Mrs. Turbos' Bakery
178 West Olentangy Street
100
Powell, OH 43065
))Cakes & Cookies
))Gluten Free Options
- ))GF Mini Cakes$6.00
IMPORTANT: For especial orders, please call the bakery directly. These super moist Mini Cakes are made with only the best ingredients. Chocolate Mini cake: Made with French and Belgian chocolates, topped with our in-house buttercream. Vanilla Mini cake: Moist and flavorful with rich real vanilla. Topped with our in-house buttercream. Carrot Cake: This amazing cake is made with hand shredded carrots, pineapple and spices! It is topped with our in-house buttercream.
- ))GF Cupcakes$3.00
**VERY IMPORTANT!!! For especial orders, please call the bakery directly.
- ))GF Whole Cakes
- ))GF Take & Bake GF Cinnamon Roll (4pack)$15.00
GF Cinnamon Rolls are provided by Chef's Table which is a certified GF kitchen. These Take-&-Bake Cinnamon Rolls are available daily.
- ))GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$16.00+
- ))GF Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$16.00+
- ))GF Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$16.00+
- ))GF Brownie Bites$2.89
- ))GF Chocolate Dipped Oreo$2.75
- ))GF CutOut Cookies$3.50
- ))GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.89+Out of stock
- )) GF Pumpkin Roll$5.49+Out of stock
- ))GF Buckeyes$1.50+
- ))GF Buckeye Brownie$7.00
The Original Mrs. Turbo's Cookies Buckeye Brownie starts with our famous chocolate brownie, filled with a whipped peanut butter cream and topped with a chocolate ganache. This is by far our most popular brownie, and a classic Ohio favorite.
- ))GF Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie$2.89+
- ))GF Cookie Mix Tray$40.00+
This gluten free combo tray is made up of bite sized mini versions of our GF Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookie, GF cut out cookies, and our brownie bites. The selected piece count is split between the three of these choices All our gluten free products are made with a brown rice flour, organic flax and premium Belgium and French chocolates. So good the gluten eaters can't tell the difference. We won't tell if you don't! Pre-order required. In most cases we can complete the order within 72 business hours. However, additional time may be required for larger orders. Note days we are closed do not count as a day.
))Gender Reveal Options
- ))Gender Reveal Filled Brownie Bites$3.00
IMPORTANT: Only slices are available for instant pick up. All other order needs a minimum of 8-hour notice. Please call the bakery directly. For especial orders (size/flavors/decorations), please call the bakery directly. Most cakes can be made Gluten-Free/Vegan/Sugar-Free. This is a multi-layer cake and has cream filling in between. Size, layers and tiers will depend on the serving size per your request. Basic Serving Sizes For 1 Tier: Slice: up to 2 people. 6": up to 7 people. 8": up to 15 people. 10": up to 25 people. 1/4 Sheet: up to 25 people. 1/2 Sheet: up to 50 people. Full Sheet: up to 100 people.
- ))Gender Reveal Chocolates (contains nuts)$2.00+
- ))Gender Reveal Smash Cakes$20.00+
- ))Gender Reveal Whoopie Pies$4.00
))Cookies & Brownies
- ))Assorted Non-Frosted Cookies$16.00+
- ))Brownie Bites$2.89
- ))Buckeye Brownie$7.00
The Original Mrs. Turbo's Cookies Buckeye Brownie starts with our famous chocolate brownie, filled with a whipped peanut butter cream and topped with a chocolate ganache. This is by far our most popular brownie, and a classic Ohio favorite.
- ))Buckeyes$1.50+
- ))Butterscotch Cookie$16.00+
- ))Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie$16.00+
- ))Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$16.00+
- ))Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$16.00+
- ))Snickerdoodle Cookie$16.00+
- ))Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$16.00+
- ))Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie$16.00+
- ))Naked Sugar Cookie$16.00+
- ))M&M Sugar Cookie$16.00+
- ))Chocolate Dipped Oreo$2.75
- ))Take & Bake GF Cinnamon Roll (4pack)$15.00
- ))Whoopie Pie$3.75
- ))Frosted Cookie$3.50+
- ))Cut Out Cookies$3.50+
))Cakes
- ))Mini Vanilla Cake$6.00
IMPORTANT: For especial orders, please call the bakery directly. These super moist Mini Cakes are made with only the best ingredients. Chocolate Mini cake: Made with French and Belgian chocolates, topped with our in-house buttercream. Vanilla Mini cake: Moist and flavorful with rich real vanilla. Topped with our in-house buttercream. Carrot Cake: This amazing cake is made with hand shredded carrots, pineapple and spices! It is topped with our in-house buttercream.
- ))Mini Chocolate Cake$8.00
- ))Mini Carrot cake$6.00
- ))Funfetti Cake$4.50+
IMPORTANT: Only slices are available for instant pick up. All other order needs a minimum of 8-hour notice. Please call the bakery directly. For especial orders (size/flavors/decorations), please call the bakery directly. Most cakes can be made Gluten-Free/Vegan/Sugar-Free. This is a multi-layer cake and has cream filling in between. Size, layers and tiers will depend on the serving size per your request. Basic Serving Sizes For 1 Tier: Slice: up to 2 people. 6": up to 7 people. 8": up to 15 people. 10": up to 25 people. 1/4 Sheet: up to 25 people. 1/2 Sheet: up to 50 people. Full Sheet: up to 100 people.
- ))Vanilla Cake$4.50+
- ))Mocha Cake$4.50+
- ))Black Forest Cake$4.50+
- ))Pistachio Cake$5.49+
- ))Lemon Cake$4.59+
- ))Strawberry Cake$4.50+
- ))Carrot Cake$6.00+
- ))Chocolate Cake$4.59+
))Pastries
))Giant Cookies & Brookies
- 13" Giant Cookie$35.00+
IMPORTANT: For more intricate designs (something other than a special message and buttercream frosting trim), please contact the bakery to place your order. We'll write a personalized message for you and finish it off with a vanilla buttercream trim and sprinkles. Need more buttercream or have something special in mind? Get creative, delectable delights can be personalized with special vanilla buttercream decor.
- Brookie Cake$35.00+
- Brownie Cake$35.00+
))Drinks
))Boba Drinks
))Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery
