Restaurant header imageView gallery

MR. SABOR

review star

No reviews yet

30 Main street

Paterson, NJ 07501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

APERITIVOS

MR. BITES / APERITIVOS

PAPA RELLENA

$1.50

HAM CROQUETTE

$1.00

EMPANADA DE CARNE

$1.25

EMPANADA DE GUAYABA

$1.25

EMPANADA DE POLLO

$1.25

EMPANADA DE QUESO

$1.25

CHORIZO

$2.00

CHICHARRON DE PUERCO

$6.00

YUCA RELLENA

$1.50

EMPANADA DE ESPINACA Y QUESO

$1.25

TAMAL CUBANO

$2.50

KIPE

$1.75

HOME FRIES

$3.50

SIDE ORDERS

ARROZ BLANCO

$2.50+

ARROZ C/ GANDULES

$2.50+

MADURO

$3.00+

YUCA

$3.00+

GUINEO

$3.00+

BATATA ASADA

$3.00+

FRIJOLES ROJOS

$2.50+

SOPA DE POLLO

$3.00+

SANCOCHO

$5.00+

YUCA FRITA

$3.00+

PASTA DEL DIA

$5.00+

PAPAS FRITAS

$1.45

BEVERAGES

FRESH JUICES

NARANJA

$4.95

ZANAHORIA

$4.95

NARANJA Y ZANAHORIA

$5.45

MORIR SONANDO

$5.45

LIMONADA

$2.50

TAMARINDO

$2.50

SHAKES

BANANA

$4.95

PAPAYA

$4.95

MANGO

$4.95

MAMEY

$4.95

STRAWBERRY

$4.95

ICE LATTE

$4.95

HOT BEVERAGES

CAFE ESPRESSO

$1.00

CHOCOLATE CALIENTE

$1.50

CAFE CON LECHE

$1.50

CAFE AMERICANO

$1.00

AVENA

$1.50

SODAS

AGUA BOTELLA

$1.30

SODA EN LATA

$1.75

SODA EN BOTELLA

$2.50

SALADS

SMALL SALAD

$3.00

MEDIUM SALAD

$5.00

LARGE SALAD

$10.00

PRE-FIXED LUNCH

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 1

$1.99

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 2

$2.99

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 3

$3.45

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 3.9

$3.99

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 4

$4.99

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 5

$5.99

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 6

$6.99

PRE-FIXED LUNCH 7

$7.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 1

$1.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 2

$2.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 3

$3.45

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 3.9

$3.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 4

$4.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 5

$5.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 6

$6.99

PRE-FIXED BREAKFAST 7

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Main street, Paterson, NJ 07501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caribbean Station Restaurant - 160 W Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
160 W Broadway Paterson, NJ 07522
View restaurantnext
Tropical Juice Bar - Paterson
orange starNo Reviews
160 West Broadway Paterson, NJ 07522
View restaurantnext
Lena Y Carbon - 21 Mill St. - 21 Mill St
orange starNo Reviews
21 Mill St Paterson, NJ 07501
View restaurantnext
Speedy Wey Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
358 Grand Street Paterson, NJ 07505
View restaurantnext
Fresh Chef - 70 Spruce St
orange starNo Reviews
70 Spruce St Paterson, NJ 07501
View restaurantnext
Lena Y Carbon
orange starNo Reviews
359 Union Avenue Paterson, NJ 07502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paterson

Mexico Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 908
246 McBride Ave Paterson, NJ 07501
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 658
102 McLean Blvd Paterson, NJ 07514
View restaurantnext
Caribbean Station Restaurant - 274 Trento Ave.
orange star4.4 • 213
274 Trenton Ave Paterson, NJ 07503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paterson
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Paramus
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston