Mr. Taco - Alpharetta

review star

No reviews yet

4000 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE DIP
LG Tlalpeno Soup
SM Tlalpeno Soup

Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.50

Chips

$1.55

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.99

Guacamole 3oz.

$2.95

CHEESE DIP

$4.95

Cheese dip 3oz.

$2.95
QUESO FRIES

QUESO FRIES

$8.00

Crispy fries topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

NACHOS SUPREME

Chips topped with meat of your choice, cheese dip and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese & tomatoes.

CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS (20)

$21.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.00

CHEESE NACHOS

$5.00

Lunch Specials

SPEEDY GONZALES

$7.25

One beef taco, one beef enchilada, with your choice of rice or beans.

SPECIAL #1

$9.25

One beef chile relleno, one beef taco, refried beans, tomatoes & guacamole salad.

SPECIAL #2

$8.00

One beef burrito with rice & beans.

SPECIAL #3

$8.25

One beef burrito, one beef taco rice.

SPECIAL #4

$8.95

One beef burrito, one beef enchilada & rice.

SPECIAL #5

$8.25

Two beef tacos, rice & beans.

SPECIAL #6

$9.50

Beef burrito, beef enchilada & beef taco.

SPECIAL #7

$8.50

Two beef enchiladas served with rice & beans.

SPECIAL #8

$9.75

One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.

SPECIAL #9

$10.00

One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.

SPECIAL #10

$9.85

One beef burrito, one beef crispy taco, served with rice & beans.

FAJITAS

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.

LUNCH POLLO RANCHERO

$8.75

Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Kids

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS TACO

$6.00

KIDS MILANESA

$5.00

Dessert

RICE PUDDING

$3.00Out of stock

FLAN

$4.00

CHOCO FLAN

$4.00

CHURROS

$4.75

Soda

SM Soda

$2.75

LG Soda

$3.50

Juice

LG Juice Refill

$4.00

SM Mango Juice

$3.00

LG Mango Juice

$4.00

SM Guava Juice

$3.00

LG Guava Juice

$4.00

SM Horchata Juice

$3.00

LG Horchata Juice

$4.00

SM Tamarind Juice

$3.00

LG Tamarind Juice

$4.00

SM Tropical Juice

$3.00

LG Tropical Juice

$4.00

SM Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

LG Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

JARRITO LIME

$3.00

JARRITO MANDARIN

$3.00

JARRITO PINEAPPLE

$3.00

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

JARRITO TAMARINDO

$3.00

TOPOCHICO

$3.00

JUMEX

$2.75

SANGRIA

$3.00

MONSTER

$3.50

WATER BOTTLE

$1.50

FIJI WATER

$2.75

PERRIER

$2.75

COKE 1/2

$3.75

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

COKE BOTTLE

$2.75

DIET COKE CAN

$1.75

Margs

Basic

$3.00

Classic

$5.00

Skinny 16oz

$8.00

Basic TO GO

$6.00

Classic TOGO

$12.00

Tequila

Jimador Blanco

$5.00

Jimador Repo

$6.00

Avion Blanco

$7.00

1800 Blanco

$7.00

1800 Repo

$8.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$7.00

Tres Agaves Repo

$8.00

El Patron Blanco

$11.00

El Patron Repo

$12.00

El Patron Anejo

$15.00

Hussongs

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura Repo

$11.00

Herraduro Anejo

$15.00

Siempre Repo

$12.00

Partida Blanco

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Street Tacos

Served on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro.

Asada (steak)

$3.50

Barbacoa chivo (goat)

$3.00

Barbacoa Res (beef)

$3.00

Bean

Camaron (shrimp)

$3.50

Carnitas (shredded pork)

$3.00

Cecina (hind leg)

$3.00

Chicharron Rojo (pork skin)

$3.00

Chicharron Verde (pork skin)

$3.00

Chorizo (ground pork)

$3.00

Ground Beef

$2.75

Lengua (beef tongue)

$3.00

Pastor (marinated pork)

$3.00

Pescado (fish)

$3.50

Pollo (Chicken)

$2.85

Shredded Chicken

$2.85

Tripa

$3.00

Veggie

$2.85

Cabeza (beef head)

$3.00

A La Carta

A LA CARTE TACOS

A LA CARTE TACOS

$2.35

(soft or crispy) Shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. MAKE IT SUPREME for only .75 more

A LA CARTE ENCHILADA

$2.75

Beef, chicken, beans or cheese.

A LA CARTE BURRITOS

$4.95

Beef, chicken or beans.

TOASTADA

$3.85

Beef, chicken or beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.

A LA CARTE CHILE RELLENO

CHICKEN TAMALES

$2.95

SINGLE QUESA-BIRRIA

$4.55

TAQUITOS A LA CARTA

$3.75

Burritos (Copy)

STEAK BURRITO PLATE

$11.50

Topped with shredded cheese and your favorite Sauce. Served with Mexi-salad, rice or beans.

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$9.00

Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Stuffed with grilled veggies. Served with rice and black beans.

BURRITO SUPREME

One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice or beans.

BURRITO BOWL

Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese. Add guacamole for $1.50

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

Grilled chicken, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Add guacamole for $1.50

BURRITO FAJITA

Grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS

$9.50

One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada, all covered with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

ENMOLADAS DE LA CASA

$13.50

Two steak and two chicken, covered with spicy mole sauce, pico de gallo and white mexican cheese.

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$13.00

Four chicken enchiladas. Topped with sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$10.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, and cooked veggies, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole salad.

ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.50

Two chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans. Topped with your favorite sauce.

Fajitas

All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and include rice, refried beans, Mexi-salad and tortillas.

STEAK FAJITA

$17.50

CHICKEN FAJITA

$12.50

STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITA

$14.50

TEXAS FAJITA (1)

$18.00

TEXAS FAJITA for 2

$35.00

VEGGIE FAJITA

$12.50

PRESIDENTE FAJITA

$20.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, chorizo and bacon, topped with melted cheese.

SHRIMP FAJITA

$17.00

Quesadillas

A La Carte QUESADILLA

FAJITA QUESADILLA

Grilled chicken cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

QUESADILLA GRANDE

Meat of your choice*. Stuffed with cooked veggies. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream.

Salads

TACO SALAD

Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, grilled chicken fajitas, (fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes), lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

TACO LOCO

Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes sour cream and cheese.

DE LA CASA SALAD

Your choice of meat on a bed of spring mix, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Seafood

SM SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

A south of the border specialty! Served with pico de gallo & avocado in our homemade cocktail juice.

LG SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

SM CEVICHE

Cold seafood served on a plate, mixed with pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado. Served with crackers.

LG CEVICHE

SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.50

Cooked with onion, tomato & bell pepper, served with rice & beans.

SHRIMP DIABLA

$16.00

Shrimp simmered in spicy red diabla sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortilla.

GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.00

Shrimp sautéed in butter with onion and garlic. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.

FRIED MOJARRA

FRIED MOJARRA

$14.50

Deep fried whole tilapia topped with delicious garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.

Sides

Side- Cheese Dip 2oz

$1.50

Side- Guacamole 2oz

$1.50

8oz Grilled Chicken

$5.00

8oz Grilled Veggie

$3.50

8oz Ground Beef

$4.50

8oz Shredded Chicken

$4.50

8oz Taco Steak

$6.00

Avocado

$2.00

Beans

$2.25

Cactus (1)

$0.99

Cambray(4)

$2.00

Cheese dip 3oz.

$2.95

Chicken Breast

$5.50

Chiles toreados (3)

$2.50

Chips

$1.55

Consome 4oz

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Cilantro 2oz

$0.25

Corn Tortilla

$1.25

Milagro

$1.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.25

French fries

$2.50

Fresh Jalapeno 4oz

$0.99

Grilled Onion 4oz

$0.75

Guac Salad

$3.90

Guacamole 3oz.

$2.95

Lettuce 8oz

$2.00

Mexi Salad

$3.50

Mozz Cheese

$0.50+

Pico de gallo 4oz

$1.50

Pico de Gallo 8oz

$2.50

Queso Fresco

$0.75+

Queso Panela (2)

$1.25

Raw Onion 2oz

$0.45

Rice

$2.25

Rice & Beans

$3.75

Salsa 8oz

$2.50

Salsa Diabla

$1.00+

Salsa Guacamole

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.37+

Steak Fillet

$8.50

Toasted Bread

$1.75

Tomato 4oz

$0.75

Tostadas

$1.25

LB STEAK

$25.00

LB GRILLED CHICKEN

$18.00

LB BARBACOA BEEF

$18.00

LB SHREDDED CHICKEN

$15.00

LB GROUND BEEF

$15.00

LB PASTOR

$20.00

LB LENGUA

$25.00

Soups

Seafood Soup

$17.00

Fish, shrimp, scallops, octopus, mussels and crab.

SM Chicken Soup

$5.00

A rich combination of shredded chicken and rice in a flavorful chicken broth.

LG Chicken Soup

$6.50
SM Tlalpeno Soup

SM Tlalpeno Soup

$7.00

A rich combination of shredded chicken, rice, avocado, cheese, onions, pico de gallo and chipotle pepper in a flavorful chicken broth.

LG Tlalpeno Soup

LG Tlalpeno Soup

$9.50

Menudo

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional Mexican spicy soup from beef tripe. Served with onions and tortillas.

LG Pozole Rojo

$14.00Out of stock

Specialties

CHILES RELLENOS PLATE

$11.50

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

CARNITAS PLATE

$13.00

Our delicious shredded pork served with cooked onions, jalapeno, rice & beans.

MILANESA CON PAPAS

$14.00

Breaded steak or chicken served with rice, beans & fries.

FLAUTAS

$11.50

Two long rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until crispy on a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole salsa, sour cream and cheese.

MOLCAJETE

$24.00

Steak, chicken, mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, cactus, jalaepno pepper, banana pepper, green onions, spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

CARNE ASADA

$16.00

Marinated sirloin flap steak, mexican sausage, chile toreado, spring onions, avocado. Served with rice and beans.

POLLO RANCHERO DINNER

$11.50

Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add onions, tomatoes & mushrooms (extra $1.00)

CHIMICHANGA SONORA

$11.25

One shredded chicken and one ground beef chimichanga fried until golden brown. Topped with our delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole.

COSTILLAS DE RES

$16.00Out of stock

COSTILLAS SALSA VERDE

Out of stock

Street Food (Copy)

TAQUITOS

TAQUITOS

$11.50

Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until brown, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice.

STREET BURRITO

$9.50

Flour tortilla with meat of your choice, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

GORDITAS

$5.25

A thick "tortilla" filled with the meat of your choice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and mexican panela cheese.

SOPES

$4.75

A thick "tortilla", pinched on the sides. Topped with beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and mexican panela cheese.

CHILAQUILES

$9.50

(Green or Red Sauce) Topped with cilantro, sour cream, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

QUESA-BIRRIA

$13.00

(LIMITED TIME ONLY) Three cheesy birria quesadillas served with consome.

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$8.00

Tortas

Mexican style sandwich stuffed with the meat of your choice, our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.

TORTAS

TORTAS ESPECIALES

$10.50

Stuffed with our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.

TORTA LOCA

$10.50

Pastor, carnitas & ham.

TORTA CUBANA

$10.50

Chorizo, Salchicha (hot dog), eggs & ham.

TORTA JALISCO

$10.50

Milanesa (breaded steak), eggs & ham.

TORTA HAWAIIANA

$10.50

Ham, pineapple and bacon.

TORTA "LA BARDA"

$11.00

Chicharron in green sauce, ham, chorizo, pico de gallo, yellow cheese, mexican panela cheese and beans.

Retail

Hoodies

$30.00

Hats

$16.00

Shirts

$18.00

Salsa

House

Arbol

Garlic Habanero

Red Tomatillo

Green Tomatillo

Pickled Jalapeno

Habanero

Radishes

Extra Salsas

$0.25

Salsa 8oz

Chips (taco) sauce 8oz

$2.50

House 8oz

$2.50

Green Tomatillo 8oz

$2.50

Arbol 8oz

$2.50

Garlic Habanero 8oz

$2.50

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.50

Salsa 16oz

Chips (Taco) Salsa 16oz

$5.25

House 16oz

$5.25

Green Tomatillo 16oz

$5.25

Arbol 16oz

$5.25

CHIPS & SALSA 16OZ

$8.50

Salsa 32oz

Chips (taco) Sauce 32oz

$10.25

House 32oz

$10.25

Arbol 32oz

$10.25

Green Tomatillo 32oz

$10.25

CHIPS & SALSA 32OZ

$15.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian #1

$10.00

Vegetarian #2

$10.00

Vegetarian #3

$10.00

Vegetarian Taquitos

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Mexican chain with a menu of tacos & burritos, plus a salsa bar, in a casual setting.

Website

Location

4000 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Directions

