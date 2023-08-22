FULL MENU

Accelerators

Oatmeal Lots

$4.50

Oatmeal More

$5.95

English Muffin

$2.95

Toast with Jelly

$2.25

Bagel

$2.95

Biscuit

$3.50

Grilled Biscuit

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Biscuit with Jam

$3.50

Lots B & G

$7.50

B & G More

$9.50

Lots SOS

$8.95

SOS More

$10.95

Rag Tops

$4.95

Fresh homemade sticky bun oozing with sticky stuff, pecans and rasins

6 Pack Rag Top

$29.90

Omelettes

Stock Omelette

$9.50

Cheezey (Provlone & American)

G.T.O Omelette

$10.50

Sauteed green peppers, tomatoes, onions with mushrooms and cheeze

Bel-Air Omelette

$11.50

Sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomatoes with feta cheeze

Doozy Omelette

$12.50

Sauteed onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms with cheeze and your choice of bacon, sasauge or ham

Sedan Omelette

$11.50

choice of 1 - ham, sausage, bacon

Hot Rod Omelette

$11.50

Mrs Mac's chili and cheeze

Sportster Omelette

$12.50

Thin sliced choice steak with sauteed onions, green peppers

Roadster Omelette

$12.50

Sausage or bacon, potatoes, sauteed onions, peppers and cheeze

Western Omelette

$12.50

sauteed onions, peppers and smoked ham

Cadillac

$12.95

Mornwiches

Cross Fire

$10.50

2 eggz scrambled with jalapenos, sausage and scallions topped with tomatoes and melted cheddar jack served on a grilled croissant

Maserati

$11.95

Grilled sourdough with melted provolone and cheddar cheeze, crisp bacon, scrambled eggz with spinach and sliced tomato

Mornin' Muffie

$9.50

Toasted English muffin or biscuit with 1 egg, cheeze and choice of 1- ham, bacon or sausage

Motorized Pigcycle

$11.95

Taylor pork roll on a grilled roll with a fried egg and American cheeze

Pitabuilt

$10.50

Pita bread stuffed with 2 fresh eggz, cheeze and choice of 1 - bacon, hamn sausage or steak then grilled

Texas Egghead

$11.50

Grilled Texas toast with melted American cheeze, egg, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chassis

Country Breakfast

$11.95

country fried steak with steak with 2 eggz, home fries or grits, toast or biscuit

Dixie Highway

$10.50

Two eggz with home fries or grits, toast or biscuit with smoked ham or corned beef hash

Lots Benny

$10.50

Thomas English muffin topped with poached egg, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce and home fries or grits

More Benny

$12.95

Thomas English muffin topped with poached egg, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce and home fries or grits

Eggzadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, tomatoes, eggz and your choice of 1- bacon, ham or sausage

Mechanics

$8.50

Two eggz, with home fries or grits, toast or biscuit with choice of bacon or sausage.

Peugeot

$9.95

Smoked ham, scrambled eggz

Rambler Scrambler

$11.95

Two eggz scrambled with ham, tomatoes, green onions, spinach over a fresh biscuit or croissant topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of cheeze. Choice of grits or homefries

Steak Eggzadilla

$11.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, tomatoes, eggz and steak

