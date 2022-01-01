Mrs Fields Cookie #58200 - Oakridge Mall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The original Mrs. Fields® Cookie from your favorite cookie company! Our fresh baked personalized cookie gifts & gourmet cookie gift baskets are guaranteed to impress. Order gourmet cookies online and have them delivered to your friends, family, and colleagues.
Location
925 Blossom Hill Road, Space 9116, San Jose, CA 95123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
No Reviews
878 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurant
Burgerim - CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose
4.6 • 557
840 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurant
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
No Reviews
5750 Almaden Expy San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant