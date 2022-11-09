TASTY TACO
No reviews yet
1574 154th. Ave NW
Andover, MN 55304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Chips & salsa (GF)
Our house made salsa with chips
Chips & guacamole (GF)
Fresh avocados smashed with pico de Gallo
Chips & Queso Blanco
Fresh home made queso blanco with pico de Gallo
Ceviche (GF)
Shrimp cooked in lime mixed with pico de Gallo and served with tostadas or chips
Tasty Nachos
Chips topped with carnitas or Tinga de pollo, beans, queso, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Yuca con chicharron
Yuca frita (fried cassava roots) topped with curtido, salsa roja, cheese and a side of chicharrones (fried pork)
Papas locas
French fries topped with chorizo, mayo, ketchup, mustard and our special green salsa
Garnachas (GF)
Small deep fried corn tortillas topped with ground beef, salsa, and cheese
Chicharron
Fried pork rinds served with curtido, salsa and limes
Taquitos fritos (GF)
Deep fried taquitos drizzled with crema, avocado sauce, and topped with pico de Gallo
Enchiladas de Guatemala (GF)
Deep fried tortillas (tostadas) topped with vegetables, ground beef, pickled vegetables, sauce, hard boil egg, and parsley
Mexican corn
Choose from Mexican corn on a cob or cup, with mayo, queso en polvo, and Chile.
Tasty Flight
Enjoy a flight of flavors, Guacamole, queso Blanco, pico de Gallo, and homemade tomatillo salsa, served with chips.
Sampler Latino
Enjoy the flavors of pupusas, tacos, yuca con chicharron, served with queso, salsa, guacamole and chips.
Tacos
Birria Taco combo
3 corn tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onions, cilantro, served with a side of consomé
Mexican taco plater (GF)
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, onion cilantro and served with a side of rice and beans
American taco plater
3 flour tortillas topped with your choice with meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese and served with a side of rice and beans
Fish Taco Plater (GF)
3 tacos topped with slaw, guacamole, fish sauce and a side of rice and beans
Shrimp Taco Platter
Tacos gobernador
3 tacos with handmade tortillas, filled with shrimp, onions, and serrano peppers.
Hard shell tacos
3 home made hard shell tacos, filled with the meat of your choice, topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream,
Add on tacos
Burrito
Tasty Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with birria, rice, onions, cilantro and cheese, drowned with our delicious consomé
Traditional Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, rice ,beans, lettuce, pico de gallon, served with a side of guacamole and chips
Burrito Bowl
Chimi-Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, rice ,beans then deep fried, topped with your choice of queso or salsa served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallon, sour cream and guacamole
Alambre
Alambre al gusto
your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese, over then small corn toritllas.
Alambre de camarón
Shrimp, with bell peppers, onions, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese, over then small corn tortillas
Alambre de sabores
Mexican sausage, marinated chicken, roast pork, grilled steak, bacon, ham, bell peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Alambre Hawaiiano
marinated pork, pineapple, bacon, ham, bell peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese, served over 10 small corn toritllas
Tortas
Torta Al Gusto
a sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeño, onion, mayo, and refried beans.
Torta Cubana
our Cuban style sandwich, breaded steak, chorizo with eggs, salchicha, ham, topped with a mixture of chicken and melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado jalpaeños, mayo, and refried beans
Torta Hawaiiana
thinly sliced breaded steak, ham, marinated pork, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeños, onion, mayo and refried beans.
Classics
Carne Asada
Grilled beef skirt well marinated, served with rice and beans, a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and a side of grilled onions
Bistec a la Mexicana
Steak strips cooked with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, served with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans, and a side of flour or corn toritllas.
Chile relleno
A poblano pepper stuffed with vegetables, meat Or Cheese, topped with salsa, onion, and parsley, served with a side of rice and steam veggies
Pollo a la Mexicana
Chicken strips, cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, served with a side of lettuce, sour cream guacamole, rice beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas
Chicken fajitas (GF)
Chicken strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole rice and beans
Steak fajitas (GF)
Steak strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de Gallo, rice and bens
Shrimp fajitas(GF)
Shrimp sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions. Served with rice beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Fajitas combinadas(GF)
Chicken, steak and shrimp sautéed with green, red bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Veggie fajitas (VG) (GF)
Pumpkin flower sautéed with red, green bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
salmon skilet (GF)
A la masa
Huarachazo (GF)
A Mexican oval shaped fried masa cake smothered with refried beans and topped with your choice of meat or vegetables, pico de Gallo, crema, queso, radishes and avocado slices
Corn Quesadilla (GF)
Hand made corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetables, queso en polvo, crema, radishes, avocado and lettuce
Pupusas
A thick griddle masa cake, stuffed with your choice of fillings served with a side of curtido (pickled vegetables and salsa)
Machetazo
Traditional
Sandwiches
Tamale
Dessert
Sides
2oz Guac
6oz Guac
2oz Queso Blanco
6oz Queso Blanco
2oz Sour Cream
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Beans/Rice
Tortillas
Chile Relleno (solo)
2oz mozzarella
2oz queso polvo
2oz pico
Chips
Salsa
Limes
Consome
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
2oz Cilantro
2oz Onions
2oz Radishes
Side of meat
Asada (Grilled Steak)
Barbacoa ( Short Rib)
Picadillo (Ground Beef)
Al Pastor (Marinated Pork)
Carnitas (Roasted Pork)
Tinga (Chipotle Chicken)
Chorizo (Coarsely Ground Pork)
Birria
Flor De Calabaza (Pumkin Flower)
Veggies
Pollo Marinado (Marinated Chicken)
Enchiladas Mexicanas
SPECIALS
Kids Flour quesadilla
Kids pan con queso
kids burrito
Kids Mexican Tacos
Kids American Tacos
Kids Tiritas De Pollo
kids drink
Kids desserts
MEATS
TOPPINGS
SALSAS
Servers
miles
Appetizers
Lunch Tasty Nachos
Chips topped with carnitas, ground beef or tinga, queso blanco, lettuce, pico d gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Lunch Tasty Sampler
deep fried yucca, sweet potatoes and fried avocado,k served with salsa roja and avocado sauce,
Lunch Taquitos Fritos
deep fried taquitos served over lettuce, topped with pico de Gallo, cream and queso en polvo.
Lunch Enchilada de Guatemala
One deep-fried tortilla (tostada) topped with vegetables, ground beef, pickled cabbage, sauce, hard boiled egg, and parsley.
Lunch
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Taco platter
Breakfast Sandwich
Huevos a la mexicana
Huevos con chorizo
Pupusas con Huevo
Chilaquiles
Desayuno de el Centro
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FRESH, HOME MADE FOOD FROM, MEXICO, GUATEMALA AND EL SALVADOR
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover, MN 55304