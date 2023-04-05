Ms. Belle's Pizza King
105 S Ohio St
Remington, IN 47977
APPETIZERS
Bread Sticks x3
Three breadsticks baked fresh with nacho cheese or your choice of sauce on the side.
Family Bread Sticks x6
Six breadsticks baked fresh with nacho cheese or your choice of sauce on the side.
Pretzel Bread Sticks x3
Three Soft Warm Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
Family Pretzel Bread Sticks x6
Six Soft Warm Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
Garlic Bread x3
Three Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter
Garlic Bread x6
Six Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese x3
Three Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese x6
Six Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
Nachos & Cheese
Tortilla chips w/ Nacho cheese
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips smothered with taco meat, nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, & jalapeno peppers. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Potato Skins x4
Oven baked potato skins loaded with your choice of any cheese & 1 additional topping. Served with sour cream on side. 4 skins per order.
Cinnamon Desert Bread Sticks x3
Three breadsticks baked fresh with cinnamon and icing on top.
Cinnamon Desert Bread Sticks x6
Six breadsticks baked fresh with cinnamon and icing.
Potato Chips
A single serving size bag of potato chips. *Brand and flavor may vary*
Chicken Wings
PIZZA
7" Pizza
7" - Cheese - Build Your Own
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
7" - BLT
7" - Philly Steak
7" - Taco Pizza
7" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
7" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
7" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
7" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
7" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
7" - Buffalo Chicken
10" Pizza
10" - Cheese - Build Your Own
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
10" - BLT
10" - Philly Steak
10" - Taco Pizza
10" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
10" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
10" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
10" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
10" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
10" - Buffalo Chicken
14" Pizza
14" - Cheese - Build Your Own
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
14" - BLT
14" - Philly Steak
14" - Taco Pizza
14" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
14" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
14" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
14" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
14" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
14" - Buffalo Chicken
16" Pizza
16" - Cheese - Build Your Own
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
16" - BLT
16" - Philly Steak
16" - Taco Pizza
16" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
16" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
16" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
16" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo).
16" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
16" - Buffalo Chicken
SANDWICHES
1/2- Stromboli Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Stromboli Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Submarine Subwich
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Submarine Subwich
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Super Submarine Subwich
Take our classic sub and add mushrooms and BBQ sauce to make it super! Comes with Chips & Pickle
Super Submarine Subwich
Take our classic sub and add mushrooms and BBQ sauce to make it super! Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Texas BBQ Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Meatball Subwich
Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Meatball Subwich
Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Philly Steak Subwich
Combine steak, cheese, onions, & banana peppers for this tasteful delight. Served with Chips & a Pickle
Philly Steak Subwich
Combine steak, cheese, onions, & banana peppers for this tasteful delight. Served with Chips & a Pickle
1/2 Chicken Club Subwich
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce. *image shows whole Subwich*
Chicken Club Subwich
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce *image shows whole Subwich*
Chicken Bacon Subwich
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Choice of Sauce
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Subwich
Chicken, Your Choice of bottom sauce, & Buffalo Sauce on top. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Buffalo Chicken Subwich
Chicken, Your Choice of bottom sauce, & Buffalo Sauce on top.
1/2 Big Sir Subwich
Spiced Ham, salami, baked ham, onions, mozzarella cheese, garnished with Mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Big Sir Subwich
Spiced Ham, salami, baked ham, onions, mozzarella cheese, garnished with Mayo, lettuce and tomato.
1/2 The Wreck Subwich
Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .
The Wreck Subwich
Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .
Ham & Cheese Subwich
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on Sesame Bun
Ham Subwich
SALADS
Small PK Salad
A delicious combination of ham, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
PK Salad
A delicious combination of ham, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Small Taco Salad
Fresh greens topped with taco meat,-tomatoes, onions, cheese, & taco chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Taco Salad
Fresh greens topped with taco meat,-tomatoes, onions, cheese, & taco chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Your top destination for great flavor and great food since 1956, Pizza King has embodied the vision of the family restaurant for decades. Our secret recipe—and our not-so-secret sense of fun and adventure—has touched so many lives since we opened. We welcome you to become a part of our rich history that’s still in the making.
105 S Ohio St, Remington, IN 47977