Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Mr. Chens - DC

review star

No reviews yet

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetarian Spring Rolls
General Tso's Chicken
Crab Rangoon

Appetizers

Asparagus with Ginger Sauce

$8.98

Beef Satay

$9.98

Chicken Satay

$9.98

Crab Rangoon

$8.98

Crispy Shitake Mushroom

$8.98

Fresh Soy Beans

$8.98

Fried Calamari

$9.98

Fried Dumplings

$8.98

Fried Wontons

$7.98

Peking Duck Rolls

$9.98

Seaweed Salad

$8.98

Sesame Cold Noodles

$8.98

Shrimp Tempura

$8.98

Snow Peas with Ginger Sauce

$8.98

Spicy Wontons

$8.98

Steamed Dumplings

$8.98

Taiwanese Fried Tofu

$8.98

Vegetable Fried Dumplings

$8.98

Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

$8.98

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$5.98

Fried Chicken Wings

$10.98

Fries

$8.00

Vegetable

Asparagus & Tofu

$15.98

Broccoli in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$15.98

Buddhist Vegetables

$15.98

Eggplant in Basil Sauce

$15.98

Eggplant in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$15.98

General Tso's Tofu

$15.98

Home Style Tofu

$15.98

Hunan Tofu

$15.98

Kung Pao Tofu

$15.98

Moo Shu Vegetables

$15.98

Panda's Delight

$15.98

Sesame Tofu

$15.98

Stir-Fried Spinach

$15.98

Szechuan Tofu

$15.98

Szuchuan String Beans

$15.98

Tofu with Ginger & Basil

$15.98

Vegetable Tofu

$15.98

Tofu Curl

$15.98

Crispy Eggplant

$15.98

Scrambled Egg and Tomato

$15.98

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$16.98

Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$15.98

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.98

Chicken in Ginget & Garlic Sauce

$15.98

Hunan Chicken

$15.98

Pineapple Chicken

$15.98

Chicken with Broccoli

$15.98

Moo Goo Chicken

$15.98

Szechuan Chicken

$15.98

Sesame Chicken

$15.98

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$15.98

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$15.98

Moo Shu Chicken

$15.98

Orange Chicken

$15.98

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$15.98

Chicken with String Beans

$15.98

Curry Chicken

$15.98

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.98

Lemon Chicken

$15.98

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$16.98

Beef

Szechuan Beef

$16.98

Beef in Black Bean Sauce

$16.98

Beef with Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$16.98

Beef with Broccoli

$16.98

Beef with Green peppers & Onions

$16.98

Beef in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$16.98

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$16.98

Mongolian Beef

$16.98

Crispy Beef

$16.98

Moo Shu Beef

$16.98

Sesame Beef

$16.98

Crispy Steak In Orange Sauce

$16.98

Beef Egg Foo Young

$17.98

Seafood

Curry Shrimp

$17.98

Hunan Shrimp

$17.98

Jumbo Shrimp with Chinese Spice

$18.98

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.98

Pineapple Shrimp

$17.98

Salmon and Tofu

$18.98

Salmon Filet in Szechuan Sauce

$18.98

Scallops & Shrimp with Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$17.98

