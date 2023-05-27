Mrs. Turbo's Cookies

Valentine's Day Just for 2 Gift Set

$25.00

This tasty gift package includes fun treats for Valentine's Day! If you want to treat that someone special, tell a friend/coworker how awesome they are, or hang with your gal/guy pals and have some awesome cookies this is the package for you! This amazing gift package includes: - 1 Red Velvet Cake Inna Jar flavor (8oz) - 4 heart shaped conversation cookies - 2 Belgium Chocolate Dipped Oreos (not pictured) - 2 brownie bites - including 1 of our amazing burning love heart shaped bites Regular and Gluten free available.