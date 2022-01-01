Main picView gallery

Mrs. Robinsons 10111 Riverside Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10111 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles, CA 91602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Fries, Cheddar, Irish stew, Bacon

Leprechaun Balls

$9.00

Fried Mash potato balls, Bacon, Cheddar, Leeks

Onion Rings

$13.00

Onion rings w/ranch

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Pickles

Chips and Guac

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Chicken Poppers

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Wings

$15.00

Party Platter

$25.00

Two Handers

Extra burger patty

$5.00

Chicken Club

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Irish Burger

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben Sandwich XRTA LARGE

$25.00

French Beef

$18.00

Grilled Cheese Melt

$14.00

Entrees

Vegan Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Jambalaya

$22.00

Skirt Steak

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Shepards Pie

$17.00

Irish Stew

$17.00

Street Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Beef Tacos

$14.00

Shares

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Mini Smash Burgers

$15.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Greens

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Half House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots

Irish Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots

Sides

Tater Tots

$10.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Curly Fries

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Vegan Cheese, or Asiago Cheese

Kids Burger

$10.00

Ketchup, Lettuce, and Cheese

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00Out of stock

Marinara, Parmesan, Garlic Bread

Kids Nugs

$7.00

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Drizzled with Fudge Sauce Drizzled with Fudge Sauce

Irish Apple Pie

$10.00

Irish Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Eggs, Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, or Sausage

Breakfast Platter

$12.00

(2) Eggs, Hash Browns, Bacon, or Banger

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Eggs, Bacon, Tomato, Mayo

Weekend Brunch

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Banger

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

French Toast

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Happy Hour

Buffalo Wings HH

$7.00

Leprechaun Balls HH

$6.00

Potato Skins HH

$6.00

Sliders HH

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Beyond Patty Melt

$13.00

BLT

$13.00

Burger

$13.00

French Dip

$13.00

Irish Reuben

$13.00

Game Day

Burger

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sando

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Irish Nachos

$15.00

Leprechaun Balls

$10.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Party Platter

$25.00

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Melt

$14.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00

Soup

$10.00

Tots

$10.00

Chicken Poppers

$14.00

Late Night

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Leprechaun Balls

$8.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Chicken

$2.00

Beef

$2.00

Beyond Beef

$3.00

Vegan Pork

$3.00

MARGS

$6.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00Out of stock

MILLER DRAFT

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle & Can Beer

Amstel Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Bass

$8.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light seltzer

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Glutenburg

$9.00

Harp

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Jalisco

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Tiki Time

$8.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$7.00

Truly Seltzer

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Bunny Chainsaw

$9.00

Draft Beer

805

$8.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$9.00

ALMANAC SOUR BEER

$8.00

AVERY NUT BROWN

$8.00

BEER HUG

$8.00

BLUE MOON

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$20.00

CALI CREAMIN

$9.00

Draft Pitcher

$28.00

GUINNESS

$9.00

Harp

$8.00

LONGBOARD

$8.00

MANGO CART

$8.00

MODERN TIMES TROPICAL

$8.00

PACIFICO

$8.00

PIZZA HONEY BLONDE

$9.00

SCRIMSHAW PILS

$8.00

SMITHWICKS

$9.00

Spacedust IPA

$9.00

STEIGEL RADLER

$9.00

STELLA

$8.00

STEM EXTRA HARD CIDER

$9.00

WEIHENSTEPHANER HEF

$8.00

Miller lite

$6.00

TRULY WILD BERRY

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

COORS LITE

$5.00

MODELO

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

STELLA N/A

$6.00

HEINEKEN N/A

$6.00

WC BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

WC MANGO

$6.00

KONA BIG WAVE ALE

$6.00

MICH ULTRA 16OZ

$5.00

MODERN TIMES SOUR

$7.00

BUENAVESA SALT LIME

$8.00

GLUTENBERG LAGER

$8.00

PURPLE HAZE

$7.00

TIKI TIME

$7.00

JALISCO

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Boilermaker

$12.00

Gin

WELL/KRISTA

$9.00

TANQUERY

$9.00

GLENDALOUGH ROSE

$11.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

PINKS STRAWBERRY

$11.00

Rum

WELL/RON RIO

$9.00

BACARDI SILVER

$10.00

MAILBU

$10.00

CAPT MORGAN

$10.00

MYERS DARK

$10.00

SAILOR JERRY

$9.00

GOSLING

$9.00

BUMBU

$11.00

Scotch N Cognac

DEWARS

$9.00

JW RED

$10.00

JW BLACK

$11.00

JW BLUE

$50.00

OBAN 14

$16.00

LAGAVULIN

$16.00

CHIVAS 12YR

$11.00

GLENLIVIT 12YR

$14.00

J&B

$9.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

WELL (CHRISTIAN BRO)

