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.95

Shrimp sauteed in delicious garlic sauce

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.95

Perfect for spicy lover, shrimp in hot sauce

Camarones en Pasta

$14.95

Delicious chipotle sauce tossed with linguini pasta and shrimp

Mojarra Frita

$16.95

Seasoned fried tilapia

Mojarra con Mariscos

$20.00

All seas together, delicious fried tilapia with mix seafood on top

Tilapia a la Plancha

$11.99

Marinate grill fish fillet

Mojarra A La Mexicana

$15.95

Mojarra A La Diabla

$15.95

Camarones A La Plancha

$14.95

Tilapia Con Camarones

$14.00

Tilapia Con Mariscos

$16.95

Lunch or Dinner Plates

Bistec a la Mexicanoa

$13.95

Marinate steak sauteed w/onion and cactus

Bistec Encebollado

$13.95

Grill steak sauteed with caramel onions

Bistec En Salsa Ranchera

$12.95

Bistec Con Nopales

$13.95

Bistec En Salsa Verde\roja

$12.95

Bistec Ranchero

$13.95

Bistec A La Diabla

$12.95

Bistec Empanizado

$12.95

Carne Asada

$13.95

Delicious marinate steak

Chuleta a la Mexicana

$13.95

Sauteed pork chop with tomato, onion, jalapeno

Chuleta a la Plancha

$13.95

Marinate grilled pork chop

Chuleta Ranchera

$13.95

Chuleta En Salsa Verde\ Roja

$12.95

Chuleta Con Camarones

$13.95

Chuleta a la Diabla

$13.95

Pork chop in homemade devil spicy sauce

Costillas De Puerco

$10.99

Chuleta Con Huevos

$13.95

1/4 Pollo Asado

$12.75

1/4 of charcoal chicken with bone

Pollo Frito

$12.75

2 pieces of fried chicken

Pechuga Empanizada

$12.75

Marinated chicken breaded

Pechuga Asada

$12.75

Marinate grill chicken

Belly Pork

$12.00

Pechuga A La Mexicana

$12.75

Pechuga Con Nopales

$12.50

Pechuga Ranchera

$12.95

Pollo En Salsa Verde

$10.99

Pechuga A La Plancha

$10.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$11.95+

Tortas

Choriqueso

$6.95

Milanesa de Pollo (Torta)

$7.25

Milanesa de Res (Torta)

$7.25

Torta Cubana

$9.95

Torta Oaxaquena

$7.25

Torta De Carnitas

$6.75

Torta De Asada

$8.95

La Sabrosa

$9.99

Torta Para Aguantar

$7.25

Torta Rapidita

$7.00

Frontera Burritos

Todo Burrito

$12.95

Lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, sweet pepper, corn, onions, sour cream and guac

Frontera Burrito

$11.95

Mix cheese, lettuce, beans, rice and sour cream

Champion Burrito

$10.95

Mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, mild sauce and rice

Mexican Burrito

$10.95

Rice, beans, onions and cilantro and homemade sauce

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.75

Cheese, rice beans and sour cream

Tostada Burrito Bowl

$11.95

With rice, beans, mix lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and mix cheese

Bowl Burrito

$10.95

Out of tortilla recipe with rice beans, mix lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole

Burrito Enchilado Style

$14.95

Soaked in special sauce melted mix cheese on top

Chimichanga

$14.95

Deliciously fried with melted cheese on top. Served with salad and sour cream

Burrito Bandera

$12.00

Sides and More

Mexican Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Guacamole (8 Oz.)

$6.75

Crispy Chips order

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$6.75

Orden De French Fries

$3.75

Fried Jalapenos 3pcs

$3.75

Green Onions 4pcs

$3.75

Cactus Order 3pcs

$5.95

Elote

$4.95

Corn on the cob with chili powder, mayo, cotija cheese

Rice And Beans

$5.75

Xtra Tortilla Orden

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Platter Two Soft Mini Taquitos

$8.00

Kid Beans Burrito

$8.00

Kids Hot Dig

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mini Cheeseburger

$8.00

Linguini Pasta with Chicken Breaded

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Dessert

Flan Napolitano

$2.00Out of stock

Pudding Cup

Family Flan

$5.00

Homemade Napolitano Pudding

Tres Leches

$5.00

Three Milk delicious Cake

Orden Churros

$6.00

3pcs

Platanos Maduros

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

Gelatina

$2.00

Elote

$4.00

Esquites

$4.75

Fresas Con Crema

$5.75

Piña Colada

$5.75

Lunch Specials

Costillas de Puerco

$10.99Out of stock

Chicharron En Salsa

$10.99

Pipian Verde de Pollo

$12.00

Enchiladas Lunch

$10.99

Gorditas

$9.99

Coptel de Camarones

$14.95

Enchiladas Completa

$10.99

Barbacoa De Chivo

$14.00

Guisado Especial

$12.00

PREMIO

Out of stock

Combo Platter

$65.00

Flautas De Pollo( Lunch)

$10.00

Pork Belly W/ Rice&beans( Lunch)

$10.00

Belly Pork Lunch

$12.00

Carnitas Lunch

$10.99

Mole Negro

Out of stock

Huevos Con Jamon( Lunch)

$10.00

2 Tamales Rojos W/ Rice&beans

$10.00

2 Tamales Verdes W/ Rice& Beans( Lunch)

$10.00

Combo 2 Tamales + R\B + Cafe

$10.00

Combo Tamales (2) Arroz + Frijoles

$8.50

Mexican Burrito (Lunch)

$10.00

2 Empanadas W/ Rice&beans Lunch

$10.00

2 Tacos W/rice&beans( Combo Lunch)

$10.00

Frontera Burrito Lunch

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla Lunch

$10.00

Chicken Nachos Lunch

$10.00

Green Enchiladas Lunch

$10.00

Huevos Con Chorizo Lunch

$10.00

Torta Milanesa De Pollo( Lunch)

$10.00

Guac Combo Salad

$10.00

Keto Salad Chips (Lunch)

$10.00

Pollo Asado Lunch

$10.00

Carne Asada W/rice&beans( Lunch)

$10.00

Pechuga Asada W/fries(fries)

$10.00

Tilapia A La Plancha W/ Plantains(lunch)

$10.00

Bistec Encebollado (Lunch)

$10.00

Carnitas( Lunch)

$10.00

Fajita Lunch (Chk.)

$10.00

Alambre De Pollo( Lunch)

$10.00

Costillas De Puerco En Salsa Verde

$10.00

Chicharron En Salsa Verde

$10.00

Tortilla Soup( Lunch)

$10.00

Caldo De Pollo ( Lunch)

$10.00

Chuleta c/ Huevo/ Camarones/ A La Diabla

$12.00

Drinks

Cold Drinks

Horchata

$3.95+

Rice & Milks

Tamarindo

$3.95+

Tamarind

Jamaica

$3.95+

Hibiscus Extracts

Maracuya

$3.95+

Passion Fruit

Piña Colada

$7.75

Licuados (Shakes)

$5.00+

Jugos Naturels

$4.75+

Homemade natural juices orange, carrot, mix

Soda Can

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Botella de Desechables

$3.00

2lt Soda

$3.75

Snapple

$2.75

Botella de Agua

$1.75

Arizona

$1.50

Mango

Boing

$3.00

Water(free)

Hot Drinks

Homemade Coffee

$2.75

Champurrado

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Chai Organic tea

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Ponche De Frutas

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Our 100% family service. Delicious,Fresh,Authentic,Mexican Cuisine. Where you will always find only better Service.

Location

378 South Branch Road, HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844

Directions

