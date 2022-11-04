- Home
Mrs. P&Me
No reviews yet
100 E Prospect Ave
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Avocado Rolls
Avocado, chicken, bacon, tomato, and melted jack cheese all wrapped in a crispy wonton. Served with our homemade dipping sauce
BBQ Wings
8 Jumbo wings served dipped in our homemade bbq sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries
Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served spicy or mild with ranch or blue cheese.
Buffalo Shrimp
Tender shrimp lightly battered and fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served spicy or mild with ranch or blue cheese.
Buffalo Wings
8 Jumbo wings served spicy or mild with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Cheese & Crackers
Homemade cheese spread served with Ritz Crackers
Cheese Curds
Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with peppers and onions and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chips & Guacamole
Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa
Chips- Guac & Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made guacamole and salsa
Loaded Basket Fries
Steak fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives
Mac N Cheese Bites
Creamy macaroni and cheese enclosed in a light crispy batter. Served with homemade ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara sauce
Pot Roast Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded pot roast, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
Pot Roast Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pot roast, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Pretzel Bites
Massive soft pretzel tast in a bite sized morsel. Served with warm cheese sauce
Pulled Pork Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded zesty pulled pork, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
Sampler Plate
A sampling of chicken fingers, mac n cheese bites, onion rings, and mozzarella sticks.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Freshly baked spinach and artichoke dip served with crisp homemade tortilla chips
Nachos
Burgers
Ambassador Burger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with crispy slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
BBQ Bacon Burger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with bbq sauce, crispy slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Beef Burger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Blues Burger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with blue cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Cheeseburger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Guacamole Burger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with guacamole, jack cheese, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Patty Melt
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with grilled onions and melted swiss served on grilled rye. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Beyond Burgers
Beyond Burger
A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Beyond Blues Burger
Beyond Cheeseburger
A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Beyond Guacamole Burger
A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, raw onion, tomato, and topped with an onion ring. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Beyond Mushroom Swiss
A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with swiss chese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Beyond Patty Melt
A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served on grilled light rye bread topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss Cheese. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Entrees
Baked Tilapia
Our favorite cold water whitefish broiled and served in a Grecian sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
BBQ Chicken
Slowly baked half chicken prepared with our special recipe BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Chicken & Rib Combo
Half slab of BBQ Ribs and Half Baked BBQ Chicken. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Chicken Finger Platter
Large tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Chicken Kabob
Two large skewers marinated in our special Grecian sauce broiled to perfection. Served over a bed of rice
Full Slab Ribs
Tender baby back ribs meaty and not quite falling off the bone. Served in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Grecian Chicken
Half chicken marinated in olive oil with herbs and spices roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Half Slab Ribs
A half slab of our tender baby back ribs served in our own special BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Pot Roast
Oven roasted, delicious, old fashioned tender beef roast. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Rigatoni Palermo
Grilled chicken breast served over rigatoni pasta all smothered in a vodka cream sauce. Served with soup and salad.
Fish Fry
Family Packages
Chicken Kabobs Family Package
Chicken Kabobs marinated in our special Grecian Sauce and broiled to perfection. Includes: Soup or Chili Includes: Garden Salad or Caesar ($5.00) Includes: Rigatoni, Rice, or Fries
Chicken & Ribs Family Package
Our tender baby back ribs and slow cooked chicken both served in our special BBQ sauce. Includes: Soup or Chili Includes: Garden Salad or Caesar ($5.00) Includes: Rigatoni, Rice, or Fries
BBQ Ribs Family Package
Meaty tender baby back ribs with our special BBQ sauce. Includes: Soup or Chili Includes: Garden Salad or Caesar ($5.00) Includes: Rigatoni, Rice, or Fries
Salads
BBQ Salmon Salad
Grilled BBQ salmon over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy or mild buffalo sauce over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy chicken breast over romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled shrimp served over crisp romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
Chicken Sonoma Salad
Grilled chicken topped with pesto served over fresh chilled lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons, sun dried tomatoes, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Finger Salad
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served over fresh chilled lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Fresh chilled lettuce topped with diced chicken breast, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Dinner Salad
Large Dinner Salad
Sandwiches
Alpine Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
BLT Club
A triple decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Chicken Avocado Melt
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with avocado, mayonnaise, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted focaccia roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich
Charbroiled cajun chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Melt
Mounds of our homemade chicken salad topped with your choice of cheese melted on a grilled light rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mounds of our homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Corned Beef
Lean corned beef piled high on rye bread. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of melted cheese on white, wheat, or rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Lemon Basil Focaccia
Marinated charbroiled chicken breast on a toasted focaccia roll with grilled tomato and aged provolone. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Pick Two
Choose two of the following: 1/2 corned beef or turkey sandwich Cup of our soup of the day ($2.50 for French onion) Side salad
Pot Roast Sandwich
Old fashioned oven roasted beef roast topped with gravy served on a toasted french roll. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Pub Club
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pork shredded and blended with our house bbq sauce. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Reuben
Loads of thinly sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss, and our special sauce. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted peppers, grilled onions, melted monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Turkey Reuben
Thinly sliced turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and our special sauce served on a grilled light rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Chicken Club
A triple decker of chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Kids Meal
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with french fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries
Kids Corn Dog
Served with french fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Kids Hamburger
Served with french fries
Kids Quesadilla
Melted cheese in a warm flour tortilla
Kids Spaghetti Buttered
Kids Spaghetti w/sauce
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise in a warm flour tortilla. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap
Breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
Breaded Chicken Club Wrap
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
Turkey Wrap
Thinly shaved turkey breast with american cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries, pickle, and a garnish of coleslaw
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.