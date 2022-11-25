Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Mooncheese

823 North Brazosport Boulevard

Freeport, TX 77541

Apps

Loaded Potato Wedges

$9.00

Crispy potato wedges with cheese, sour cream, bacon, house pickled jalapenos, and scallions.

BBQ Corn Ribs

$10.00

Spiced and grilled corn, parmesan, cilantro, moon sauce, lime

Shells & MoonCheese

$5.00+

Three Cheese Blend, Smokey Chipotle, Crispy Panko Topping

Greens

BLT Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wheel, crispy bacon, cherry tomato, crumbled blue cheese, fresh herbs, house made ranch

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parm, croutons, pepper, caesar

Mains

MoonCheeseburger

$12.00Out of stock

R-C Ranch Wagyu, bourbon bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and choice of American or White Cheddar Cheese

Pechuga Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, verde sauce, smokey mayo

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Gulf Grilled Shrimp, avocado, jicama slaw, creamy salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortillas

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Catfish, house made tartar, pickles, jicama slaw

Fried Catfish Platter

$14.00

Capt. Mark's catfish, fries, serrano hushpups, jicama slaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge

Sides

Jicama Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Hushpuppies (5)

$4.00

Full Side Wedges (4)

$4.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Texas Gulf Fare

823 North Brazosport Boulevard, Freeport, TX 77541

