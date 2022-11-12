Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf

review star

No reviews yet

1124 S Lewis Ave

Tulsa, OK 74104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OG
Nashville
3 Tender Meal

Traditional

1 Tender Meal

$7.50

1 Tender + 1 Side + Sauce

2 Tender Meal

$10.95

2 Tender + Side + Sauce

3 Tender Meal

3 Tender Meal

$12.95

3 Tender + Side + Sauce

Add Tender

$3.50

Sandwiches

OG

OG

$10.50

Fried chicken, Lettuce, Pickles, Sauce, Bun + 1 side

Nashville

Nashville

$11.50

Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Sauce, Bun + 1 side

Clucker

$10.95

Fried Chicken, Extra Pickles, Sauce, Bun + 1 side

Vegan OG

Vegan OG

$11.95

Vegan Fried Chicken, lettuce, Pickles, Sauce, Bun + 1 side

Vegetarian Nashville

$12.50

Vegan Fried Chicken, Vegetarian Coleslaw, Pickles, Sauce, Bun + 1 side

Vegan Clucker

$12.50

Vegan Fried Chicken, Extra Pickles, Sauce, Bun + 1 side

Boneless Breast Meal

$10.50

Salads

Mixed greens, dill, radish, red onion, coleslaw, croutons, lemon dill buttermilk dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.95

2 Chopped Fried Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Dill, Radish, Red Onion, Coleslaw, Croutons, Lemon Dill Buttermilk Dressing.

Vegan Fried Chik'n Salad

$12.50

Chopped Vegan Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Dill, Radish, Red Onion, Croutons, Vegetarian Coleslaw, Vegan Lemon Dill Aioli.

Plain Salad (NO protein)

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Dill, Radish, Red Onion, Coleslaw, Croutons, Lemon Dill Buttermilk Dressing.

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Pot Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Pickles

$2.00
Hot Chicken Fries

Hot Chicken Fries

$9.00

Vegan Hot Chicken Fries

$10.50

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side salad

$3.00

Cheese fries

$5.00

Sauces

Side Comeback

$0.75

Side Lemon Dill

$0.75

Side Vegan Lemon Dill

$1.00

side buttermilk dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Drinks

Stubborn Soda Cup

$2.95

Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Desserts

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.25

Kids

Kid Tender

$7.50Out of stock

Shirts

Thumbs Shirt XS/YL

Thumbs Shirt XS/YL

$25.00Out of stock
Thumbs Shirt S

Thumbs Shirt S

$25.00Out of stock
Thumbs Shirt M

Thumbs Shirt M

$25.00Out of stock
Thumbs Shirt L

Thumbs Shirt L

$25.00Out of stock
Thumbs Shirt XXL

Thumbs Shirt XXL

$25.00Out of stock
Thumbs Shirt XXXL

Thumbs Shirt XXXL

$25.00Out of stock
Thumbs Shirt XL

Thumbs Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock
knuckle shirt S

knuckle shirt S

$20.00
knuckle shirt M

knuckle shirt M

$20.00
knuckles shirt L

knuckles shirt L

$20.00Out of stock
knuckles XXL

knuckles XXL

$20.00Out of stock
Flame Shirt M

Flame Shirt M

$22.00Out of stock
Flame Shirt XXL

Flame Shirt XXL

$22.00Out of stock
Gold M

Gold M

$22.00Out of stock

Employee Shirt

$12.50

Sticker

Patch Sticker

$3.50Out of stock

Super Bowl Wing Pack

12 whole wings (select up to two heat levels) 8oz dipping sauce, 1/2lb coleslaw, 1/2lb potato salad, 1/2 pickles, 4 Farrell Family Breads buttermilk biscuits with butter.

12 Whole Wing Pack

$45.00Out of stock

Delivery partners

Doordash

Grubhub

Other delivery

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tulsa's Nashville Hot Chicken Joint. Seriously Hot Chicken.

Website

Location

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104

Directions

Gallery
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf image
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
orange star4.7 • 261
1601 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Cherry Street
orange star4.4 • 616
1419 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Bill & Ruths - 15th + Columbia
orange star4.4 • 96
2647 e 15th st Tulsa, OK 74104-4619
View restaurantnext
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
orange starNo Reviews
522 S. Boston Ave. Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 817
3313 E. 32nd Pl Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - KingsPointe
orange star4.5 • 573
5966 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston