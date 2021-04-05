))GF Cookie Mix Tray

$40.00 +

This gluten free combo tray is made up of bite sized mini versions of our GF Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookie, GF cut out cookies, and our brownie bites. The selected piece count is split between the three of these choices All our gluten free products are made with a brown rice flour, organic flax and premium Belgium and French chocolates. So good the gluten eaters can't tell the difference. We won't tell if you don't! Pre-order required. In most cases we can complete the order within 72 business hours. However, additional time may be required for larger orders. Note days we are closed do not count as a day. ​