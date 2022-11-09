Restaurant header imageView gallery

TASTY TACO

review star

No reviews yet

1574 154th. Ave NW

Andover, MN 55304

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco combo
Pupusas
Mex Taco (solo)

Appetizer

Chips & salsa (GF)

$3.00

Our house made salsa with chips

Chips & guacamole (GF)

$9.00

Fresh avocados smashed with pico de Gallo

Chips & Queso Blanco

$8.00

Fresh home made queso blanco with pico de Gallo

Ceviche (GF)

Ceviche (GF)

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in lime mixed with pico de Gallo and served with tostadas or chips

Tasty Nachos

Tasty Nachos

$13.00

Chips topped with carnitas or Tinga de pollo, beans, queso, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Yuca con chicharron

$12.00

Yuca frita (fried cassava roots) topped with curtido, salsa roja, cheese and a side of chicharrones (fried pork)

Papas locas

$9.00

French fries topped with chorizo, mayo, ketchup, mustard and our special green salsa

Garnachas (GF)

$14.00

Small deep fried corn tortillas topped with ground beef, salsa, and cheese

Chicharron

$11.00

Fried pork rinds served with curtido, salsa and limes

Taquitos fritos (GF)

$10.00

Deep fried taquitos drizzled with crema, avocado sauce, and topped with pico de Gallo

Enchiladas de Guatemala (GF)

Enchiladas de Guatemala (GF)

$11.00

Deep fried tortillas (tostadas) topped with vegetables, ground beef, pickled vegetables, sauce, hard boil egg, and parsley

Mexican corn

$5.00

Choose from Mexican corn on a cob or cup, with mayo, queso en polvo, and Chile.

Tasty Flight

$12.00

Enjoy a flight of flavors, Guacamole, queso Blanco, pico de Gallo, and homemade tomatillo salsa, served with chips.

Sampler Latino

$18.00

Enjoy the flavors of pupusas, tacos, yuca con chicharron, served with queso, salsa, guacamole and chips.

Tacos

Birria Taco combo

Birria Taco combo

$15.00

3 corn tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onions, cilantro, served with a side of consomé

Mexican taco plater (GF)

Mexican taco plater (GF)

$14.00

3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, onion cilantro and served with a side of rice and beans

American taco plater

$15.00

3 flour tortillas topped with your choice with meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese and served with a side of rice and beans

Fish Taco Plater (GF)

$18.00

3 tacos topped with slaw, guacamole, fish sauce and a side of rice and beans

Shrimp Taco Platter

Shrimp Taco Platter

$18.00

Tacos gobernador

$18.00

3 tacos with handmade tortillas, filled with shrimp, onions, and serrano peppers.

Hard shell tacos

$14.00

3 home made hard shell tacos, filled with the meat of your choice, topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream,

Add on tacos

Mex Taco (solo)

$3.50

Add on any taco to your meal

American taco(solo)

$3.75

Birria taco (solo)

$4.00

Hard shell taco (solo

$3.75

Shrimp Taco (solo)

$5.50

Fish Taco (solo)

$5.50

Burrito

Tasty Burrito

Tasty Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with birria, rice, onions, cilantro and cheese, drowned with our delicious consomé

Traditional Burrito

$13.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, rice ,beans, lettuce, pico de gallon, served with a side of guacamole and chips

Burrito Bowl

$13.00
Chimi-Burrito

Chimi-Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, rice ,beans then deep fried, topped with your choice of queso or salsa served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallon, sour cream and guacamole

Alambre

your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese, over 10 corn tortillas.

Alambre al gusto

$16.00

your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese, over then small corn toritllas.

Alambre de camarón

$20.00

Shrimp, with bell peppers, onions, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese, over then small corn tortillas

Alambre de sabores

$20.00

Mexican sausage, marinated chicken, roast pork, grilled steak, bacon, ham, bell peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Alambre Hawaiiano

$17.00

marinated pork, pineapple, bacon, ham, bell peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese, served over 10 small corn toritllas

Tortas

Torta Al Gusto

$14.00

a sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeño, onion, mayo, and refried beans.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$16.00

our Cuban style sandwich, breaded steak, chorizo with eggs, salchicha, ham, topped with a mixture of chicken and melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado jalpaeños, mayo, and refried beans

Torta Hawaiiana

$15.00

thinly sliced breaded steak, ham, marinated pork, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeños, onion, mayo and refried beans.

