Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Mrs. P&Me

review star

No reviews yet

100 E Prospect Ave

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Platter
Avocado Rolls
Kids Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Avocado Rolls

Avocado Rolls

$11.99

Avocado, chicken, bacon, tomato, and melted jack cheese all wrapped in a crispy wonton. Served with our homemade dipping sauce

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$11.99

8 Jumbo wings served dipped in our homemade bbq sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$11.99

Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served spicy or mild with ranch or blue cheese.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99Out of stock

Tender shrimp lightly battered and fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served spicy or mild with ranch or blue cheese.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

8 Jumbo wings served spicy or mild with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Cheese & Crackers

$5.99

Homemade cheese spread served with Ritz Crackers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with peppers and onions and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.99

Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$8.99

Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made guacamole

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa

Chips- Guac & Salsa

Chips- Guac & Salsa

$9.99

Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made guacamole and salsa

Loaded Basket Fries

Loaded Basket Fries

$9.99

Steak fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives

Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99

Creamy macaroni and cheese enclosed in a light crispy batter. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara sauce

Pot Roast Nachos

Pot Roast Nachos

$12.99

Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded pot roast, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa

Pot Roast Quesadilla

Pot Roast Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pot roast, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Massive soft pretzel tast in a bite sized morsel. Served with warm cheese sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded zesty pulled pork, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$11.99

A sampling of chicken fingers, mac n cheese bites, onion rings, and mozzarella sticks.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Freshly baked spinach and artichoke dip served with crisp homemade tortilla chips

Nachos

$9.99

Burgers

Ambassador Burger

Ambassador Burger

$11.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with crispy slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with bbq sauce, crispy slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$9.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Blues Burger

Blues Burger

$11.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with blue cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Guacamole Burger

Guacamole Burger

$11.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with guacamole, jack cheese, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with grilled onions and melted swiss served on grilled rye. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Beyond Burgers

Beyond Burger

$11.99

A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Beyond Blues Burger

$13.99

Beyond Cheeseburger

$12.99

A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Beyond Guacamole Burger

$13.99

A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, raw onion, tomato, and topped with an onion ring. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Beyond Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served with swiss chese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Beyond Patty Melt

$13.99

A plant based patty that tastes just like beef. Served on grilled light rye bread topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss Cheese. Inlcudes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Entrees

Baked Tilapia

Baked Tilapia

$16.99Out of stock

Our favorite cold water whitefish broiled and served in a Grecian sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Slowly baked half chicken prepared with our special recipe BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Chicken & Rib Combo

Chicken & Rib Combo

$20.99Out of stock

Half slab of BBQ Ribs and Half Baked BBQ Chicken. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.99

Large tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$17.99

Two large skewers marinated in our special Grecian sauce broiled to perfection. Served over a bed of rice

Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$23.99

Tender baby back ribs meaty and not quite falling off the bone. Served in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Grecian Chicken

Grecian Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Half chicken marinated in olive oil with herbs and spices roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Half Slab Ribs

Half Slab Ribs

$17.99

A half slab of our tender baby back ribs served in our own special BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$17.99

Oven roasted, delicious, old fashioned tender beef roast. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.

Rigatoni Palermo

Rigatoni Palermo

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast served over rigatoni pasta all smothered in a vodka cream sauce. Served with soup and salad.

Fish Fry

Fish Fry All You Can Eat

$10.99

Alaskan Cod lightly battered and fried served with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Coleslaw

1 Piece

2 Pieces

3 Pieces

Out of stock

Kids Fish Fry

$6.99

Fish Fry Dinner

$12.99

Family Packages

Chicken Kabobs Family Package

Chicken Kabobs Family Package

$39.95

Chicken Kabobs marinated in our special Grecian Sauce and broiled to perfection. Includes: Soup or Chili Includes: Garden Salad or Caesar ($5.00) Includes: Rigatoni, Rice, or Fries

Chicken & Ribs Family Package

Chicken & Ribs Family Package

$44.95

Our tender baby back ribs and slow cooked chicken both served in our special BBQ sauce. Includes: Soup or Chili Includes: Garden Salad or Caesar ($5.00) Includes: Rigatoni, Rice, or Fries

BBQ Ribs Family Package

BBQ Ribs Family Package

$49.95

Meaty tender baby back ribs with our special BBQ sauce. Includes: Soup or Chili Includes: Garden Salad or Caesar ($5.00) Includes: Rigatoni, Rice, or Fries

Salads

BBQ Salmon Salad

BBQ Salmon Salad

$13.99

Grilled BBQ salmon over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy or mild buffalo sauce over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast over romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled shrimp served over crisp romaine lettuce topped with our homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.

Chicken Sonoma Salad

Chicken Sonoma Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with pesto served over fresh chilled lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons, sun dried tomatoes, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Finger Salad

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served over fresh chilled lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fresh chilled lettuce topped with diced chicken breast, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.99
Large Dinner Salad

Large Dinner Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

Alpine Chicken

Alpine Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

BLT Club

BLT Club

$10.99

A triple decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Chicken Avocado Melt

Chicken Avocado Melt

$11.99

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with avocado, mayonnaise, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted focaccia roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Charbroiled cajun chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Melt

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.99

Mounds of our homemade chicken salad topped with your choice of cheese melted on a grilled light rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Mounds of our homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$10.99

Lean corned beef piled high on rye bread. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of melted cheese on white, wheat, or rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Lemon Basil Focaccia

Lemon Basil Focaccia

$11.99

Marinated charbroiled chicken breast on a toasted focaccia roll with grilled tomato and aged provolone. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Pick Two

Pick Two

$8.99

Choose two of the following: 1/2 corned beef or turkey sandwich Cup of our soup of the day ($2.50 for French onion) Side salad

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

Old fashioned oven roasted beef roast topped with gravy served on a toasted french roll. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Pub Club

Pub Club

$11.99

A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Tender pork shredded and blended with our house bbq sauce. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Loads of thinly sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss, and our special sauce. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted peppers, grilled onions, melted monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$10.99

Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and our special sauce served on a grilled light rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.99

A triple decker of chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with french fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with french fries

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with french fries

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Served with french fries

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Melted cheese in a warm flour tortilla

Kids Spaghetti Buttered

Kids Spaghetti Buttered

$6.99
Kids Spaghetti w/sauce

Kids Spaghetti w/sauce

$6.99

Wraps

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise in a warm flour tortilla. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap

Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.

Breaded Chicken Club Wrap

Breaded Chicken Club Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Thinly shaved turkey breast with american cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries, pickle, and a garnish of coleslaw

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.