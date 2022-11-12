Chicken
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tulsa's Nashville Hot Chicken Joint. Seriously Hot Chicken.
Location
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104
Gallery