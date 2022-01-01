Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mr Natural

review star

No reviews yet

2414A S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
BYO Breakfast Taco
Vegan Flautas Plate

Tacos

#1 Migas Taco

#1 Migas Taco

$5.40

Organic eggs scrambled with pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, & Monterey Jack cheese,

#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco

#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco

$5.40

Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.

#2 East Side Taco

#2 East Side Taco

$5.40

Organic eggs scrambled with fried potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese. Vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.

#V2 Vegan East Side Taco

#V2 Vegan East Side Taco

$5.40

Organic tofu scramble with fried potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. Vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco

$6.00

Homemade wheat protein (seitan), seasoned with kelp, breaded and fried. It is topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, avocado, & sriracha mayo.

#12 Vegan Crispy Taco

#12 Vegan Crispy Taco

$5.40

Homemade soy-rizo with fried potatoes served in a crispy corn shell.

BYO Breakfast Taco

All tacos are topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Breakfast

The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)

The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)

$15.00

THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish

Vegan Rio Bowl

Vegan Rio Bowl

$12.90

An Acai smoothie bowl with frozen bananas, choice of liquid and topped with our homemade vegan granola.

BYO Omelete

$14.70

3 organic egg omelete or organic tofu scramble with choice of 2 ingredients.

Vegan Cowboy Scramble

Vegan Cowboy Scramble

$15.54

Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, potatoes, soyi-rizo, salsa ranchera & daiya cheese. It comes with two tortillas and a side of beans.

Vegan Tofu Migas Plate

Vegan Tofu Migas Plate

$15.54

Tortilla strips, organic tofu scramble simmered in salsa ranchera. Garnished with pico de gallo. Served with two tortillas, a side of beans and a side of breakfast potatoes

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$14.40

Tortilla strips, organic eggs simmered in salsa ranchera. Garnished with pico de gallo

Vegan Waffle

Vegan Waffle

$13.14

Vegan banana belgian waffle with assorted fruit. Choice of maple syrup, agave or honey

Energy Fruit Salad

Energy Fruit Salad

$14.40
Chilaquiles Plate

Chilaquiles Plate

$14.40
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Sandwich made a vegan egg (Just Egg) with fresh spinach, tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese. Choose Avocado or vegan bacon or add both.

Apps

Vegan Mole Fries

Vegan Mole Fries

$6.60

Side of french fries topped with vegan mole and vegan queso

Vegan Chips & Queso

Vegan Chips & Queso

$10.50

Homemade vegan queso

Vegan Chic'n Nuggets

Vegan Chic'n Nuggets

$12.60

Homemade seitan chic'n nuggets with celery sticks and choice of dip

Vegan Guacamole & Chips

Vegan Guacamole & Chips

$10.50

Fresh in house made vegan guacamole with corn chips

Chips & Salsa 8oz

Chips & Salsa 8oz

$7.19

Entrees

Burrito Plate

Burrito Plate

$13.50

Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.

Vegan Fish Wrap

Vegan Fish Wrap

$16.50

Seasoned & fried homemade seitan, cabbage, carrots, avocado, brown rice, cilantro, vegan sriracha mayo and pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$15.30

LARGE Nachos with corn chips, choice of cheese, choice of beans, soy-rizo, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & guac.

Two Chalupas

Two Chalupas

$13.20

2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.

Single Chalupa

Single Chalupa

$6.60

Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.

Chile Relleno Plate

Chile Relleno Plate

$18.60

Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera

Vegan Relleno Plate

Vegan Relleno Plate

$19.80

Our vegan version stuffed poblano pepper with stir fry veggies. Topped with daiya cheese, pecans, raisins and salsa ranchera.

