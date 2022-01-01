Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Mountain State Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

6690 Sang Run Road

Sang Run, MD 21541

Popular Items

Large Blue Ridge Salad
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
LRG Cheese

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$17.00

Can't decide? Sample portions of our spinach dip, Country Caviar and your choice of Hummus. Served with pita and tortilla chips.

Beef Nacho - Large

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with our homemade spicy beef chili, beer cheese queso, house salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.

Beef Nacho - Small

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with our homemade spicy beef chili, beer cheese queso, house salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.

Bruschetta

$12.00

Italian bread crostini topped with diced tomatoes tossed in basil dressing and drizzled wit olive oil and balsamic glaze. Finished with shredded asiago cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Our house made recipe! Chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, and our homemade rance. Topped with blue cheese and baked to perfection

Cheesy Bread - Large

$17.00

Olive oil, garlic & asiago cheese with mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce. The perfect snack!

Cheesy Bread - Small

$12.00

Olive oil, garlic & asiago cheese with mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce. The perfect snack!

Chili - Vegetarian

$6.00

Our award-winning recipe. Served with corn chips, cheese and sour cream.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Country Caviar

$9.00

Our sweet, and tangy salsa featuring black-eyed peas, white corn, black beans, and roasted red peppers. Served with tortilla chips.

Hummus and Pita

$10.00

Our original homemade garlic hummus garnished with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch black pepper. Served with fresh pita chips and olive tapenade.

Loaded Potato - Small

$18.00

A ranch dressing base with homemade mashed potatoes, bacon, green onions and topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream. YUM!!

Loaded Potato Medium

$20.00

A ranch dressing base with homemade mashed potatoes, bacon, green onions and topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream. YUM!!

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Two jumbo soft pretzels with our house-made beer cheese

Roasted Red Hummus

$10.00

Our house homemade hummus flavored with roasted red peppers, a hint of cumin, garnished with olive oil and crumbled feta. Served with fresh pita and olive tapenade.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Our homemade recipe with fresh spinach, house marinated artichokes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, and a blend of seven different cheese (cream cheese, feta, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan and cheddar jack blend).

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with your choice of a side: Kettle cooked potato chips, a side salad (1.00) or lemon - herb potato salad (1.00). Whole grain bread is also available

Apple Butter Pulled Chicken

$11.00

Wood-fired local pulled chicken tossed in apple butter bbq sauce and topped off with pickled apples. All served on a toasted brioche bun.

Boars Nest

$11.00

Overnight local pulled pork topped with coleslaw and our Carolina bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Caprese

$13.00

Roma tomatoes tossed in basil dressing and whole milk mozzarella on toasted italian. Finished off with baby spinach and balsamic glaze

Gyro

$14.00

Lamb, beef, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese mixed with our homemade tzatziki sauce and rolled into one of our small fresh pizza doughs.

Lemon Herb Chicken Salad

$11.00

Roasted chicken salad flavored with lemon zest and fresh herbs on toasted brioche with lettuce and sliced roma tomatoes.

MSBLT

$13.00

Premium thick cut bacon with fresh lettuce, roma tomatoes and bourbon honey mustard on toasted italian

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef piled high with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island dressing. Served on toasted marble rye bread

Wild Boar

$12.00

Overnight local pulled pork with jalapeno, provolone a on a toast brioche bun served with our spicy chipotle bbq

8 oz Pulled Pork (Meat only)

$8.00

16 oz Pulled Pork (Meat only)

$16.00

Salads

Small Blue Ridge Salad

$10.00

A fan favorite! Fresh Spring mix with crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with our house dressing.

Large Blue Ridge Salad

$12.00

A fan favorite! Fresh Spring mix with crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with our house dressing.

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, sliced onions, crumbled blue cheese and served with house made ranch dressing.

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, sliced onions, crumbled blue cheese and served with house made ranch dressing.

Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$14.00

Fresh roma tomatoes & whole milk mozzarella on a bed of spinach drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze

Small House Salad

$10.00

Fresh spring lettuce mix, croutons, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our house dressing.

Large House Salad

$12.00

Fresh spring lettuce mix, croutons, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our house dressing.

Small Summer Salad

$10.00

Pickled apples, feta cheese, and sliced almonds. Served on a bed of spring lettuce mix. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Large Summer Salad

$12.00

Pickled apples, feta cheese, and sliced almonds. Served on a bed of spring lettuce mix. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine tossed with garlic croutons, asiago cheese and our caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine tossed with garlic croutons, asiago cheese and our caesar dressing.

Flatbreads

SM Big Casino

$17.00

Ranch base toppped with fresh spinach, sliced Romas, bacon and our mozarella cheese blend

SM Big Fat Greek

$15.00

Homemade Pesto base, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella blend, slice sliced black olives and finished off with dill

SM Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Roasted chicken, spicy buffalo sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese blend an bleu cheese

SM Cheese

$12.00

SM Cheeseburger in Paradise

$15.00

A delicious classic on a flatbread! Seasoned hamburger, sliced Romas, and pickles on a fry sauce base with mozzarella and American cheese

SM Cuban

$15.00

A hearty handful of our pulled pork on a BBQ base with onions, green peppers and our cheese blend. Try it finished with homemade spicy mustard

SM Fire Fly Farms

$18.00

Local Chevre goat cheese on an olive oil and garlic base with marinated artichokes, onions, roasted red peppers, and spinach.

SM Fire on the Mountain

$18.00

OUR BEST SELLER! Sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, spicy chiptle on a tomato sauce base topped with our Mozzaralla cheese blend

SM Great Escape

$17.00

A Pesto-Alfredo base with baby spinach, roasted red peppers, your choice of portabella mushrooms or roasted chicken, feta cheese and our mozzarella cheese blend. Yo

SM Hawaiian

$15.00

Our tomato sauce base, prosciutto ham, and pineapple. Finished with Mozzarella cheese blend

SM Margherita

$14.00

The classic. Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and slice Roma Tomato. Finished with parmigiano romano and our homemade garlic salt and fresh basil

SM Meatlovers

$17.00

BBQ base, spicy chipotle sauce, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon finished with our Mozzarella blend

SM Mushroom Medley

$15.00

Portabella, Shiitake, and Button mushrooms on an olive oil and garlic base. Finished with Asiago and freshly grated nutmeg and our cheese blend

SM North Camp

$16.00

Alfredo sauce base, nutmeg, dried cranberries, spinach, topped with our cheese blend and roasted chicken

SM Pepperoni

$13.00

SM Pesto Proscuitto

$15.00

Tomato sauce, imported prosciutto and our cheese blend with dollops of homemade basil pesto

SM Reuben

$17.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, diced pickles, swiss cheese our cheese blend, and homemade Thousand Island dressing

SM Sausage and Onion

$15.00

SM Supreme

$17.00

Olive oil garlice and tomato sauce base with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives and our cheese blend

SM Sweet Kicken Chicken

$18.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, pineapple, baby spinach and onions. Built on a base of sweet chili sauce, topped with our cheese blend

SM Veggie Supreme

$17.00

Tomato sauce base with baby spinach, roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, sliced black olives, and button mushrooms. Topped off with our cheese blend

SM White Herb

$15.00

Garlic- Asiago base topped wtih Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses. After cooking, we finish off with our signature herb blend

SM Yard Sale

$15.00

Olive oil and garlic base, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, whole milk mozzarella, finished off with fresh basil and cracked black pepper

MED Big Casino

$22.00

Ranch base topped with fresh baby spinach sliced Roma tomatoes, bacon and our mozzarella cheese blend

MED Big Fat Greek

$21.00

Homemade pesto base, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella blend, and thick sliced black olives finished off with dill

MED Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Roasted chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, Mozzarella cheese blend and bleu cheese

MED Cheese

$17.00

MED Cheeseburger

$21.00

A delicious classic on a flatbread! Seasoned hamburger, sliced Romas, and pickles on a fry sauce base with Mozzarella and American cheese

MED Cuban

$21.00

A hearty handful of our pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with onions, green peppers and our cheese blend. Try it finished homemade spicy mustard

MED Fire Fly Farms

$24.00

Local Chevre goat cheese on an olive oil and garlic base with marinated artichokes, onions, roasted red peppers and baby spinach

MED Fire on the Mountain

$24.00

OUR BEST SELLER! Sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, spicy chipotle on a tomato sauce base topped with our cheese blend

MED Great Escape

$22.00

A pesto-alfredo base, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, your choice of portabella mushrooms or roasted chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese blend

MED Hawaiian

$21.00

Our tomato sauce, prosciutoo ham and pineapple. Finished with our Mozzarella cheese blend

MED Margherita

$19.00

The classic! Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and sliced Roma tomato

MED Meat Lovers

$22.00

BBQ base, spicy chipotle sauce, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon finished with our mozzarella blend

MED Mushroom Medley

$21.00

Portabella, Shiitake, and Button mushrooms on an olive oil and garlic base. Finished with Asiago and freshly grated nutmeg and our cheese blend

MED North Camp

$22.00

Alfredo sauce base, nutmeg, dried cranberries, spinach, roasted chicken and our Mozzarella cheese blend

MED Pepperoni

$18.00

MED Pesto Proscuitto

$21.00

Tomato sauce, imported prosciutto and our cheese blend, topped with dollops of homemade basil pesto

MED Reuben

$22.00

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, diced pickles, swiss cheese, our cheese blend, and homemade Thousand Island dressing.

MED Sausage and Onion

$21.00

MED Supreme

$22.00

Olive oil garlic and tomato base with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives and our mozzarella cheese blend.

MED Sweet Kicken Chicken

$23.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, pineapple, baby spinach and onions built on a base of sweet chili sauce, topped with our mozzarella cheese blend

MED Veggie Supreme

$22.00

Tomato sauce base with baby spinach, roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, sliced black olived, and button mushrooms then topped off with our mozzarella blend.

MED White Herb

$21.00

Garlic-Asiago base topped with Ricotta and Mozarella cheeses. After cooking, it's toppedwith our signature herb blend

MED Yard Sale

$21.00

Olive oil and garlic base, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, whole milk mozzarella finished with fresh basil and cracked black pepper

LRG Big Casino

$27.00

Ranch base topped with fresh baby spinach, sliced roma tomatoes, bacon and our mozzarella cheese blend

LRG Big Fat Greek

$27.00

Homemade pesto base, rosted red peppers, feta cheese, thick sliced black olived, our mozzarella cheese blend finished off with dill

LRG Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Roasted chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, our mozzarella cheese blend and bleu cheese

LRG Cheese

$22.00

LRG Cheeseburger

$27.00

A delicious classic on a flatbread! Seasoned hamburger, sliced roma tomatoes, and pickles on a fry sauce base with mozzarella and American cheeses

LRG Cuban

$27.00

A hearty handful of our pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with onions, green peppers and our cheese blend. Try it finished with homemade spicy mustard

LRG Fire Fly Farms

$29.00

Local Chevre goat cheese on an olive oil and garlic base with marinated artichokes, onions, roasted red peppers and spinach

LRG Fire on the Mountain

$29.00

OUR BEST SELLER!! Sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, spicy chipotle on a tomato sauce base and our cheese blend

LRG Great Escape

$28.00

A pesto-alfredo base topped with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese. After cooking, it's topped with our signature herb blend

LRG Hawaiian

$27.00

Our tomato sauce, prosciutto ham, and pineapple. Finished with our mozzarella cheese blend

LRG Kicken Chicken

$29.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, pineapple, baby spinach and onions built on a base of sweet chili sauce, topped with our mozzarella cheese blend.

LRG Margherita

$25.00

The classic. Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and sliced Romas finished with Parmigiano Romano, our homemade garlic salt and basil

LRG Meatlovers

$28.00

BBQ base, spicy chipotle sauce, pepperoni, sausage and bacon finished with our mozzarella blend

LRG Mushroom Medley

$27.00

Portabella, Shiitake, and Buttom mushrooms on an olive oil and garlic base. Finished with Asiago and freshly grated nutmeg and our cheese blend

LRG North Camp

$27.00

Alfredo sauce base, nutmeg, dried cranberries, spinach, our cheese blend and roasted chicken

LRG Pepperoni

$23.00

LRG Pesto Proscuitto

$26.00

Tomato sauce, imported prosciutto and our cheese blend with dollops of homemade basil pesto

LRG Reuben

$28.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, diced pickles, swiss cheese our cheese blend, and homemade thousand island dressing.

LRG Sausage and Onion

$27.00

LRG Supreme

$28.00

Olive oil and garlic tomato base with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, our cheese blend, and black olives.

LRG Veggie Supreme

$28.00

Tomato sauce base with baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions sliced black olives, and button mushrooms then topped off with our mozzarella cheese blend

LRG White Herb

$27.00

Garlic-Asiago base topped with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses. After cooking it's topped off with our signature herb blend

LRG Yard Sale

$27.00

Olive oil and garlic base, artichoke hearts prosciutto, whole milk mozzarella finished with fresh basil and cracked black pepper

Desserts

BYO Sundae

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Sundae

$6.00

MSBC Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Smores Flatbread

$15.00

Smores Sundae

$7.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Cheesecake slice

$8.00

Cheesecake whole

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Canberry Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

House made Root Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Root Beer Crowler

$6.00

Root Beer Growler

$12.00

Rt Beer Pitcher

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$3.00

Rt Beer Refill

$1.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Omission N\A IPA

$6.00

O'douls Amber

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Hop Splash

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails 2Go

Beetle Juice 32oz

$25.00

Caddyshack 32oz

$25.00

Dirty Dancing 32oz

$25.00

Footloose 32oz

$26.00

Ghostbusters 32oz

$25.00

Hillbilly Punch 32oz

$15.00

House Bloody Mary 32oz

$15.00

House Margarita 32oz

$15.00

House Sangria 32oz

$15.00

Hillbilly Growler

$30.00

Sangria Growler

$30.00

Holiday Specials

JELLO SHOTS!!

$1.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Sauces / Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Pesto

$1.50

Side of chipotle

$0.75

Tapenade

$3.50

Cup O Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Hummus

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Pitas

$2.50

Beer Cheese

$4.00

Single Pretzel

$3.00

Bag Potato Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.50

Kids Apple Sauce

$2.00

Kids Oranges

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-fired flatbread pizzas and hand-crafted ales!

Location

6690 Sang Run Road, Sang Run, MD 21541

Directions

Gallery
Mountain State Brewing Co image
Banner pic
Mountain State Brewing Co image
Map
