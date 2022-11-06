A map showing the location of MRKT Space Encinitas View gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

MRKT Space Encinitas

review star

No reviews yet

782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1

ENCINITAS, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Sandwich
Prosciutto Sandwich
MATCHA LATTE

COFFEE/TEA

96 Oz Drip

$25.00
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00

double espresso with hot water

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.25

BLACK ICED TEA

$4.25
BOURBON VANILLA LATTE

BOURBON VANILLA LATTE

$6.00

latte with house bourbon & vanilla bean syrup

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

espresso with steamed milk

CHAI LATTE

$5.75

our custom chai blend, steamed milk

CINNAMON HONEY LATTE

$6.00

latte with house cinnamon honey syrup

COLD BREW

$4.75

slow steeped, served chilled

CORTADO

$4.00

double espresso with equal parts steamed milk

DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$6.00

latte with chocolate

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.75

locally roasted in-house blend

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$4.25

house drip coffee

EARL GRAY TEA

EARL GRAY TEA

$4.25
ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

$4.25

ESPRESSO

$3.25

locally roasted in-house blend

FLAT WHITE

$5.00
HIBISCUS BERRY TEA

HIBISCUS BERRY TEA

$4.25
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.75

steamed milk with dark chocolate

JADE CLOUD TEA

JADE CLOUD TEA

$4.25

LATTE

$5.25

double espresso with artistically poured steamed milk

LAVENDER LATTE

$6.00

latte with house lavender syrup

LEMONADE

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$4.00

MASALA CHAI TEA

$4.25
MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.75

green matcha powder, steamed milk, sweetened or unsweetened

MOROCCAN MINT TEA

MOROCCAN MINT TEA

$4.25

SPARKLING MATCHA LIMEADE

$5.75

soda water with matcha powder, lime juice, simple syrup

SPARKLING RASPBERRY MATCHA

$5.75

TANGERINE GINGER TEA

$4.25
TURMERIC LATTE

TURMERIC LATTE

$5.75

turmeric blend, steamed milk

VANILLA BEAN LATTE

$6.00

Barista Pick Of The Week!

$6.75

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

BLACK TEA REFILL

$1.00

Light Meals

Burrata Salad

$18.00

fresh burrata, sliced tomato, olive oil, balsamic reduction, toasted country sourdough

Power Bowl

$15.00

organic acai, house-made granola, almond butter, bittersweet chocolate, seasonal fruit, banana, agave

Sandwich + Soup

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Farro Salad

$13.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Sandwich + Salad

$15.00

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Not an Ordinary Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$16.00

salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, olive tapanade on toasted country sourdough with house giardiniera

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.00

seasonal grilled and roasted seasonal vegetables, hummus, mixed greens, tahini on toasted country sourdough with house giardiniera

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

prosciutto, stracciatella, basil, pesto, arugula, vine ripe tomato on toasted country sourdough with house giardiniera

Flatbread

CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD

CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD

$19.00

pesto cream sauce, roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, parmigiano reggiano

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$18.00

white sauce, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella, taleggio, parmigiano reggiano, arugula, truffle oil

Boards & Bites

Bites and Nibbles Board

$15.00

house-made olive tapenade, hummus, toasted nuts, cucumber

Bruschetta

$11.00

toasted country sourdough, fresh tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil & balsamic

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

3 chef selected salumi, toasted mixed nuts, house giardiniera, seasonal mustard, crostini

Cheese Board

$17.00

3 chef selected artisan cheeses, seasonal fresh and dried fruit, toasted mixed nuts, seasonal jam, crostini

MRKT SPACE Board

$30.00

3 chef selected artisan cheese and salumi, seasonal fresh and dried fruit, toasted mixed nuts, seasonal jam and mustard, house giardiniera, crostini

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa, whipped cream

Sides

Avocado Side

$4.00

1/2 avocado

Bacon

$6.00

Baked Egg Cup Side

$4.00

Bacon Egg Cup Side

$6.00

JUST EGG (VEGAN)

$4.00

Hard boiled Egg

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Hot Sauce Side

Side Olives

$4.00

Bakery Case

Almond Bear Claw

$7.00

Brigadeiro Truffle

$2.00

Brownie Truffle GF, Vegan, No Refined Sugars

$3.00

Butter Croissant

$7.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut GF, Vegan, No Refined Sugars

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

GF Muffin

$6.00

Ham & Brie Sandwich

$9.00

Mortadella Sandwich

$9.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.00

Pumpkin w/ Pepita Donut GF, Vegan, No Refined Sugars

$6.00

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.00

Kids

Almond Butter & Jam

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1, ENCINITAS, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
orange starNo Reviews
948 N. Coast Hwy 101 San Diego, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Naked Cafe - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
288 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse - Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110 Del Mar, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village
orange star4.3 • 990
1247 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
orange star4.5 • 158
125 Vallecitos de Oro San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in ENCINITAS

Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 3,579
1108 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
orange star4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 2,019
411 Santa Fe Dr Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Chiko - Encinitas
orange star4.8 • 1,911
101 N Coast Hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ENCINITAS
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston