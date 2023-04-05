Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ms. Belle's Pizza King

No reviews yet

105 S Ohio St

Remington, IN 47977

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Appetizers

Bread Sticks x3

Bread Sticks x3

$5.00

Three breadsticks baked fresh with nacho cheese or your choice of sauce on the side.

Family Bread Sticks x6

Family Bread Sticks x6

$7.00

Six breadsticks baked fresh with nacho cheese or your choice of sauce on the side.

Pretzel Bread Sticks x3

Pretzel Bread Sticks x3

$6.25

Three Soft Warm Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!

Family Pretzel Bread Sticks x6

Family Pretzel Bread Sticks x6

$9.50

Six Soft Warm Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!

Garlic Bread x3

Garlic Bread x3

$3.75

Three Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter

Garlic Bread x6

Garlic Bread x6

$5.50

Six Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese x3

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese x3

$4.75

Three Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese x6

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese x6

$7.00

Six Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.

Nachos & Cheese

Nachos & Cheese

$4.25

Tortilla chips w/ Nacho cheese

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$8.00

Tortilla chips smothered with taco meat, nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, & jalapeno peppers. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.

Potato Skins x4

Potato Skins x4

$6.00

Oven baked potato skins loaded with your choice of any cheese & 1 additional topping. Served with sour cream on side. 4 skins per order.

Cinnamon Desert Bread Sticks x3

$5.25

Three breadsticks baked fresh with cinnamon and icing on top.

Cinnamon Desert Bread Sticks x6

$7.50

Six breadsticks baked fresh with cinnamon and icing.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.00

A single serving size bag of potato chips. *Brand and flavor may vary*

Chicken Wings

Boneless Wings 8pc

Boneless Wings 8pc

$8.25

Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings 16pc

Boneless Wings 16pc

$14.75

Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

PIZZA

7" Pizza

7" - Cheese - Build Your Own

7" - Cheese - Build Your Own

$5.50

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

7" - BLT

7" - BLT

$8.50

7" - Philly Steak

$9.50

7" - Taco Pizza

$9.50
7" - Deluxe

7" - Deluxe

$9.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

7" - Meat Lovers

7" - Meat Lovers

$9.50

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

7" - Veggie

7" - Veggie

$9.50

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

7" - Chicken Bacon

7" - Chicken Bacon

$8.50

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

7" - BBQ Chicken

7" - BBQ Chicken

$8.50

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

7" - Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

10" Pizza

10" - Cheese - Build Your Own

10" - Cheese - Build Your Own

$9.00

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

10" - BLT

$12.75

10" - Philly Steak

$14.00

10" - Taco Pizza

$14.00
10" - Deluxe

10" - Deluxe

$14.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

10" - Meat Lovers

10" - Meat Lovers

$14.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

10" - Veggie

10" - Veggie

$14.00

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

10" - Chicken Bacon

10" - Chicken Bacon

$12.50

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

10" - BBQ Chicken

10" - BBQ Chicken

$12.50

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

10" - Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

14" Pizza

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
14" - Cheese - Build Your Own

14" - Cheese - Build Your Own

$15.50

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

14" - BLT

$20.00

14" - Philly Steak

$21.50

14" - Taco Pizza

$21.50
14" - Deluxe

14" - Deluxe

$21.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

14" - Meat Lovers

14" - Meat Lovers

$21.50

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

14" - Veggie

14" - Veggie

$21.50

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

14" - Chicken Bacon

14" - Chicken Bacon

$19.50

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

14" - BBQ Chicken

14" - BBQ Chicken

$19.50

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

14" - Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

16" Pizza

16" - Cheese - Build Your Own

16" - Cheese - Build Your Own

$18.50

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

16" - BLT

$23.75

16" - Philly Steak

$25.50

16" - Taco Pizza

$25.50
16" - Deluxe

16" - Deluxe

$25.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

16" - Meat Lovers

16" - Meat Lovers

$25.50

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

16" - Veggie

16" - Veggie

$25.50

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

16" - Chicken Bacon

$23.00

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo).

16" - BBQ Chicken

16" - BBQ Chicken

$23.00

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

16" - Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

SANDWICHES

1/2- Stromboli Subwich

1/2- Stromboli Subwich

$7.00

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Stromboli Subwich

Stromboli Subwich

$10.25

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Submarine Subwich

1/2 Submarine Subwich

$7.00

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Submarine Subwich

Submarine Subwich

$10.25

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Super Submarine Subwich

1/2 Super Submarine Subwich

$7.50

Take our classic sub and add mushrooms and BBQ sauce to make it super! Comes with Chips & Pickle

Super Submarine Subwich

Super Submarine Subwich

$11.50

Take our classic sub and add mushrooms and BBQ sauce to make it super! Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich

1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich

$7.00

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Texas BBQ Subwich

Texas BBQ Subwich

$10.25

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Meatball Subwich

1/2 Meatball Subwich

$7.25

Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Meatball Subwich

Meatball Subwich

$11.50

Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Philly Steak Subwich

$7.75

Combine steak, cheese, onions, & banana peppers for this tasteful delight. Served with Chips & a Pickle

Philly Steak Subwich

$12.25

Combine steak, cheese, onions, & banana peppers for this tasteful delight. Served with Chips & a Pickle

1/2 Chicken Club Subwich

1/2 Chicken Club Subwich

$7.50

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce. *image shows whole Subwich*

Chicken Club Subwich

Chicken Club Subwich

$11.50

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich

1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich

$7.25

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce *image shows whole Subwich*

Chicken Bacon Subwich

Chicken Bacon Subwich

$10.75

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Subwich

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Subwich

$7.00

Chicken, Your Choice of bottom sauce, & Buffalo Sauce on top. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Buffalo Chicken Subwich

$10.25

Chicken, Your Choice of bottom sauce, & Buffalo Sauce on top.

1/2 Big Sir Subwich

$7.25

Spiced Ham, salami, baked ham, onions, mozzarella cheese, garnished with Mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Big Sir Subwich

Big Sir Subwich

$11.50

Spiced Ham, salami, baked ham, onions, mozzarella cheese, garnished with Mayo, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 The Wreck Subwich

1/2 The Wreck Subwich

$8.00

Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .

The Wreck Subwich

The Wreck Subwich

$12.75

Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .

Ham & Cheese Subwich

Ham & Cheese Subwich

$5.50

Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on Sesame Bun

Ham Subwich

$5.00

SALADS

Small PK Salad

Small PK Salad

$6.50

A delicious combination of ham, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

PK Salad

PK Salad

$7.50

A delicious combination of ham, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Small Taco Salad

Small Taco Salad

$7.75

Fresh greens topped with taco meat,-tomatoes, onions, cheese, & taco chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.50

Fresh greens topped with taco meat,-tomatoes, onions, cheese, & taco chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.

DRINKS

Bottle

$2.25
2 Liter

2 Liter

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your top destination for great flavor and great food since 1956, Pizza King has embodied the vision of the family restaurant for decades. Our secret recipe—and our not-so-secret sense of fun and adventure—has touched so many lives since we opened. We welcome you to become a part of our rich history that’s still in the making.

Website

Location

105 S Ohio St, Remington, IN 47977

Directions