Cheese Enchiladas Plate

$15.90
Holy Mole Vegan Enchiladas Plate

Holy Mole Vegan Enchiladas Plate

$17.10

Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole

Vegan Enchiladas Nortenas Plate

Vegan Enchiladas Nortenas Plate

$17.10

Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja

Vegan Spinach Enchiladas

Vegan Spinach Enchiladas

$15.90

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & onion filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with ranchera or verde salsa

Tamale Plate

Tamale Plate

$15.90

3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)

Vegan Flautas Plate

Vegan Flautas Plate

$15.90

Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)

Vegan Milanesa Plate

Vegan Milanesa Plate

$16.20

Breaded & fried wheat protein with salsa (NF)

Vegan Veggie Fajitas Plate

Vegan Veggie Fajitas Plate

$16.50

Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas

Vegan Vegetable Stir Fry Plate

$17.50

Sandwiches

Vegan BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.

Vegan Avocado Sandwich

Vegan Avocado Sandwich

$12.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard & vegan mayo (SF,NF)

Vegan Steak Sandwich

Vegan Steak Sandwich

$13.14

Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$14.40

Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, vegan bacon, BBQ sauce & pickled jalapeños. (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. The vegan bacon strips are made from soy & wheat protein.

Burger Boss

$14.40

Homemade soy patty, sautéed onions with mushrooms, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.

Vegan Mr Natural Burger

$12.00

Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard. Our patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.

Regular Drink Combo

$6.60

Large Drink Combo

$7.80

Soup & Salads

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.20

Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.80

Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)

Tortilla Soup

$9.30

Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)

Vegan Menudo Soup

Vegan Menudo Soup

$9.30

Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)

Vegan Vegetable Soup

Vegan Vegetable Soup

$9.30

Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)

Agua Fresca

Spinach Pineapple Agua Fresca

Spinach Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Horchata Agua Fresca

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Pineapple Agua Fresca

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.54+
Strawberry Lemonade Agua Fresca

Strawberry Lemonade Agua Fresca

$3.54+

Iced Tea

$5.10+

Watermelon

$3.54+Out of stock

Coffee

Coffee 14oz

$3.60

Vegan Baked Goods

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$6.00

Concha

$3.00

Cupcake

$3.54

Empanada

$3.00

Gingerbread

$2.40

Granola Qt

$10.74

Semita

$3.00

Muffin

$3.60

Scones

$2.70

Bavarian Cream Cones

$4.20

Mini Loaves

$9.54

Holiday Cookie.

$4.95

wheat germ bar

$3.00

Mini Cookie Bag

$4.74

Turnovers

$2.50

Brownie Squares

$2.95

Vegan & Gluten Free Baked Goods

GF Almond Texas Cookie

$2.70

GF Cake Slice

$7.50

GF Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.60

GF Confetti Cookie

$3.60

GF Donut

$1.80

GF Mexican Wedding Cookies

$9.54Out of stock

GF Muffin

$4.74

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.60

GF Empanada

$4.20

GF Bavarian Cone

$5.10Out of stock

1/2 Dz GF Donuts

$10.80

1 Dz GF Donuts

$21.60

Sides

1 Egg

$2.40

2 Bacon Strips

$3.00

2 oz Chorizo

$1.19

2 oz Guacamole

$3.00
2 oz Queso & Chips

2 oz Queso & Chips

$4.20Out of stock

2 oz Vegan Queso

$3.00Out of stock

8 oz Guacamole

$7.19

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Black Beans

$14.40+

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.39

Chips & 2 oz Guacamole

$4.20

Chips & 2 oz Salsa

$2.34

Chips Large Bag

$3.60

Chips Small Bag

$1.80

Corn Tortilla

$0.30

Enchilada (each)

Flauta (single)

$3.59

Fruit Cup 8oz

$4.74

Garden Side Salad

$3.60

Refried Pinto Beans

$14.40+

Rice

$14.40+

Salsa 16 oz

$7.19

Salsa 8oz

$3.59

Side of Fries

$3.60

Soy-rizo 8oz

$5.99

Tamale (each)

Toast (2 Slices)

$2.10

Wheat Tortilla

$0.30
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local family owned restaurant/store. Promoting vegan/​vegetarian lifestyle in Austin, Texas since 1988

Location

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

