Mrs. Turbo's Cookies

review star

No reviews yet

178 West Olentangy Street

Powell, OH 43065

Popular Items

Cookies by Tray

$35.00+

Cakes & Cookies

Cakes

Pistachio Slice

$4.50

Ganache Slice

$4.50
Black Forest Slice

$4.50
Mocha Slice

$4.50
Vanilla Slice

$4.50

GF Funfetti Birthday Cake

$45.00

Gifts

Deluxe Gift Set

$125.00

This Deluxe Gift Package includes 66 pieces of individually wrapped cookies and brownies. These include our most popular cookies, brownie bites, seasonal brownie bites and buckeyes! Deluxe Gift Package Includes: 42 Mini Cookies 6 Mini Seasonal Flavored Brownie Bites 12 Buckeyes 6 Brownie Bite

Cake Inna Jar & Cookie Gift Set

$35.00

This amazing gift package includes a sample of our most popular Cookies, Brownie Bites, Whoopie Pies and Cake Inna Jars. This makes a great gift to say thank you, congratulations, or just great job! Send it to family friends or business associates and they will thank YOU. This amazing gift package includes: - 1 (8oz) Cake Inna Jar flavor - 1 Full Size Whoopie pie - 6 mini cookies - 2 brownie bites

Cake Inna Jar & Cookie Gift Set to Share

$65.00

This amazing gift package includes a sample of our most popular Cookies, Brownie Bites, Whoopie Pies and Cake Inna Jars. This makes a great gift to say thank you, congratulations, or just great job! Send it to family friends or business associates and they will thank YOU. This amazing gift package includes: - 3 (8oz) Cake Inna Jar flavors - 2 full size whoopie pies - 6 mini cookies - 2 brownie bites

Valentine's Day Just for 2 Gift Set

$25.00

This tasty gift package includes fun treats for Valentine's Day! If you want to treat that someone special, tell a friend/coworker how awesome they are, or hang with your gal/guy pals and have some awesome cookies this is the package for you! This amazing gift package includes: - 1 Red Velvet Cake Inna Jar flavor (8oz) - 4 heart shaped conversation cookies - 2 Belgium Chocolate Dipped Oreos (not pictured) - 2 brownie bites - including 1 of our amazing burning love heart shaped bites Regular and Gluten free available.

Giant Cookies

13 Inch Giant Round Cookie

$30.00+
13 Inch Brownie Cake

$35.00+

Our 13" Brownie Cake is made with Rodell and Callebaut chocolates. Standard decor comes decorated with a special message and trimmed with our house-made buttercream and sprinkles. Gluten Fee options available. These are special order and require a minimum of 72 hours.

Heart Shaped Giant Cookie

$24.00

Cookie Trays

Frosted Sugar Cookie Tray

$25.00

Cookies by Tray

$35.00+
GF Mix Cookie Tray

$42.00+

OSU Cookies & Buckeyes Tray

$25.00

GF Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$33.00+

Cookies & Brownies By Tray

$39.00+

Drinks

Hot & Cold Drinks

Hot Brewed Coffee

$1.89+

Hot Espresso Shots

$1.99+

Hot Cappuccino

$3.29+

Hot Latte (no flavor)

$3.29+

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Hot Latte (one flavor)

$3.79+

Hot Mocha

$3.79+

Hot White Mocha

$3.95+

Hot Mrs. Turbo's White Mocha

$4.49+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Mrs. Turbo's Mocha

$4.49+

Hot Americano

$2.49+

Hot Chai

$3.39+

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Steamed Milk

$2.49+

Hot Vanilla Creme

$2.95+

Hot Chocolate

$2.79+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Latte (no flavor)

$3.79+

Iced Latte (one flavor)

$4.19+

Iced Mocha

$4.69+

Iced White Mocha

$4.69+

Iced Mrs. Turbo's White Mocha

$4.69+

Iced Mrs. Turbo's Mocha

$4.69+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.89+

Iced Lavender Chai

$4.39+

Iced Matcha

$5.29+

Frozen Latte (one flavor)

$4.69+

Frozen Mocha

$4.69+

Frozen Mrs. Turbo's White Mocha

$4.69+

Frozen Chai Freeze

$4.69+

Frozen Matcha

$5.29+

Frozen Vanilla Cream

$4.39+

Frozen Orange Cream

$4.39+

Frozen Hot Chocolate Freeze

$4.49+

Boba Drinks

Milk Or Fruit Tea

$7.49

Frappes

$7.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery & Cafe

Website

Location

178 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

