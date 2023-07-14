10% OFF FOR ORDERING ONLINE
ONLINE
Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.75+

Specialty Pizzas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.75+

Diced Chicken, Bacon Crumbs, Ranch

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$9.75+

Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch

Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$9.75+

Diced Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.75+

Diced Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Hot Sauce

Carnivore Pizza

$9.75+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef, Pizza Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.75+

Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

Super Deluxe Pizza

$9.75+

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham

Veggie Pizza

$9.75+

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Ranch Dressing

Calzones

10' Calzone with 3 toppings

$9.99

14' Calzone with 3 toppings

$11.99

Salads

Antipasta

$10.95

Chef

$10.95

Garden

$8.95

Side Salad

$4.00

Steak Salad

$10.70

Chicken Salad

$10.45

Wings

1/2 Dozen Bone In Wings

$10.99

1 Dozen Bone In Wings

$18.99

1/2 Dozen Boneless Wings

$11.99

1 Dozen Boneless Wings

$19.99

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

includes salad and garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

includes salad and garlic bread

Rigatoni with Meatballs

$10.99

includes salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parmesean with Spaghetti

$12.99Out of stock

includes salad and garlic bread

Oven Baked Subs

Chicken Sub

$7.25+Out of stock

Chicken Parmesean

$7.25+Out of stock

Ham & Turkey

$7.25+

Italian

$7.25+

Meatball

$7.25+

Pizza

$7.25+

Turkey

$7.25+

Vegetarian

$7.25+

American

$7.25+

Steak

$7.25+

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.25+

Hot Sausage

$7.25+

BLT

$7.25+

Sides

Breadsticks

$5.99

Parmesan Breadsticks

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

Ranch Packet

$0.75

Italian Packet

$0.75

French Packet

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Marinara Sauce Cup

$0.50

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Mt Dew

$2.50

Water

$2.00

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Mt Dew

$3.50

20 oz Starry

$2.50

2 liter Starry

$3.50