TG Mechanics

$8.50

Mechanics No Meat

$5.25

Waffle

$6.95

Headlights

3 Headlights

$9.25

Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup

2 Headlights

$6.95

Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup

1 Headlight

$4.95

Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup

8 Silver Dollar

$7.50

Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$10.95

Blueberry pancakes served with real butter and syrup

French Toast Lots

$7.95

Golden grilled French Toast topped with powered sugar

French Toast more

$9.95

Golden grilled French Toast topped with powered sugar

Choc Chip Duec

$11.95

1 Blue Headlight

$5.95

1 Chocolate Chip

$5.95

2 Blue Headlight

$7.95

2 Choc Chip Headlight

$7.95

3 Blue Headlights

$10.95

3 Choc Chip Headlights

$10.95

Blue Duec Coop

$11.95

Little Duec Coop

$10.95

1/2 Silver

$3.95

1/2 Little Duec

$6.95

1/2 Choc Duec

$7.95

1/2 Blue Duec

$7.95

French Duec

$11.95

Waffle

$6.95

Can French Duec

$12.95

3 Rock "n" Blue

$11.50

2 Rock "n" Blue

$9.50

1 Rock "n" Blue

$6.95

Options

Bacon

$4.95

4 pieces

Canadian Bacon

$8.95

Eggz

$2.25

Grits

$3.50

Grits w/ Cheeze

$4.25

Home Fries

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Links

$4.50

2 pieces

Patties

$4.50

2 pieces

Scrapple

$5.95

Smoked Ham

$5.95

Taylor Pork Roll

$5.95

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

s/o Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Fruit

$3.95

Bowl Grits

$5.95

S/O Gravy

$1.95

Vegetables

$4.50

Tool Box

Bowl Chz Grits

$6.95

Starters & Additives

Spark Plugs

$9.95

Jalapeno cheddar hot bites served with a side of sweet-spicy jammer sauce

O-Rings Lots

$7.95

Fresh cut sweet onions with a crispy batter

O-Rings more

$9.95

Fresh cut sweet onions with a crispy batter

Mozzarella Dip Sticks

$9.95

A generous portion of fried mozzarella sticks and marinara sauce

Stripped Fries small

$4.25

Stripped Fries large

$6.95

Small Cheeze Fries

$6.95

Large Cheese Fries

$9.50

Sm. Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Large Chili & Cheese Fries

$10.95

Small Loaded Fries

$8.95

Large Loaded Fries

$11.50

Lug Nuts

$9.95

Tender fried mushrooms served wih ranch dip

Mac & Cheeze Bites

$9.95

All time macaroni & cheeze favorite is now a great appetizer. served with marinara

Wiper Blades Lots

$4.50

Sweet potato fries

Wiper Blades more

$6.95

Sweet potato fries

Small Tots

$4.50

Cup Chili

$5.75

Bowl Chili

$7.95

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl Soup

$6.50

Midget Burgers

Midget Burger

$3.50

Mrs. Mac's famous mini-burger. Served with sauteed onions, pickle, ketchup, & mustard on a soft roll

Midget Burger 3 Pack

$9.95

Mrs. Mac's famous mini-burger. Served with sauteed onions, pickle, ketchup, & mustard on a soft roll

Midget Burger 6 Pack

$18.95

Mrs. Mac's famous mini-burger. Served with sauteed onions, pickle, ketchup, & mustard on a soft roll

Hub Caps

Satisfier

$12.95

1/2lb angus cheezeburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a lightly grilled bun

Special Chz Hub

$11.25

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms & melted cheeze

Black Jack Burger

$11.25

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with melted provolone cheese. Served on a roll with creole mayo, onions & tomatoes

Nitro Burger

$11.25

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger with sauteed onions, jalapenos & melted American cheeze

Charger R/T

$12.25

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger on grilled ciabatta bread topped with sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and a dab of rosemary garlic mayo

Duesenburger

$12.50

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with crisp bacon, blue cheeze

Frisco Hub Cap

$13.50

1/2lb fresh pattied angus burger on grilled parmesean sourdough with melted provolone and cheddar cheeze. Sliced tomato, pickles and a dab of 1000 island dressing

Trailblazer

$12.25

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger with crisp bacon, fresh o-rings, a dab of bar-b-q sauce

Monster Truck

$12.95

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger on grilled Texas toast, bacon, sliced ham, grilled onions. American, provolone, cheddar jack cheeze

Cheezeburger

$10.50

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with American cheeze

Hamburger

$9.95

1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger

STP

Taco Platter

$9.95

Fritos topped with chili, onioin, cheeze, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of our house dressing then heated just right

Chef's Salad

$10.95

Tender slices of turkey, ham, cheeze & fresh garden vegetables

Garage Salad

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, sprouts, shredded cheeze & potato crisps

Sm. Chix Caesar

$8.95

Fresh Romaine, parmesean, croutons and our own caesar dressing

Lg. Chix Caesar

$10.95

Fresh Romaine, parmesean, croutons and our own caesar dressing

Biker Chick Salad

$11.50

Sliced grilled chicken heaped atop fresh greens, tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeze, onions, toasted almonds & Mandarin oranges

Cold Platter

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, cucumbers, sprouts, & pickle put on a platter with fresh tuna salad

Green Hornet

$11.50

fresh organic spinach with ripe tomatoes, diced onions, raisins and grilled chicken breast tossed in a sweet Vidlia onion dressing topped with cheddar jack cheeze and crisp crumbled bacon

Garage Chicken Salad

$9.95

Dinner Salad

$2.95

Small Caesar

$5.95

Cruisers

Cheeze Cruiser

$11.50

6 oz thin sliced choice steak. Grilled tender, topped with 2 slices of provolone, sauteed onions & served on a slightly grilled hoagie roll

Mushroom Cheeze Cruiser

$12.25

6 oz thin sliced choice steak. Grilled tender, topped with 2 slices of provolone, sauteed onions & served on a slightly grilled hoagie roll with mushrooms

Hot Rod Cheeze Cruiser

$13.95

Philly steak smothered in sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni and provolone cheeze

Nitro Cruiser

$11.95

Philly steak topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos & provolone cheeze

Steak Hoagie Cruiser

$12.25

Philly steak with sauteed onions, melted cheeze, lettuce & tomatoes with a drizzle of our special sauce

Chixen Cruiser

$12.95

6 oz sliced grilled chicken topped with sauteed onions, green pepper and melted American cheeze

Porsche Cruiser

$14.50

Grilled hoagie roll with our famous Philly steak, ham, sauteed onions, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheeze, dab of 1000 island dresssing

Pita Builts & More

Ferrari Sub

$11.95

Lightly grilled hoagie filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheeze, mayo, sweet onions, shredded lettuce and red ripe tomatoes. with special sauce & herb

No Jive Turkey

$10.50

Real white meat and plenty of it. Mayo, shredded lettuce & tomatoes

New Yorker

$11.95

Fresh sliced turkey and smoked ham with Swiss cheeze, cole slaw and 1000 island dressing on seeded rye

Tuna-up

$10.95

Homemade tuna with mayo, celery & apple, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes & onions

California Bird Wrap

$12.95

Fresh turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheeze, guacamole, sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and our own special sauce

Club Cab Turkeywhich Wrap

$12.50

Fresh sliced turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo in a warm wrap

El Camino

$10.50

Thin slices of ham with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Choose: provolone, American, Swiss

The Gobbler

$10.95

Turkey breast, a delectable herb mayo, cranberry sauce and crisp shredded lettuce

Revved Up Coope Wrap

$12.95

Grilled or fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, cheddar jack cheeze, ranch dressing in a warm pressed tortilla

Chipotle Panini Coope

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast on grilled flat bread pressed to perfection with grilled onions, roasted red peppers, melted cheddar jack cheeze and a dab of chipotle mayo

Fan BeLT

$10.50

An old time favorite. Bacon, lettuce & tomato - your choice of bread or pita

Turkey Club

$12.95

Turkey Veggie

$11.95

Tail Pipes

Diesel Dog

$10.95

Mrs. Macs all beef hot dog smothered in homemade

Kraut Dog

$10.50

Our delicious dog - heaped with steamed sauerkraut

Neutral Dog

$8.50

stripped. (Relish or onions added on request

"Hot" Diggity Dog

$9.95

All beef dog topped with bacon, jalapeno peppers and American cheeze

Car Hop Speicals

Jack Between the Sheets

$8.95

2 kinds of cheeze grilled to perfection.

Two Door Midget

$9.50

Mini tuna with lettuce & tomato or a midget burger with a cup of homemade soup or chili

Charger Coope

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta bread topped with roasted red peppers

Turkey Reuben

$10.95

sliced turkey on grilled ryetopped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and a dab of 1000 island dressing

Mahi

$15.95

sauteed or blackened on grilled bun toppped with shredded lettuce, red rip tomato, onions and a dab of tater sauce

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Grilled rye topped with fresh tuna, melted Swiss, American cheeze and tomatoes

Bel Air Melt

$12.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, tomatoes, provolone and ranch dressing on grilled sourdough.

Chicken Fender Basket

$11.95

Lightly breaded chicken fenders with cottage fries.

Quezadillas

Cheeze Quezadillas

$7.50

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze

Chicken Quezadillas

$11.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes

Steak Quezadillas

$12.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes

Cheezeburger Quezadillas

$12.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes

Black 'n Bleu Quezadillas

$12.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes

Hot Dog Quezadillas

$11.95

Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes

Veggie Avenue

Vegetable Truck

$9.95

Open face english muffin topped with guacamole, sprouts, tomatoes onions, and topped with melted cheddar jack cheeze and a drizzle or ranch dressing. choice of 1 side

Veggie Built

$10.95

American, provolone, cucumbers, onions, fresh tomatoes, sprouts, mayo and a drizzle of our house dressing

Hybrid

$14.50

1/4lb Impossible burger on a grilled bun with melted provolone cheeze, lettuce, tomato, onions, and sprouts

Veggie Quezadillas

$10.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheeze, diced tomatoes, scallions, grilled onions, green peppers, sauteed mushrooms and fresh organic spinach

Rumble Seats

Kids Hot Dog

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fenders

$8.95

Kids Chicken & Mac Pack

$8.95

Kids Mac & Chz Bites

$8.95

Kids Midget Burger

$8.95

Fluffer Nutter

$8.95

PB & J

$8.95

Kids Jack Sheets

$8.95

Kids Car

$1.95

Final Lap

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.95

1 Sc Ice Cream

$1.75

BEVERAGE MENU

Fuels & Fill 'er Ups

Apple Juice

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bud

$4.00

Cabarenet

$9.95

Chardonay

$9.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Soda

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.50

12 oz

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Large Tomato Juice

$4.50

Milk

$3.75

Miller Light

$4.95

Mimosa

$9.95

Ovaltine

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$6.95

Small Tomato Juice

$3.50

Stella

$5.95

Super Duper Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Yuengling

$5.95