Mrs. Moo's Corner

161 Reviews

3915 Hallowing Point Rd

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Order Again

Hand Scooped

Kids

$4.70

Small

$5.79

Medium

$6.70

Large

$7.79

Flight

$6.00

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$4.85+

Soft Serve Madness

$8.85+

Cookie Sandwiches

Cookie Sandwich

$7.99

Sundaes

Apple Cider Donut Sundae

Apple Cider Donut Sundae

$9.00

Apple cider donut topped with Salted Caramel ice cream, caramel drizzle, candied pecans, and whipped cream

Apple Dumpling Sundae

$11.99

Banana Split Sundae

$12.99

Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry ice cream, banana, pineapple and strawberry toppings, chocolate drizzle, topped with chopped peanuts, whipped cream and three cherries.

Brownie Sundae

$12.99

Three scoops of your choice of ice cream on top of a warm brownie, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry.

Build Your Own

$12.25

Three scoops of ice cream of your choice, two toppings of your choice, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Cookie Craze Sundae

$12.99

Vanilla, Cookies and cream and cookie dough ice cream, hot fudge, topped with crushed Oreos, chips ahoy, whipped cream, and cherry

Peanut Butter Delight Sundae

$12.99

Two scoops of Peanut Butter ice cream and one scoop vanilla ice cream, topped with chopped peanuts, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream and a cherry

Float

Root Beer Float

$7.99

Your choice of ice cream, served with a bottle of Hanks Root beer

Apple cider

$9.00

Classic Milkshakes

Your choice of hand scooped ice cream blended with milk, with whipped cream and a cherry

Small 12oz

$8.99

Large 20oz

$10.99

Specialty Milkshakes

Small 12oz

$9.99

Large 20 oz

$11.99

Extreme Milkshakes

Red Raspberry Cheesecake Extreme

Red Raspberry Cheesecake Extreme

$16.99

Red Raspberry cheesecake ice cream, raspberry drizzle, the rim is vanilla frosting with graham cracker crumbs, topped with a slice of cheesecake, and whipped cream

Cookie Monster Extreme

Cookie Monster Extreme

$16.99

Cookie Craver ice cream, chocolate drizzle, the rim is blue colored vanilla frosting with crushed chips ahoy cookies, topped with cookies and topped with a cookies and cream cookie sandwich, and whipped cream

Peanut Butter Brownie Extreme

Peanut Butter Brownie Extreme

$16.99

Peanut Butter Ice Cream, brownie mixed in, chocolate drizzle, the rim is chocolate frosting with Reese’s Cups, topped with a homemade brownie, whipped cream

Oreo Extreme

Oreo Extreme

$16.99

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream, chocolate drizzle, the rim is vanilla frosting with oreo dust, topped with a slice of oreo pie, whipped cream

Salted Caramel Crunch Extreme

$16.99

Salted caramel crunch milkshake, caramel drizzle, rim is vanilla frosting and toffee pieces, topped with a slice of Caramel crunch cake

Ice Cream Cakes and Pies

Oreo Ice Cream Cake

$50.00

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake

$50.00

Fruity Pebble Ice Cream Cake

$50.00

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

$50.00

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake

$50.00

Ice Cream Pie

$24.99

Slushes

Apple Cider Slush

$3.00
Apple Cider Slush w/ Soft Serve

Apple Cider Slush w/ Soft Serve

$8.99Out of stock

Baked Goods

4 pk Lava Cakes

$18.99

Apple Cider Donuts

$8.99

Apple Crumb buns

$12.99

Apple Dumpling Pack

$13.99

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Beef Sticks

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Brownie

$2.00

Candles

$22.90

Cheese

$8.99

Cinnamon rolls

$12.00

Cookie Dough Dip

$5.00

Dirt Pudding

$4.95

Flavored Cheesecake

$6.00

Fudge

$6.00

Half Loaf

$4.50

Half Pie

$9.00

Individual Cinnamon roll

$4.00Out of stock

Jelly

$8.00

Lancaster Party Mix

$7.99

Large Chicken Pot Pie

$10.99

Large Honey

$22.00

Lolipop

$3.20

Peanut Buttert Delight Dip

$4.95

Pickles

$7.99

Pie Slice

$5.00

Pretzel bag

$7.75

Small Chicken Pot Pie

$6.99

Small Honey

$11.00

Whole Loaf

$9.00

Whole Pie

$15.00

Whoppi Pie

$2.75

Apple Cinnamon Streusel Half Cake

$14.99

Pumpkin Streusel Half Cake

$14.99

Cotton Candy Tubs

$5.66

Indiv. wrapped asst. chocolate covered pretzels

$2.50

5pk milk chocolate pretzels

$6.99

Chicken and Corn Soup Quart

$9.99

Chicken Pot Pie Soup Quart

$9.99

Ham and Bean Soup Quart

$11.99

Vegetable Beef with Barley Soup Quart

$9.99

Soft Pretzel

$4.00

Pretzel Hot Dog

$6.00

Cold Drinks

1/2 gallon Apple Cider

$7.99

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

12oz small Apple Cider

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.00

Gallon Apple Cider

$12.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Small Lemonade

$3.00

Small Sweet Tea

$3.00

Soda

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3915 Hallowing Point Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Directions

Gallery
Mrs. Moo's Corner image
Mrs. Moo's Corner image
Mrs. Moo's Corner image

