Seafood
Burgers

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen Inside of the Bon Carre Business Center

9 Reviews

$

7323 Florida BLVD

Unit 30-8

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Drinks

Coffee

$1.29

Bottled Water

$1.49

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$1.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

Cherry Coke or Dr Pepper

$1.99

Coke 0

$1.99

Green Citrus Tea

$1.99

Fanta Pineapple

$1.99

Half and Half Tea

$1.99
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Take out and delivery. Free Wi-Fi. Clean and pleasant atmosphere.

7323 Florida BLVD, Unit 30-8, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

The Chimes
