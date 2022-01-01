- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Cleveland Park
- /
- Chinese
- /
- Mr. Chens - DC
Mr. Chens - DC
No reviews yet
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Asparagus with Ginger Sauce
Beef Satay
Chicken Satay
Crab Rangoon
Crispy Shitake Mushroom
Fresh Soy Beans
Fried Calamari
Fried Dumplings
Fried Wontons
Peking Duck Rolls
Seaweed Salad
Sesame Cold Noodles
Shrimp Tempura
Snow Peas with Ginger Sauce
Spicy Wontons
Steamed Dumplings
Taiwanese Fried Tofu
Vegetable Fried Dumplings
Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Fried Chicken Wings
Fries
Vegetable
Asparagus & Tofu
Broccoli in Ginger & Garlic Sauce
Buddhist Vegetables
Eggplant in Basil Sauce
Eggplant in Ginger & Garlic Sauce
General Tso's Tofu
Home Style Tofu
Hunan Tofu
Kung Pao Tofu
Moo Shu Vegetables
Panda's Delight
Sesame Tofu
Stir-Fried Spinach
Szechuan Tofu
Szuchuan String Beans
Tofu with Ginger & Basil
Vegetable Tofu
Tofu Curl
Crispy Eggplant
Scrambled Egg and Tomato
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Chicken
General Tso's Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken in Ginget & Garlic Sauce
Hunan Chicken
Pineapple Chicken
Chicken with Broccoli
Moo Goo Chicken
Szechuan Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Chicken in Black Bean Sauce
Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Moo Shu Chicken
Orange Chicken
Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Chicken with String Beans
Curry Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lemon Chicken
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Beef
Szechuan Beef
Beef in Black Bean Sauce
Beef with Snow Peas & Mushrooms
Beef with Broccoli
Beef with Green peppers & Onions
Beef in Ginger & Garlic Sauce
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Mongolian Beef
Crispy Beef
Moo Shu Beef
Sesame Beef
Crispy Steak In Orange Sauce
Beef Egg Foo Young
Seafood
Curry Shrimp
Hunan Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp with Chinese Spice
Kung Pao Shrimp
Pineapple Shrimp
Salmon and Tofu
Salmon Filet in Szechuan Sauce
Scallops & Shrimp with Ginger & Garlic Sauce
Seafood Delight
Sesame Shrimp
Shrimp & Tofu
Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce
Shrimp in Ginger & Garlic Sauce
Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with Snow Peas
Soft Shell Crab
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Triple Delight
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Combo Egg Foo Young
Pork
Light Menu
Rice & Noodles
Beef Angel Hair Rice Noodles
Beef Curry Fried Rice
Beef Drunken Fried Rice
Beef Drunken Noodles
Beef Fried Brown Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Beef Lo-Mein
Beef Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
Beef Rice Noodle Soup
Beef Rice Noodles
Beef Royal Purple Fried Rice
Beef Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
Chicken Angel Hair Rice Noodles
Chicken Curry Fried Rice
Chicken Drunken Fried Rice
Chicken Drunken Noodles
Chicken Fried Brown Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Lo-Mein
Chicken Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
Chicken Rice Noodle Soup
Chicken Rice Noodles
Chicken Royal Purple Fried Rice
Chicken Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
Combination Angel Hair Rice Noodles
Combination Curry Fried Rice
Combination Drunken Fried Rice
Combination Drunken Noodles
Combination Fried Brown Rice
Combination Fried Rice
Combination Lo-Mein
Combination Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
Combination Rice Noodle Soup
Combination Rice Noodles
Combination Royal Purple Fried Rice
Combination Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
Pho Beef Noodle Soup
Pho Chicken Noodle Soup
Pork Angel Hair Rice Noodles
Pork Curry Fried Rice
Pork Drunken Fried Rice
Pork Drunken Noodles
Pork Fried Brown Rice
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Lo-Mein
Pork Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
Pork Rice Noodle Soup
Pork Rice Noodles
Pork Royal Purple Fried Rice
Pork Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
Shrimp Angel Hair Rice Noodles
Shrimp Curry Fried Rice
Shrimp Drunken Fried Rice
Shrimp Drunken Noodles
Shrimp Fried Brown Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Lo-Mein
Shrimp Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup
Shrimp Rice Noodles
Shrimp Royal Purple Fried Rice
Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
TPE Beef Noodle Soup
Vegetables Angel Hair Rice Noodles
Vegetables Curry Fried Rice
Vegetables Drunken Fried Rice
Vegetables Drunken Noodles
Vegetables Fried Brown Rice
Vegetables Fried Rice
Vegetables Lo-Mein
Vegetables Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
Vegetables Rice Noodle Soup
Vegetables Rice Noodles
Vegetables Royal Purple Fried Rice
Vegetables Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
Wonton & Noodle Soup
Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup
Soups
Small Hot & Sour Soup
Large Hot & Sour Soup
Small Wonton Soup
Large Wonton Soup
Small Egg Drop Soup
Large Egg Drop Soup
Small Chicken Corn Soup
Large Chicken Corn Soup
Large Miso Soup
Large Vegetable & Tofu Soup
Large Tofu Spinach Soup
Large Seaweed & Tofu Soup
Dessert
Tax
Juice
Tea & Coffee
Cocktails
Chicken
Vegetable
Rice & Noodles
LSp Chicken Lo-Mein
LSp Shrimp Lo-Mein
LSp Beef Lo-Mein
LSp Pork Lo-Mein
LSp Vegetables Lo-Mein
LSp Chicken Fried Rice
LSp Shrimp Fried Rice
LSp Beef Fried Rice
LSp Pork Fried Rice
LSp Vegetables Fried Rice
LSp Chicken Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
LSp Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
LSp Beef Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
LSp Pork Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
LSp Vegetables Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
LSp Combo Fried Rice
LSp Combo Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
LSp Combo Lo-Mein
Chicken
Beef
Seafood
Vegetable
Gift Certificates
$50 Gift Certificate
Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or https://www.toasttab.com/mrchensdc/v3 or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team
$100 Gift Certificate
Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team
$150 Gift Certificate
Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team
$200 Gift Certificate
Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Mr. Chen's Restaurant, we use organic fresh vegetables along with a health-conscious cooking style to prepare delicious Chinese cuisine. We hope that you have a memorable dining experience!
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008