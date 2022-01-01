Main Street Sports Bar Glencoe
84 Reviews
$$
1226 Greeley Ave N
Glencoe, MN 55336
Appetizer
Cheese Bread
Served with Marinara
Beef Nachos
Served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken Nachos
French Fries Basket
Waffle Fries Basket
Onion Rings Basket
Deep Fried Green Beans
Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch
Deep Fried Pickles
Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Cheese Curds
Served with a side of house made ranch
Jalapeno Cheese Bites
Served with a side of house made ranch
Chicken Drummies
Bavarian Pretzel
Huge pretzel served with beer cheese and pub style mustard
Chips & Salsa
Southwest Egg Rolls
Mini Tacos
Served with salsa and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of marinara
Waffle Fry Nachos
Served with salsa and sour cream
Caprese
Caprese w/ meat
Ham & Cheese Balls
Calamari Fries
Corn Dogs
Mexican Corn Dip
Flatbread
Fresh Margherita Flatbread
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze
Artichoke Flatbread
Chicken, spinach artichoke dip, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese
Asian Thai Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, green peppers, red onion, and banana peppers
Southwest Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, tomatoes, onion, green onion, house made corn and black bean salsa, chipotle ranch
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Honey BBQ, chicken, red onion, and peppadews
Build Your Own Flatbread
Any 2 toppings
Baskets
Burgers
The Main Street Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, and swiss cheese
The Street Heat Burger
Sauteed jalapenos and onions, bacon, and pepperjack cheese
Mushroom & Swiss
BEER Cheese burger
Cali Burger
Mayo, lettuce, and tomatoe
Bacon Bleu
Crisp bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
Bacon Cheese
Crisp bacon and cheddar cheese
Cheese Burger
Cheddar Cheese
Hamburger
Peanut Butter Burger
Jalapeño Popper Burger
Rodeo Burger
Big Main Burger
Ranch Burger
Sandwiches
Chicken Deluxe
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a side of BBQ
Chicken Marinara
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken
Breaded Chicken, pickles, topped with Nashville hot sauce
Garlic BLT
Fish Sandwich
Breaded Cod filet topped with lettuce and tartar sauce
Turkey Club
Everything Aioli Turkey Club is stacked sliced Turkey, bacon. tomatoes, red onion, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, served on thick toasted white bread and topped with Teppalian Everything Aioli
BBQ Pork
Philly Sandwich
Cajun Chicken
Chicken Sandwich
Salad
Side Dinner Salad
Topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, and crutons
Side Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Chicken Salad
tomato, cheese, bacon, and chicken
Southwest Chicken Salad
tomatoes, onions, corn and black bean salsa, chicken, and chipotle ranch dressing
Taco Salad
Beef or Chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheese, served in a tortilla shell
Garden Salad
Pepperoni, grape tomato, black olives, salami, mozzarella cheese, cucumber, banana peppers, and italian dressing
Caprese Salad
Speciality Pizza
Sam's Special SM
Katie's Special SM
Sid's Special SM
Jason's Special SM
Mandy's Special SM
Mitchel's Special SM
BBQ Pizza SM
Sissy's Special SM
Bergy Special SM
Mom & Pop Special SM
The Sleben SM
Eddie's Supreme Special SM
TJ's Special SM
Shrimp Pizza SM
Chicken Alfredo Pizza SM
Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM
Sombrero Special SM
Hula Special SM
Krissy's Special SM
Mighty Joe's Special SM
Half Specialty/Half Specialty Pizza SM
Half Speciality/Half BYO SM
Sam's Special MD
Katie's Special MD
Sid's Special MD
Jason's Special MD
Mandy's Special MD
Mitchel's Special MD
BBQ Pizza MD
Sissy's Special MD
Bergy Special MD
Mom & Pop Special MD
The Sleben MD
Eddie's Supreme Special MD
TJ's Special MD
Shrimp Pizza MD
Chicken Alfredo Pizza MD
Buffalo Chicken Pizza MD
Sombrero Special MD
Hula Special MD
Krissy's Special MD
Mighty Joe's Special MD
Half Specialty/Half Specialty Pizza MD
Half Specialty/Half BYO Pizza MD
Sam's Special LG
Katie's Special LG
Sid's Special LG
Jason's Special LG
Mandy's Special LG
Mitchel's Special LG
BBQ Pizza LG
Sissy's Special LG
Bergy Special LG
Mom & Pop Special LG
The Sleben LG
Eddie's Supreme Special LG
TJ's Special LG
Shrimp Pizza LG
Chicken Alfredo Pizza LG
Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG
Sombrero Special LG
Hula Special LG
Krissy's Special LG
Mighty Joe's Special LG
Half BYO/Half Specialty Pizza LG
Half Specialty /Half Specialty Pizza LG
Kids Menu
Calzones
Sides
Side SSC
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side French
Side Buffalo
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side BBQ
Side Sweet Asian
Side Honey Mustard
Side Carolina Gold
Side Tartar
Side Mayo
Side Cocktail
Side Ceasar
Side Italian
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Beer Cheese
Half Fries
Half Waffle
FRIDAY Buffet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1226 Greeley Ave N, Glencoe, MN 55336