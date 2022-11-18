Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. G's Bar-B-Que 4701 IH 37 Access Road

review star

No reviews yet

4701 Interstate 37

Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Order Again

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$16.00

Choice of 1 Meats Brisket, Sausage, Ribs or Mollejas

2 Meat Plate

$18.00

Choice of 2 Meats Brisket, Sausage, Ribs or Mollejas

3 Meat Plate

$20.00

Choice of 3 Meats Brisket, Sausage, Ribs or Mollejas

1/4 Chicken Plate

$10.00

1/4 Chicken With One Side, Bread and Trimmings

1/2 Chicken Plate

$16.00

1/2 Chicken With Two Sides, Bread and Trimmings

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sliced

Chopped Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Chopped

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Sausage Sandwhich

Por-Boy Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Brisket and Sausage

Dan Man Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Brisket topped with Pickle, Onion, Coleslaw and our BBQ Sauce

Road Kill Sandwich

$14.00

Slice Brisket and Sausage topped with Mollejas

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled to Order Thinly Sliced Brisket Topped with Cheese, Onion and Bell Pepper

Hamburger

$12.00

Brisket Burger Smoked and Grilled to Order

Mini Chipped Sandwich

$5.00

2 Mini Chipped Sandwhichs Pickles Only

The MexiCan

$12.00

Kids

Beef Hot Dogs

$5.00

2 Beef Hot Dogs With Chips and Pickle Spear

Sausage Link with Mac

$7.00

Sausage Link Coined with Chips and Pickle Spear

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

By the Pound

Brisket

$7.00+

Sausage

$5.00+

Jalapeno CHZ Sausage

$6.00+

St. Louis Pork Rib

$5.00+

Mollejas

$6.00+

Chicken

$4.00+

Country Style Pork Steak

$5.00+

Sides

Beans

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Macaroni

$4.00+

Cole-Slaw

$4.00+

Rice

$4.00+

Mash Potato

$4.00+

QT Chipped

$20.00

Lays

$1.50

Fritos

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$4.00+

Salad & Spuds

Garden Salad

$5.00

Baked Spud

$6.00

Loaded Spud

$13.00

Appetizers

Cheese and Crackers

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheese Dip

$6.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.99

Desserts

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Cake

$5.00

Apple Cobbler

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Main Entree

Beef Enchiladas

$18.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Breaded Pork Chops

$18.00

Smothered Steak

$18.00

Beef Fajita

$22.00

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Beef/Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$18.00

Pork Loin

$18.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

King Ranch Chicken

$12.99

Roast

$18.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Molleja Taco

$6.00

Brisket/Egg Taco

$4.00

Sausage/Egg Taco

$3.00

Pan Sausage/Egg Taco

$3.00

Chorizo/Egg Taco

$2.00

Potato/Egg Taco

$2.00

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.00

Bean Taco

$2.00

Main Entree Desserts

Sm Fruit Bowl

$29.99

Md Fruit Bowl

$39.99

Lg Fruit Bowl

$49.99

1/4 Sheet Cake

$29.99

1/2 Sheet Cake

$49.99

Tres Leches

$39.99

Extras

Pickle

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Slice Pickle

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Butter

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Bread

$0.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Trimming Bag

$1.50

Slice of Pickle, Tomato, Onion and Jalapeno

Jar BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Mason Jar BBQ Sauce

Slice Cheese

$0.75

Candy

Hershey's

$2.00

Reese's

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Life Savers

$2.00

Concession

TURKEY LEG

$13.85

2 TACO

$12.00

TACO

$7.39

ROASTED CORN

$5.54

PARFAIT CUP

$12.00

BRISKET SW

$11.08

CHIPS

$1.84

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.00

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Dr Pepper Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$4.00

Bottle Big Red

$4.00

To-Go Cup

$0.75

Apple Juice

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smokin' The Coastal Bend

Location

4701 Interstate 37, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

