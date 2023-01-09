Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. D’s Fried Chicken

Highway 552 East

Lorman, MS 39096

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
5 Pc Tender Combo
Chicken Philly

Wings

3 Wings

$7.99

3 whole wings

5 Wings

$13.25

5 whole wings

7 Wings

$18.50

7 whole wings

3 Wing Combo

$10.99

3 whole wings & one side

5 Wing Combo

$15.00

5 whole wings & one side

7 Wing Combo

$21.00

7 whole wings & one side

Chicken

2 Pc Dark

$5.99

Mr. D's famous recipe Thigh and leg

2 Pc White

$6.95

Mr. D's famous recipe Breast and wing

3 Pc Dark

$8.19

Mr. D's famous recipe 2 thighs and leg

3 Pc White

$9.25

Mr. D's famous recipe Breast and two wings

Breast

$3.89

Mr. D's famous recipe

Thigh

$19.99+

Mr. D's famous recipe

Leg

$2.89

Mr. D's famous recipe

Wing

$2.89

Mr. D's famous recipe

Tenders

3 Pc Tenders

$6.99

Marinated chicken breast tenders

4 Pc Tenders

$8.99

Marinated chicken breast tenders

5 Tenders

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast tenders

3 Pc Tender Combo

$8.99

Marinated chicken breast tenders

4 Pc Tender Combo

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast tenders

5 Pc Tender Combo

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast tenders

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly

$8.59

Sliced and diced chicken breast served on a hoagie bun with onions, peppers and cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sub

$7.99

Two marinated chicken tenders, topped with garden-fresh toppings

Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

Two marinated chicken tenders, topped with garden-fresh toppings

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.79

Romaine blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, and croutons

Grill Chicken Salad

$8.59

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, and croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.59

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, and croutons

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.89

Potato Salad

$2.89

Cole Slaw

$2.89

Fries

$2.89

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.89

Whole Jalapeño

$1.59

Ranch

$1.00

Dirty Fries (Small)

$5.89

French fries, green onions, peppers bacon and cheddar

Dirty Fries (Large)

$7.89

French fries, green onions, peppers bacon and cheddar

Garden salad

$2.89

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.89

Peach Cobbler

$3.89

Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Chip

$0.89

Otis Spunkmeyer 1.33 oz

Oatmeal Raisin

$0.89

Otis Spunkmeyer 1.33 oz

Peanut Butter

$0.89

Otis Spunkmeyer 1.33 oz

White Chocolate Macadamia

$0.89

Otis Spunkmeyer 1.33 oz

Beverages

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Fanta Orange

$2.39

Fanta Strawberry

$2.39
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Home of Mr.D & the “Best Fried Chicken in the World” As seen on @Food Network "Best thing I ever ate" , @Travel Channel “Lots of Cluck” 2018

Website

Location

Highway 552 East, Lorman, MS 39096

Directions