Seafood Delight

$18.98

Sesame Shrimp

$17.98

Shrimp & Tofu

$17.98

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce

$17.98

Shrimp in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$17.98

Shrimp with Broccoli

$17.98

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$17.98

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$17.98

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$17.98

Soft Shell Crab

$26.98

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.98

Triple Delight

$17.98

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$18.98

Combo Egg Foo Young

$18.98

Pork

Moo Shu Pork

$15.98

Mongolian Pork

$15.98

Shredded Pork with String Beans

$15.98

Hunan Pork

$15.98

Pork with Eggplant in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$15.98

Szechuan Pork

$15.98

Twice Cooked Pork

$16.98

Pork Egg Foo Young

$17.98

Light Menu

Steamed Assorted Vegetables

$15.98

Steamed Tofu with Vegetables

$15.98

Steamed Broccoli

$15.98

Steamed Chicken with Snow Peas

$15.98

Steamed Chicken with Broccoli

$15.98

Steamed Shrimp with Vegetables

$17.98

Steamed Chicken with Vegetables

$15.98

Rice & Noodles

Beef Angel Hair Rice Noodles

$15.88

Beef Curry Fried Rice

$15.88

Beef Drunken Fried Rice

$15.88

Beef Drunken Noodles

$15.88

Beef Fried Brown Rice

$15.88

Beef Fried Rice

$15.88

Beef Lo-Mein

$15.88

Beef Lo-Mein Noodle Soup

$15.88

Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.88

Beef Rice Noodles

$15.88

Beef Royal Purple Fried Rice

$15.88

Beef Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$15.88

Chicken Angel Hair Rice Noodles

$15.88

Chicken Curry Fried Rice

$15.88

Chicken Drunken Fried Rice

$15.88

Chicken Drunken Noodles

$15.88

Chicken Fried Brown Rice

$15.88

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.88

Chicken Lo-Mein

$15.88

Chicken Lo-Mein Noodle Soup

$15.88

Chicken Rice Noodle Soup

$15.88

Chicken Rice Noodles

$15.88

Chicken Royal Purple Fried Rice

$15.88

Chicken Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$15.88

Combination Angel Hair Rice Noodles

$16.88

Combination Curry Fried Rice

$16.88

Combination Drunken Fried Rice

$16.88

Combination Drunken Noodles

$16.88

Combination Fried Brown Rice

$16.88

Combination Fried Rice

$16.88

Combination Lo-Mein

$16.88

Combination Lo-Mein Noodle Soup

$16.88

Combination Rice Noodle Soup

$16.88

Combination Rice Noodles

$16.88

Combination Royal Purple Fried Rice

$16.88

Combination Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$16.88

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

$16.88

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.88

Pork Angel Hair Rice Noodles

$15.88

Pork Curry Fried Rice

$15.88

Pork Drunken Fried Rice

$15.88

Pork Drunken Noodles

$15.88

Pork Fried Brown Rice

$15.88

Pork Fried Rice

$15.88

Pork Lo-Mein

$15.88

Pork Lo-Mein Noodle Soup

$15.88

Pork Rice Noodle Soup

$15.88

Pork Rice Noodles

$15.88

Pork Royal Purple Fried Rice

$15.88

Pork Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$15.88

Shrimp Angel Hair Rice Noodles

$15.88

Shrimp Curry Fried Rice

$15.88

Shrimp Drunken Fried Rice

$15.88

Shrimp Drunken Noodles

$15.88

Shrimp Fried Brown Rice

$15.88

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.88

Shrimp Lo-Mein

$15.88

Shrimp Lo-Mein Noodle Soup

$15.88

Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup

$15.88

Shrimp Rice Noodles

$15.88

Shrimp Royal Purple Fried Rice

$15.88

Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$15.88

TPE Beef Noodle Soup

$16.88

Vegetables Angel Hair Rice Noodles

$15.88

Vegetables Curry Fried Rice

$15.88

Vegetables Drunken Fried Rice

$15.88

Vegetables Drunken Noodles

$15.88

Vegetables Fried Brown Rice

$15.88

Vegetables Fried Rice

$15.88

Vegetables Lo-Mein

$15.88

Vegetables Lo-Mein Noodle Soup

$15.88

Vegetables Rice Noodle Soup

$15.88

Vegetables Rice Noodles

$15.88

Vegetables Royal Purple Fried Rice

$15.88

Vegetables Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$15.88

Wonton & Noodle Soup

$15.88

Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup

$15.88

Soups

Small Hot & Sour Soup

$5.98

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$8.98

Small Wonton Soup

$5.98

Large Wonton Soup

$8.98

Small Egg Drop Soup

$5.98

Large Egg Drop Soup

$8.98

Small Chicken Corn Soup

$5.98

Large Chicken Corn Soup

$8.98

Large Miso Soup

$8.98

Large Vegetable & Tofu Soup

$8.98

Large Tofu Spinach Soup

$8.98

Large Seaweed & Tofu Soup

$8.98

Sides

Brown Rice

$1.95

Plain Fried Rice

$1.95

Extra White Rice

$1.75

Dessert

Flan Custard

$5.98

Cheese Cake

$5.98

*dine in only* Banana Flambe

$8.00

*dine in only* Ice Cream

$5.98

Tax

Bag Tax

$0.05

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.98

Cranberry Juice

$2.98

Orange Juice

$2.98

Pineapple Juice

$2.98

Lemonade

$2.98

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$1.98

Diet Coke

$1.98

Ginger Ale

$1.98

Sprite

$1.98

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.98

Tea & Coffee

Ice Green Tea

$2.98

Hot Green Tea

$2.98

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.98

Fresh Brew Iced Tea

$3.98

Coffee

$3.25

Thai Tea

$3.98

Water

Bottled Water

$1.98

Club Soda

$1.98

S. Pellegrino

$2.98+

Cocktails

Mai Thai

$8.00

Original Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Lychee Martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Extra Shot

$2.00

Guava Cocktail

$8.00

Chicken

LSp Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$11.98

LSp Moo Goo Chicken

$11.98

LSp Chicken with Broccoli

$11.98

LSp Chicken with Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$11.98

LSp Kung Pao Chicken

$11.98

LSp Szechuan Chicken

$11.98

LSp Sesame Chicken

$11.98

LSp Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$11.98

LSp General Tso Chicken

$11.98

Pork

LSp Mongolian Pork

$11.98

LSp Hunan Pork

$11.98

Beef

LSp Szechuan Beef

$12.98

LSp Beef with Broccoli

$12.98

LSp Beef with Green Peppers and Onions

$12.98

Seafood

LSp Shrimp with Broccoli

$13.98

LSp Hunan Shrimp

$13.98

LSp Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$13.98

Vegetable

LSp General Tso's Tofu

$11.98

LSp Broccoli in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$11.98

LSp Buddhist Mixed Vegetables

$11.98

LSp Szechuan Eggplant in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$11.98

LSp Vegetable and Tofu

$11.98

Rice & Noodles

LSp Chicken Lo-Mein

$11.98

LSp Shrimp Lo-Mein

$11.98

LSp Beef Lo-Mein

$11.98

LSp Pork Lo-Mein

$11.98

LSp Vegetables Lo-Mein

$11.98

LSp Chicken Fried Rice

$11.98

LSp Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.98

LSp Beef Fried Rice

$11.98

LSp Pork Fried Rice

$11.98

LSp Vegetables Fried Rice

$11.98

LSp Chicken Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$11.98

LSp Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$11.98

LSp Beef Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$11.98

LSp Pork Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$11.98

LSp Vegetables Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$11.98

LSp Combo Fried Rice

$12.98

LSp Combo Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)

$12.98

LSp Combo Lo-Mein

$12.98

Chicken

DSp Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$15.99

DSp Moo Goo Chicken

$15.99

DSp Chicken with Broccoli

$15.99

DSp Chicken with Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$15.99

DSp Kung Pao Chicken

$15.99

DSp Szechuan Chicken

$15.99

DSp Sesame Chicken

$15.99

DSp Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$15.99

DSp General Tso's Chicken

$15.99

Beef

DSp Szechuan Beef

$16.99

DSp Beef with Broccoli

$16.99

DSp Beef with Green Peppers and Onions

$16.99

DSp Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$16.99

Seafood

DSp Shrimp with Broccoli

$17.99

DSp Hunan Shrimp

$17.99

DSp Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$17.99

DSp Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$17.99

Vegetable

DSp General Tso's Tofu

$15.99

DSp Broccoli in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$15.99

DSp Buddhist Mixed Vegetables

$15.99

DSp Eggplant in Ginger & Garlic Sauce

$15.99

DSp Vegetables and Tofu

$15.99

Pork

DSp Mongolian Pork

$15.99

DSp Hunan Pork

$15.99

Gift Certificates

Please ensure we have your correct email address, phone number, and name to receive your gift certificate purchase. You may fill out the GoogleForm or call us directly (202)966-8988 https://forms.gle/k5ikESeCxn8zPJPb8

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or https://www.toasttab.com/mrchensdc/v3 or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team

$150 Gift Certificate

$150.00

Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

Thank you for everyone's support during these uncertain times. To make things more convenient, we are now selling gift certificates online. Make payments at either: www.venmo.com/mrchens3419 or mrchens.com or call us directly at (202)966-8988 Please confirm that your full name is associated with any purchase to ensure we can deliver your gift certificate! Thank you, -Mr. Chen's Management Team

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Mr. Chen's Restaurant, we use organic fresh vegetables along with a health-conscious cooking style to prepare delicious Chinese cuisine. We hope that you have a memorable dining experience!

Website

Location

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

Gallery
Mr.Chens image
Mr.Chens image
Mr.Chens image
Mr.Chens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Sky - 2436 18th Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
2436 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Dupont
orange starNo Reviews
2029 P st NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Great Wall Szechuan House
orange star3.5 • 496
1527 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
7280 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
East Street Cafe
orange star3.0 • 118
50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,021
423 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Washington
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glover Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston