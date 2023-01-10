- Home
Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
No reviews yet
4000 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Popular Items
Appetizers
CHIPS & SALSA
Chips
GUACAMOLE DIP
Guacamole 3oz.
CHEESE DIP
Cheese dip 3oz.
QUESO FRIES
Crispy fries topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
NACHOS SUPREME
Chips topped with meat of your choice, cheese dip and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese & tomatoes.
CHICKEN WINGS (10)
CHICKEN WINGS (20)
QUESO FUNDIDO
CHEESE NACHOS
Lunch Specials
SPEEDY GONZALES
One beef taco, one beef enchilada, with your choice of rice or beans.
SPECIAL #1
One beef chile relleno, one beef taco, refried beans, tomatoes & guacamole salad.
SPECIAL #2
One beef burrito with rice & beans.
SPECIAL #3
One beef burrito, one beef taco rice.
SPECIAL #4
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada & rice.
SPECIAL #5
Two beef tacos, rice & beans.
SPECIAL #6
Beef burrito, beef enchilada & beef taco.
SPECIAL #7
Two beef enchiladas served with rice & beans.
SPECIAL #8
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.
SPECIAL #9
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.
SPECIAL #10
One beef burrito, one beef crispy taco, served with rice & beans.
FAJITAS
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.
LUNCH POLLO RANCHERO
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Juice
Bottled Drinks
Tequila
Jimador Blanco
Jimador Repo
Avion Blanco
1800 Blanco
1800 Repo
Tres Agaves Blanco
Tres Agaves Repo
El Patron Blanco
El Patron Repo
El Patron Anejo
Hussongs
Herradura Silver
Herradura Repo
Herraduro Anejo
Siempre Repo
Partida Blanco
Street Tacos
Asada (steak)
Barbacoa chivo (goat)
Barbacoa Res (beef)
Bean
Camaron (shrimp)
Carnitas (shredded pork)
Cecina (hind leg)
Chicharron Rojo (pork skin)
Chicharron Verde (pork skin)
Chorizo (ground pork)
Ground Beef
Lengua (beef tongue)
Pastor (marinated pork)
Pescado (fish)
Pollo (Chicken)
Shredded Chicken
Tripa
Veggie
Cabeza (beef head)
A La Carta
A LA CARTE TACOS
(soft or crispy) Shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. MAKE IT SUPREME for only .75 more
A LA CARTE ENCHILADA
Beef, chicken, beans or cheese.
A LA CARTE BURRITOS
Beef, chicken or beans.
TOASTADA
Beef, chicken or beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
A LA CARTE CHILE RELLENO
CHICKEN TAMALES
SINGLE QUESA-BIRRIA
TAQUITOS A LA CARTA
Burritos (Copy)
STEAK BURRITO PLATE
Topped with shredded cheese and your favorite Sauce. Served with Mexi-salad, rice or beans.
VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Stuffed with grilled veggies. Served with rice and black beans.
BURRITO SUPREME
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice or beans.
BURRITO BOWL
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese. Add guacamole for $1.50
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Grilled chicken, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Add guacamole for $1.50
BURRITO FAJITA
Grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada, all covered with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
ENMOLADAS DE LA CASA
Two steak and two chicken, covered with spicy mole sauce, pico de gallo and white mexican cheese.
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Four chicken enchiladas. Topped with sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, and cooked veggies, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole salad.
ENCHILADA PLATE
Two chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans. Topped with your favorite sauce.
Fajitas
Salads
TACO SALAD
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, grilled chicken fajitas, (fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes), lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
TACO LOCO
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes sour cream and cheese.
DE LA CASA SALAD
Your choice of meat on a bed of spring mix, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Seafood
SM SHRIMP COCKTAIL
A south of the border specialty! Served with pico de gallo & avocado in our homemade cocktail juice.
LG SHRIMP COCKTAIL
SM CEVICHE
Cold seafood served on a plate, mixed with pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado. Served with crackers.
LG CEVICHE
SHRIMP BURRITO
Cooked with onion, tomato & bell pepper, served with rice & beans.
SHRIMP DIABLA
Shrimp simmered in spicy red diabla sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortilla.
GARLIC SHRIMP
Shrimp sautéed in butter with onion and garlic. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.
FRIED MOJARRA
Deep fried whole tilapia topped with delicious garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.
Sides
Side- Cheese Dip 2oz
Side- Guacamole 2oz
8oz Grilled Chicken
8oz Grilled Veggie
8oz Ground Beef
8oz Shredded Chicken
8oz Taco Steak
Avocado
Beans
Cactus (1)
Cambray(4)
Cheese dip 3oz.
Chicken Breast
Chiles toreados (3)
Chips
Consome 4oz
Chips & Salsa
Cilantro 2oz
Corn Tortilla
Milagro
Flour Tortilla
French fries
Fresh Jalapeno 4oz
Grilled Onion 4oz
Guac Salad
Guacamole 3oz.
Lettuce 8oz
Mexi Salad
Mozz Cheese
Pico de gallo 4oz
Pico de Gallo 8oz
Queso Fresco
Queso Panela (2)
Raw Onion 2oz
Rice
Rice & Beans
Salsa 8oz
Salsa Diabla
Salsa Guacamole
Sour Cream
Steak Fillet
Toasted Bread
Tomato 4oz
Tostadas
LB STEAK
LB GRILLED CHICKEN
LB BARBACOA BEEF
LB SHREDDED CHICKEN
LB GROUND BEEF
LB PASTOR
LB LENGUA
Soups
Seafood Soup
Fish, shrimp, scallops, octopus, mussels and crab.
SM Chicken Soup
A rich combination of shredded chicken and rice in a flavorful chicken broth.
LG Chicken Soup
SM Tlalpeno Soup
A rich combination of shredded chicken, rice, avocado, cheese, onions, pico de gallo and chipotle pepper in a flavorful chicken broth.
LG Tlalpeno Soup
Menudo
Traditional Mexican spicy soup from beef tripe. Served with onions and tortillas.
LG Pozole Rojo
Specialties
CHILES RELLENOS PLATE
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
CARNITAS PLATE
Our delicious shredded pork served with cooked onions, jalapeno, rice & beans.
MILANESA CON PAPAS
Breaded steak or chicken served with rice, beans & fries.
FLAUTAS
Two long rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until crispy on a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole salsa, sour cream and cheese.
MOLCAJETE
Steak, chicken, mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, cactus, jalaepno pepper, banana pepper, green onions, spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
CARNE ASADA
Marinated sirloin flap steak, mexican sausage, chile toreado, spring onions, avocado. Served with rice and beans.
POLLO RANCHERO DINNER
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add onions, tomatoes & mushrooms (extra $1.00)
CHIMICHANGA SONORA
One shredded chicken and one ground beef chimichanga fried until golden brown. Topped with our delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole.
COSTILLAS DE RES
COSTILLAS SALSA VERDE
Street Food (Copy)
TAQUITOS
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until brown, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice.
STREET BURRITO
Flour tortilla with meat of your choice, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
GORDITAS
A thick "tortilla" filled with the meat of your choice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and mexican panela cheese.
SOPES
A thick "tortilla", pinched on the sides. Topped with beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and mexican panela cheese.
CHILAQUILES
(Green or Red Sauce) Topped with cilantro, sour cream, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
QUESA-BIRRIA
(LIMITED TIME ONLY) Three cheesy birria quesadillas served with consome.
HUEVOS AL GUSTO
Tortas
TORTAS
TORTAS ESPECIALES
Stuffed with our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.
TORTA LOCA
Pastor, carnitas & ham.
TORTA CUBANA
Chorizo, Salchicha (hot dog), eggs & ham.
TORTA JALISCO
Milanesa (breaded steak), eggs & ham.
TORTA HAWAIIANA
Ham, pineapple and bacon.
TORTA "LA BARDA"
Chicharron in green sauce, ham, chorizo, pico de gallo, yellow cheese, mexican panela cheese and beans.
Salsa
Salsa 8oz
Salsa 16oz
Salsa 32oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local Mexican chain with a menu of tacos & burritos, plus a salsa bar, in a casual setting.
4000 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022