$9.00

HENN PRIVELAGE

$16.00

HENN VS

$12.00

REMY VSOP

$19.00

Tequila

WELL/BRAVO

$9.00

ADELITA BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS REP

$15.00

CLASE AZUL

$33.00

CODIGO ANEJO

$13.00

CODIGO ORIGEN

$41.00

CODIGO SILVER

$11.00

DON JULIO 1942

$33.00

Dame mas

$25.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00

GRAN RESERVA

$13.00

GRAND CENT

$15.00

HERRADURA

$11.00

JAJA ANEJO

$13.00

JAJA BLANCO

$10.00

JAJA REP

$11.00

Lalo Blanco

$11.00

PATRON ANEJO

$15.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

XICARU MEZCAL

$16.00

Vodka

WELL/PLATINUM 7X

$9.00

STOLI

$9.00

STOLI RAZZ

$9.00

STOLI BLUE

$9.00

STOLI VANIL

$9.00

STOLI CITRUS

$9.00

STOLI CUC

$9.00

STOLI PEACH

$9.00

TITOS

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

GUILLOTINE VODKA

$12.00

GUILLOTINE OAK

$19.00

NEFT

$10.00

Whiskey

WELL/ZACH HARRIS

$9.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CROWN APPLE

$11.00

CROWN PEACH

$11.00

CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

CROWN VANILLA

$11.00

DUKE

$11.00

FIGHTING 69

$10.00

FIREBALL

$10.00

GLENDALOUGH IRISH

$11.00

JACK APPLE

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

JACK DANIELS FIRE

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

PEANUTBUTTER WHISKEY

$11.00

RED BREAST 12 YR

$12.00

SAZARAC RYE

$11.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$9.00

SHIBUI

$13.00

SLANE IRISH

$10.00

TENJAKU

$15.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00

WELLER

$46.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$13.00

Horse soldier

$12.00

SUNTORY

$14.00

WOODINVILLE

$16.00

BENCHMARK 8

$10.00

Liqueurs

AMARETTO

$8.00

IRISH CREAM

$9.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

TRIPLE SEC

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

GREEN CRÈME DE MENTHE

$8.00

SOUR APPLE

$8.00

RAZZAMATAZZ

$8.00

MIDORI

$9.00

SAMBUCA

$9.00

JAGER

$9.00

ST GERMAINE

$11.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

BLUE CURACAO

$8.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$8.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$8.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$8.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

APEROL

$8.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

DRY VERMOUTH

$3.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$3.00

99 BANANAS

$8.00

Wine

GROVE RIDGE CAB

$8.00

LINE 39 CAB

$8.00

DREAMING TREE PN

$8.00

LA LINDA MALBEC

$8.00

ROBERT MONDAVI PN

$8.00

BOGLE MERLOT

$8.00

ANGELINE PINOT NOIR

$8.00

JOEL GOTT ZINFINDEL

$8.00

RED VARIETAL

$8.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

PHANTOM CHARD

$7.00

MODAVI BUTTERY CHARD

$8.00

MEZZA PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

ANGELINE SAV BLANC

$8.00

STANFORD SPARKLING

$8.00

MIONETTO PROSECCO

$8.00

WHITE VARIETAL

$8.00

DELOACH ROSE

$8.00

House Champagne

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

BOOM BOOM ROOM

$13.00

DRUNKEN LULLABY

$13.00

FIGHTIN' WITH FIRE

$14.00

IRISH SHANDY

$13.00

MAGICALLY DELICIOUS

$14.00

PURPLE PADDY

$13.00

SHAMROCK-ARITA

$13.00

TITOS MULE

$12.00

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

SIN MONDAY

$5 WELLS

$7 CALLS

$5 MILLER LT DRAFTS

Fight n Lite

$10.00

Special Events

$5 Guinness

$5.00

$5 Jameson

$5.00

$5 Topochico

$5.00

$5 JaJa shots

$5.00

Mens T

Mens

$20.00

Womans T

Womans

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Irish Pub

Location

10111 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hank's Bagels BURBANK
orange starNo Reviews
4315 W Riverside Drive Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
The Roguelike Tavern
orange star5.0 • 20
259 North Pass Ave Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Sweetsalt - 10218 Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
10218 Riverside Drive Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
10151 Riverside Drive Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Forman's Whiskey Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
10149 Riverside Dr. Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Kings Deli
orange starNo Reviews
109 N Pass Ave Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
orange star4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,650
4410 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston