Ms Monica's Carryout 12863 Livernois

12863 Livernois

Detroit, MI 48238

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$15.50

Short Ribs

$18.50

Pork Chops

$15.50

Turkey Wings

Roast Beef

Turkey Chops

$15.50

Meatloaf

$15.50

Cube Steak

Pig Feet

Neck Bones

Salmon Patties

Whole Salmon

Spaghetti

Fish Dinners

Catfish (4pcs)

$8.00

Catfish Dinner

$15.88

Perch (4pcs)

$8.00

Perch Dinner

$12.50

Pickerel (4pcs)

$10.00

Pickerel Dinner

$13.50

Ribs

Ribs Whole Slab

$22.00

Ribs Whole Slab Dinner

$27.00

Ribs 1/2 Slab

$14.00

Ribs 1/2 Slab Dinner

$18.00

Rib Tips Dinner

$23.00

Rib Tips Pint

$10.00

Rib Tips Quart

$15.00

Rib Snack (4 Bones)

$10.00

Whole Slab Beef Ribs

$29.00

Whole Slab Beef Ribs Dinner

$33.00

Half Slab Beef Rib

$17.00

Half Slab Beef Ribs Dinner

$21.00

Specialty Dinners

Perch & fries

$4.99

Chicken & fries

$4.99

Pork chop & two sides

$7.50

Crab bag

$25.00

Soup

Oxtail With Vegetable Soup

$5.00+

Short Rib & Vegetable Soup

$5.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Sides

Baked Potatoes

$4.00+

Black Eyes Peas

$4.00+

Broccoli

$4.00+

Cabbage

$4.00+

Candied Yams

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Corn

$4.00+

Dressing

$4.00+

Great Northern Beans

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Mustard Greens

$4.00+

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Turnip Greens

$4.00+

Lima Beans

$4.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

White Rice

$4.00+

Brown Rice

$4.00+

Wild Rice

$4.00+

Zucchini

$4.00+

Small Spaghetti

$5.30

Large Spaghetti

$8.00

Small Dressing

$5.30

Large Spaghetti

$8.00

Desserts

Pound Cake

$5.25

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.97

Peach Cobbler

$4.50

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.47

Diet Pepsi

$1.47

Mountain Dew

$1.47

Dr. Pepper

$1.47

Bottled Water

$1.25

Kool-Aid

$2.12
