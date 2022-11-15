Mr. Charlie’s Murray
849 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!
Location
554 W 4500 S, Murray, UT 84123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho Bien Hoa, Taylorsville - 4146 Carriage Sq
No Reviews
4146 Carriage Sq Taylorsville, UT 84119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Murray
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant