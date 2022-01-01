Mountain State Brewing Company
6690 Sang Run Road
Sang Run, MD 21541
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Can't decide? Sample portions of our spinach dip, Country Caviar and your choice of Hummus. Served with pita and tortilla chips.
Beef Nacho - Large
Tortilla chips topped with our homemade spicy beef chili, beer cheese queso, house salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.
Beef Nacho - Small
Tortilla chips topped with our homemade spicy beef chili, beer cheese queso, house salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.
Bruschetta
Italian bread crostini topped with diced tomatoes tossed in basil dressing and drizzled wit olive oil and balsamic glaze. Finished with shredded asiago cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house made recipe! Chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, and our homemade rance. Topped with blue cheese and baked to perfection
Cheesy Bread - Large
Olive oil, garlic & asiago cheese with mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce. The perfect snack!
Cheesy Bread - Small
Olive oil, garlic & asiago cheese with mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce. The perfect snack!
Chili - Vegetarian
Our award-winning recipe. Served with corn chips, cheese and sour cream.
Chips and Salsa
Country Caviar
Our sweet, and tangy salsa featuring black-eyed peas, white corn, black beans, and roasted red peppers. Served with tortilla chips.
Hummus and Pita
Our original homemade garlic hummus garnished with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch black pepper. Served with fresh pita chips and olive tapenade.
Loaded Potato - Small
A ranch dressing base with homemade mashed potatoes, bacon, green onions and topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream. YUM!!
Loaded Potato Medium
A ranch dressing base with homemade mashed potatoes, bacon, green onions and topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream. YUM!!
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Two jumbo soft pretzels with our house-made beer cheese
Roasted Red Hummus
Our house homemade hummus flavored with roasted red peppers, a hint of cumin, garnished with olive oil and crumbled feta. Served with fresh pita and olive tapenade.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our homemade recipe with fresh spinach, house marinated artichokes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, and a blend of seven different cheese (cream cheese, feta, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan and cheddar jack blend).
Sandwiches
Apple Butter Pulled Chicken
Wood-fired local pulled chicken tossed in apple butter bbq sauce and topped off with pickled apples. All served on a toasted brioche bun.
Boars Nest
Overnight local pulled pork topped with coleslaw and our Carolina bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Caprese
Roma tomatoes tossed in basil dressing and whole milk mozzarella on toasted italian. Finished off with baby spinach and balsamic glaze
Gyro
Lamb, beef, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese mixed with our homemade tzatziki sauce and rolled into one of our small fresh pizza doughs.
Lemon Herb Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken salad flavored with lemon zest and fresh herbs on toasted brioche with lettuce and sliced roma tomatoes.
MSBLT
Premium thick cut bacon with fresh lettuce, roma tomatoes and bourbon honey mustard on toasted italian
Reuben
Corned beef piled high with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island dressing. Served on toasted marble rye bread
Wild Boar
Overnight local pulled pork with jalapeno, provolone a on a toast brioche bun served with our spicy chipotle bbq
8 oz Pulled Pork (Meat only)
16 oz Pulled Pork (Meat only)
Salads
Small Blue Ridge Salad
A fan favorite! Fresh Spring mix with crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with our house dressing.
Large Blue Ridge Salad
A fan favorite! Fresh Spring mix with crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with our house dressing.
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, sliced onions, crumbled blue cheese and served with house made ranch dressing.
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, sliced onions, crumbled blue cheese and served with house made ranch dressing.
Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Fresh roma tomatoes & whole milk mozzarella on a bed of spinach drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze
Small House Salad
Fresh spring lettuce mix, croutons, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our house dressing.
Large House Salad
Fresh spring lettuce mix, croutons, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our house dressing.
Small Summer Salad
Pickled apples, feta cheese, and sliced almonds. Served on a bed of spring lettuce mix. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Large Summer Salad
Pickled apples, feta cheese, and sliced almonds. Served on a bed of spring lettuce mix. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with garlic croutons, asiago cheese and our caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with garlic croutons, asiago cheese and our caesar dressing.
Flatbreads
SM Big Casino
Ranch base toppped with fresh spinach, sliced Romas, bacon and our mozarella cheese blend
SM Big Fat Greek
Homemade Pesto base, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella blend, slice sliced black olives and finished off with dill
SM Buffalo Chicken
Roasted chicken, spicy buffalo sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese blend an bleu cheese
SM Cheese
SM Cheeseburger in Paradise
A delicious classic on a flatbread! Seasoned hamburger, sliced Romas, and pickles on a fry sauce base with mozzarella and American cheese
SM Cuban
A hearty handful of our pulled pork on a BBQ base with onions, green peppers and our cheese blend. Try it finished with homemade spicy mustard
SM Fire Fly Farms
Local Chevre goat cheese on an olive oil and garlic base with marinated artichokes, onions, roasted red peppers, and spinach.
SM Fire on the Mountain
OUR BEST SELLER! Sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, spicy chiptle on a tomato sauce base topped with our Mozzaralla cheese blend
SM Great Escape
A Pesto-Alfredo base with baby spinach, roasted red peppers, your choice of portabella mushrooms or roasted chicken, feta cheese and our mozzarella cheese blend. Yo
SM Hawaiian
Our tomato sauce base, prosciutto ham, and pineapple. Finished with Mozzarella cheese blend
SM Margherita
The classic. Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and slice Roma Tomato. Finished with parmigiano romano and our homemade garlic salt and fresh basil
SM Meatlovers
BBQ base, spicy chipotle sauce, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon finished with our Mozzarella blend
SM Mushroom Medley
Portabella, Shiitake, and Button mushrooms on an olive oil and garlic base. Finished with Asiago and freshly grated nutmeg and our cheese blend
SM North Camp
Alfredo sauce base, nutmeg, dried cranberries, spinach, topped with our cheese blend and roasted chicken
SM Pepperoni
SM Pesto Proscuitto
Tomato sauce, imported prosciutto and our cheese blend with dollops of homemade basil pesto
SM Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, diced pickles, swiss cheese our cheese blend, and homemade Thousand Island dressing
SM Sausage and Onion
SM Supreme
Olive oil garlice and tomato sauce base with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives and our cheese blend
SM Sweet Kicken Chicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, pineapple, baby spinach and onions. Built on a base of sweet chili sauce, topped with our cheese blend
SM Veggie Supreme
Tomato sauce base with baby spinach, roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, sliced black olives, and button mushrooms. Topped off with our cheese blend
SM White Herb
Garlic- Asiago base topped wtih Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses. After cooking, we finish off with our signature herb blend
SM Yard Sale
Olive oil and garlic base, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, whole milk mozzarella, finished off with fresh basil and cracked black pepper
Wood-fired flatbread pizzas and hand-crafted ales!
