American
Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd.

Charleston, SC 29407

Ms. Rose's Fried Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken
Boiled Peanuts

Appetizer

Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes

Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow

Boiled Peanuts

Boiled Peanuts

$5.00
Biscuits

Biscuits

$6.00

Two Biscuits, Butter and Jam

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$5.00

Two Buttered and Salted Pretzels with a Side of Cheese Sauce

Soup of the Day

Changes Daily Please call for details

Big D's Triple Dipper

Big D's Triple Dipper

$13.00

Baked Pimento Cheese, Warm Spinach Dip, and Classic Hummus with Toasted Pita Chips, Carrot and Celery Sticks

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$14.00

House Smoked Brisket, our FIne Cheese Sauce, Green Onion, Ranch Dressing

Cornbread

$6.00

Two pieces of our famous fluffy cornbread with whipped butter

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, BBQ sauce, our famous cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, sour cream and salsa

Arnold's Famous Chili

Arnold's Famous Chili

Hearty beef chili with kidney beans, diced tomatoes, and peppers.

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, Tomato Jam

Crispy Fried Chicken

Crispy Fried Chicken

$15.00

Toasted Bun, Pimento Cheese, Dill Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato

Flounder Po Boy

Flounder Po Boy

$14.00

Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato

Fried Green Tomato Po Boy

Fried Green Tomato Po Boy

$12.00

Chow Chow, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

House smoked pulled pork, shaved ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mojo sauce

Fried Oyster Po Boy

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$18.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

House-made pecan chicken salad on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ, and coleslaw on a house-made bun

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Burgers

The Classic

The Classic

Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

Rye Bread, Grilled Onion, 1000 Island

Bacon Avocado Ranch

Bacon Avocado Ranch

Crispy bacon strips, smashed up avocado, sliced red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

The Double Smash

Cheeseburger Club Melt

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing

Marinated Tomato and Mozzarella

Marinated Tomato and Mozzarella

$14.00

House Pulled Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Lemon Mosto Oil, Banyuls Vinegar

Club Salad

Club Salad

$15.00

House Smoked Turkey, Shaved Ham, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Ranch Dressing

Pecan Salmon

Pecan Salmon

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Croutons, Cucmber, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Sweet Onion Dressing

Beet and Goat Cheese

$14.00

Roasted beets. crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, on a bed of spinach

Southern BBQ Salad

$17.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Fried Flounder, House Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce

Ms. Rose's Fried Chicken

Ms. Rose's Fried Chicken

$16.00

Honey Tabasco, Choose One Side

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$18.00

House smoked pulled pork, green tomato relish, bbq sauce, cornbread, and a choice of 2 sides

Rose's Dry Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Rose's Dry Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

1/2 dozen wings, Original Dry Rub or Buffalo, Buttermilk Dressing and a side of our House Cut French Fries

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Tasso Gravy, Andouille Sausage, Parmesan Grits, Grilled Cornbread

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$25.00

Seared Brasstown Beef Sirloin, asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and house steak sauce

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$25.00

Choose 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Chow Chow

Lowcountry Boil

$22.00

Meatloaf Entree

$18.00

Harvest Tortellini

$18.00

Shrimp and Sausage Risotto

$20.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Choose 1 Side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choose 1 Side

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$8.00

Choose one Side

Cheese Pita Pizza

Cheese Pita Pizza

$8.00

Flatbread pita, red sauce, house pulled mozzarella

Sides

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Baked Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Parmesan Grits

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Red Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Succotash

$5.00

Herbed Red Potatoes

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

$7.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Dessert

Cookie Brownie Pie

$7.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$9.00

Oreo Cake

$8.00

GF Carrot Cake

$9.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Family and Tailgate Packs

Feeds up to Four People

Tailgate Chicken Bucket

$70.00

10 pieces Ms. Rose's Famous Fried Chicken, Honey Tabasco, 2 Family Sides, 4 Biscuits

Tailgate Fried Chicken Sandwich Pack

$55.00

4 Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Side Toppings of Pimento Cheese, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Pickles + 3 Sides

Tailgate Burger Pack

$50.00

4 Burgers, 4 Buns, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions + 3 Sides

Tailgate Whole Wing & Snacks Pack

$50.00

15 Whole Wings. 6 Soft Pretzels with Cheese Sauce, Baked Pimento Cheese with Pita Wedges

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Bar Service

Bar Service

$2,449.35

Tent Rental

Tent Rental

$1,592.82

Glassware Rental

Glassware Rental

$1,120.17

Food

Hors d'oeuvre

$350.00

Chef Fee

$150.00

Server Fee

$300.00

Jeffrey Zucker Drop Off

$1,050.00

Disposables

$120.00

Bar and Alcohol Deposit

Deposit

$775.48
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

