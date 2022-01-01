Medina River Oaks Social Club 14349 TX-16
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A place for tasty food, cold drinks and great people!
Location
14349 TX-16, Medina, TX 78055
Gallery