Classics

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.00

Grilled beef skirt well marinated, served with rice and beans, a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and a side of grilled onions

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.00

Steak strips cooked with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, served with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans, and a side of flour or corn toritllas.

Chile relleno

$16.00

A poblano pepper stuffed with vegetables, meat Or Cheese, topped with salsa, onion, and parsley, served with a side of rice and steam veggies

Pollo a la Mexicana

$15.00

Chicken strips, cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, served with a side of lettuce, sour cream guacamole, rice beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas

Chicken fajitas (GF)

$18.00

Chicken strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole rice and beans

Steak fajitas (GF)

$19.00

Steak strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de Gallo, rice and bens

Shrimp fajitas(GF)

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions. Served with rice beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Fajitas combinadas(GF)

$24.00

Chicken, steak and shrimp sautéed with green, red bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Veggie fajitas (VG) (GF)

$17.00

Pumpkin flower sautéed with red, green bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

salmon skilet (GF)

$21.00

A la masa

Huarachazo (GF)

Huarachazo (GF)

$18.00

A Mexican oval shaped fried masa cake smothered with refried beans and topped with your choice of meat or vegetables, pico de Gallo, crema, queso, radishes and avocado slices

Corn Quesadilla (GF)

Corn Quesadilla (GF)

$18.00

Hand made corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetables, queso en polvo, crema, radishes, avocado and lettuce

Pupusas

Pupusas

$4.00

A thick griddle masa cake, stuffed with your choice of fillings served with a side of curtido (pickled vegetables and salsa)

Machetazo

$23.00

Traditional

Traditional Quesadilla

Traditional Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat or vegetables served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Traditional Burrito

$13.00

QUESABIRRIA

$18.00

Sandwiches

Shuco

$14.00

Toasted bun filled with meats, sausages along with guacamole, mayo, ketchup, mustard and a type of sliced cabbage

Tamale

Guatemalan Tamale

$4.00

Flavourful mixes of corn dough, pork or chicken and sauces cooked in banana leaves

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Baked custard topped with caramel

Churros

Churros

$9.00

Fried dough rolled in sugar and served with ice cream

La canoa

$8.00

Fried plantain served with ice cream

Tiramisu

$8.00

Sides

2oz Guac

$0.99

6oz Guac

$6.00

2oz Queso Blanco

$0.99

6oz Queso Blanco

$6.00

2oz Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Beans/Rice

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.99

Chile Relleno (solo)

$6.00

2oz mozzarella

$0.99

2oz queso polvo

$0.99

2oz pico

$0.99

Chips

$1.99

Salsa

$1.99

Limes

$0.99

Consome

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

2oz Cilantro

$0.99

2oz Onions

$0.99

2oz Radishes

$0.99

Side of meat

Asada (Grilled Steak)

$3.99

Barbacoa ( Short Rib)

$3.99

Picadillo (Ground Beef)

$3.99

Al Pastor (Marinated Pork)

$3.99

Carnitas (Roasted Pork)

$3.99

Tinga (Chipotle Chicken)

$3.99

Chorizo (Coarsely Ground Pork)

$3.99

Birria

$3.99

Flor De Calabaza (Pumkin Flower)

$3.99

Veggies

$3.99

Pollo Marinado (Marinated Chicken)

$3.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$15.00

SPECIALS

Birria Tacos (special)

$12.00

Tasty Burrito (special)

$11.00

Quesabirria (special)

$14.00

Torta de Birria (special)

$12.00

Kids Flour quesadilla

grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. you can add chicken for $2.00

kids Flour quesadilla

$8.00

add chicken

$2.00

Kids pan con queso

Kids grilled cheese

$6.00

kids burrito

kids burrito Mod

$8.00

Kids Mexican Tacos

Kid Mexican Tacos

$8.00

Kids American Tacos

Kids American Tacos

$8.00

Kids Tiritas De Pollo

Kids Tiritas De pollo

$8.00

kids drink

soft drink

$1.00

milk

$1.50

juice

$1.50

Kids desserts

Kids Churros

$4.00

Helado

$2.00

Soft drinks

Jarritos

$4.50

Horchata

$4.00

Jamiaca

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

coffee

coffee

$2.50

MEATS

Barbacoa (short rib)

$20.00+

Azada (grilled steak)

$20.00+

Picadillo (ground beef)f

$20.00+

Al pastor (marinated pork)

$20.00+

Carnitas (roasted pork)

$20.00+

Chorizo (Mexican sausage)

$20.00+

Tinga (Chipotle chicken)

$20.00+

Pollo a la Mexicana (Mexican chicken

$20.00+

grilled veggies

$40.00

Birria

$20.00+

TOPPINGS

Sour Cream

$2.00+

Guacamole

$2.00+

Cilantro

$12.00+

Lettuce

$7.99+

Limes

$8.00+

Mozarella cheese

$16.00+

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Radishes

$6.00+

Avocados

$2.50

Onion

$4.00+

tomatoes

$7.00

Cilantro (Copy)

$8.00+

TORTILLAS

1 pack flour tortillas (16 each)

$6.00

1 pack corn tortillas (36 each)

$6.00

SALSAS

24oz Salsa de Aguacate (avocado sauce)

$14.00

24oz Salsa roja (red sauce)

$14.00

24oz Salsa de tomatillo (tomatillo sauce)

$14.00

24oz salsa for chips

$143.00

salsa and chips (100 people)

$80.00

SIDES

BEANS

$35.00+

QUESO BLANCO

$20.00+

CHIPS

$15.00+

large tay rice

$75.00

DESSERTS

single churro

$1.00

single Flan

$8.00

Tiramisu (whole)

$95.00

CLASICOS

Esquites (corn in a cup)

$5.00

Mexican Tacos

$3.50

Birria Tacos/wconsommé

$4.50

Servers

Server/per hour

$20.00

miles

miles

$10.00

Appetizers

Lunch Tasty Nachos

$10.00

Chips topped with carnitas, ground beef or tinga, queso blanco, lettuce, pico d gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Lunch Tasty Sampler

$8.00

deep fried yucca, sweet potatoes and fried avocado,k served with salsa roja and avocado sauce,

Lunch Taquitos Fritos

$8.00

deep fried taquitos served over lettuce, topped with pico de Gallo, cream and queso en polvo.

Lunch Enchilada de Guatemala

$5.00

One deep-fried tortilla (tostada) topped with vegetables, ground beef, pickled cabbage, sauce, hard boiled egg, and parsley.

Lunch

Lunch Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Lunch Traditional Burrito

$11.00

Lunch Traditional Quesadilla

$11.00

Lunch Mexican Taco Platter

$11.00

Lunch American Taco Plater

$11.00

Lunch Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.00

Lunch Torta

$11.00

Mugs/Cups

Beer Mugs

$15.00

Hand painted Tall Glass

$13.00

hand painted Medium

$13.00

short mug

$11.00

Shirts

Small Tasty taco shirt

$15.00

Medium tasty taco shirt

$15.00

large tasty taco shirt

$15.00

Large tasty taco shirt

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

flour tortilla, stuffed with green and red bell peppers, onions, eggs and chorizo, served with a side of guac and chips

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Taco platter

3 corn tortillas filled with chorizo and eggs topped with onions and cilantro, served with a side of beans and rice

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bun filled with refried beans a tostada, fried plantains, queso fresco, cream and eggs.

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Huevos a la mexicana

scrambled eggs mixed with fresh tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers, served with a side of refried beans and rice

Huevos a la mexicana

$11.00

Huevos con chorizo

scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo served with refried beans, rice and a choice of flour or corn tortillas

Huevos con chorizo

$11.00

Pupusas con Huevo

Pupusa con Huevo

$4.50

Chilaquiles

simmered corn tortillas in salsa verde, topped with onions, crema and queso, served with a side of beans and eggs.

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Desayuno de el Centro

Desayuno de el Centro

$12.00

Sides

Bacon

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH, HOME MADE FOOD FROM, MEXICO, GUATEMALA AND EL SALVADOR

Location

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover, MN 55304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

