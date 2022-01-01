Medina River Oaks Social Club 14349 TX-16

  • Home
Starters

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Queso Blanco, Onion, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Seasoned Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Handmade Tortilla chips with Fresh Guacamole

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Handmade Tortilla chips with Queso Blanco

Large Queso & Guac

$20.00

Handmade Tortilla chips with Ques Blanco & Fresh Guacamole

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Small Chips and Queso

$6.00

Small Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Caprese Salad Skewers

$8.00

Ginger Chicken Wontons

$10.00

Salads

Southwestern Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Egg, Romaine

Asian Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Slivered Almonds, Toasted Ramen, Mandarin Oranges, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette

Quesadillas

VEG Calabacitas

$10.00

CHIX Calabacitas

$12.00

PORK Calabacitas

$13.00

BRISKET Calabacitas

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Hill Country Pulled Pork

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw, BBQ Sauce on Brioche Bun

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

River Oaks Buffalo Burger

$13.00

Hill Country Buffalo, Pepper Jack, Lettuce and Tomato, Brioche Bun

MRO Burger

$12.00

Ground Brisket & Sirloin, Bacon, Cheddar or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$11.00

Smoked Brisket, Potato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mango Salsa Fresca, Chips and Guacamole

Desserts

Bread Pudding Choco Sauce

$6.00

Bread Pudding Lemon Sauce

$6.00

Half Scoop o' Ice Cream

$1.50

Scoop o' Ice Cream

$3.00

Sopapillas

$8.00

Warm Sopapillas dusted with Cinnamon and Sugar served with Honey and Vanilla Ice Cream

Tres Leches

$5.00

Retail

MRO Beer Can Glass

$10.00

MRO OG Glass

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

El Rio

$11.00

Texas Peach

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Cab Sour

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Beer

16oz Shiner DFT

$5.00

16oz Axis IPA DFT

$6.00

16oz Kolsch DFT

$5.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Miller Light BTL

$3.50

Coors Light BTL

$3.50

Dos XX BTL

$4.00

Lone Star BTL

$3.50

Yeunling Lager BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Shiner Bock BTL

$4.00

Yeunling Flight BTL

$5.00

Wine

Chateau St. Michelle Cabernet GLS

$7.00

Chateau St. Michelle Merlot GLS

$7.00

Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$7.00

Chateau St. Michelle Pinot Gris GLS

$7.00

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Sangria GLS

$9.00

Hill Country Port

$12.00

Spritzer - Merlot

$8.00

Spritzer - Cabernet

Chateau St. Michelle Cabernet BTL

$27.00

Chateau St. Michelle Merlot BTL

$27.00

Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$27.00

Chateau St. Michelle Pinot Gris BTL

$27.00

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay BTL

$27.00

Hill Country Port BTL

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Shots

Fireball

$5.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Scooby Snacks

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$14.00

Enchanted Rock

$7.00

Enchanted Rock DBL

$14.00

Frankly Organic

$6.50

Frankly Organic DBL

$13.00

Titos

$8.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.50

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi DBL

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Flor de Cana DBL

$18.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Tequila

Codigo SIlver

$7.50Out of stock

Hornitos

$7.00

Codigo SIlver DBL

$15.00Out of stock

Hornitos DBL

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Balcones

$7.00

Balcones DBL

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.50

Bulleit Rye DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal DBL

$15.00

Dickel

$7.00

Dickel DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson DBL

$15.00

TX Whiskey

$7.00

TX Whiskey DBL

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Glenlivet

$9.50

Garrison Brothers

$8.50

Glenlivet DBL

$19.00

Aberlour Scotch

$9.50

Per Plate

Course

$12.00

Glasses

MRO Beer Can Glasses

$10.00

MRO OG Beer Glasses

$10.00

Men's T-Shirts

Men's Small T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Men's Medium T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Men's Large T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Men's XL T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Men's 2XL T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Men's Small T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Men's Medium T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Men's Large T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Men's XL T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Men's 2XL T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Men's Small T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Men's Medium T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Men's Large T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Men's XL T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Men's 2XL T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Women's T-Shirts

Ladies Small T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Ladies Medium T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Ladies Large T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Ladies XL T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Ladies Small T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Ladies Medium T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Ladies Large T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Ladies XL T-Shirt - White

$20.00

Ladies Small T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Ladies Medium T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Ladies Large T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Ladies XL T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A place for tasty food, cold drinks and great people!

Location

14349 TX-16, Medina, TX 78055

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

