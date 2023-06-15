Restaurant header imageView gallery

MS Pizza Co #00 City Center Parkway Suite B-2

#00 City Center Parkway Suite B-2

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Wood Fired Pizza

Simply Cheese

$10.95

Mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce

Pepperoni

$11.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Classic Margherita

$11.95

Baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, alo farms basil, garlic

Bianco Verde Style

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, basil pesto

Chicken Sausage

$13.95

Chicken sausage, alo farms basil pesto, mozzarella & parmesan

Wild Mushroom

$13.95

Wild mushroom, mozzarella, red onions, truffle oil, fresh herbs

Prosciutto di Parma

$15.95

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, EVOO, arugula, fresh lemon

Soppressata

$15.95

Soppressata, pepperoni, chicken sausage, smoked bacon, mozzarella, Italian olives, tomato sauce

Beverages

Coca Cola

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.50

Mr. Pibb

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
#00 City Center Parkway Suite B-2, Fayetteville, GA 30214

