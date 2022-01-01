Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Main Street Sports Bar Glencoe

84 Reviews

$$

1226 Greeley Ave N

Glencoe, MN 55336

Appetizer

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Served with Marinara

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Served with salsa & sour cream

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

French Fries Basket

$7.00

Waffle Fries Basket

$8.00

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Deep Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with a side of house made ranch

Jalapeno Cheese Bites

$9.00

Served with a side of house made ranch

Chicken Drummies

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Huge pretzel served with beer cheese and pub style mustard

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Served with salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with a side of marinara

Waffle Fry Nachos

$13.00

Served with salsa and sour cream

Caprese

$10.00

Caprese w/ meat

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Balls

$10.00

Calamari Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Corn Dogs

$9.00

Mexican Corn Dip

$8.00

Flatbread

Fresh Margherita Flatbread

Fresh Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze

Artichoke Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken, spinach artichoke dip, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese

Asian Thai Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken, green peppers, red onion, and banana peppers

Southwest Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken, tomatoes, onion, green onion, house made corn and black bean salsa, chipotle ranch

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Honey BBQ, chicken, red onion, and peppadews

Build Your Own Flatbread

$12.00

Any 2 toppings

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$7.95

12 Traditional Wings

$14.95
6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.95

12 Boneless Wings

$14.95

Baskets

Beer Battered Shrimp

Beer Battered Shrimp

$13.00

Served with French Fries

Fish Fingers

$13.00

Served with French Fries

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Served with French Fries

Chicken Drummies

$12.00

Served with French Fries

Calamari Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.00

Traditional Wing Basket

$10.00

Adult Corn Dog Basket

$10.00

Burgers

The Main Street Burger

The Main Street Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, and swiss cheese

The Street Heat Burger

$14.00

Sauteed jalapenos and onions, bacon, and pepperjack cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

$12.00

BEER Cheese burger

$14.00

Cali Burger

$12.00

Mayo, lettuce, and tomatoe

Bacon Bleu

$13.00

Crisp bacon and bleu cheese crumbles

Bacon Cheese

$13.00

Crisp bacon and cheddar cheese

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese

Hamburger

$11.00

Peanut Butter Burger

$12.00
Jalapeño Popper Burger

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$14.00

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

Big Main Burger

$12.00

Ranch Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Deluxe

$12.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a side of BBQ

Chicken Marinara

$12.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Breaded Chicken, pickles, topped with Nashville hot sauce

Garlic BLT

$12.00

House Favorite

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded Cod filet topped with lettuce and tartar sauce

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.00

Everything Aioli Turkey Club is stacked sliced Turkey, bacon. tomatoes, red onion, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, served on thick toasted white bread and topped with Teppalian Everything Aioli

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Cajun Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Salad

Side Dinner Salad

$7.00

Topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, and crutons

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Classic Chicken Salad

$9.00

tomato, cheese, bacon, and chicken

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

tomatoes, onions, corn and black bean salsa, chicken, and chipotle ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Beef or Chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheese, served in a tortilla shell

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Pepperoni, grape tomato, black olives, salami, mozzarella cheese, cucumber, banana peppers, and italian dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Pastas

Lasagna

$14.00

Lasagna served with 2 pieces of garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

BYO Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.50

Medium Pizza

$11.25

Large Pizza

$12.00

Speciality Pizza

Sam's Special SM

$16.00

Katie's Special SM

$16.00

Sid's Special SM

$16.00

Jason's Special SM

$16.00

Mandy's Special SM

$16.00

Mitchel's Special SM

$16.00

BBQ Pizza SM

$16.00

Sissy's Special SM

$16.00

Bergy Special SM

$16.00

Mom & Pop Special SM

$16.00

The Sleben SM

$16.00

Eddie's Supreme Special SM

$16.00

TJ's Special SM

$16.00

Shrimp Pizza SM

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza SM

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM

$16.00
Sombrero Special SM

Sombrero Special SM

$16.00

Hula Special SM

$16.00

Krissy's Special SM

$16.00

Mighty Joe's Special SM

$20.00

Half Specialty/Half Specialty Pizza SM

Half Speciality/Half BYO SM

$5.75

Sam's Special MD

$19.00

Katie's Special MD

$19.00

Sid's Special MD

$19.00

Jason's Special MD

$18.00

Mandy's Special MD

$19.00

Mitchel's Special MD

$19.00

BBQ Pizza MD

$19.00

Sissy's Special MD

$19.00

Bergy Special MD

$19.00

Mom & Pop Special MD

$19.00

The Sleben MD

$19.00

Eddie's Supreme Special MD

$19.00

TJ's Special MD

$18.00

Shrimp Pizza MD

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza MD

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza MD

$19.00
Sombrero Special MD

Sombrero Special MD

$19.00

Hula Special MD

$18.00

Krissy's Special MD

$18.00

Mighty Joe's Special MD

$22.00

Half Specialty/Half Specialty Pizza MD

Half Specialty/Half BYO Pizza MD

$6.25

Sam's Special LG

$22.00

Katie's Special LG

$22.00

Sid's Special LG

$22.00

Jason's Special LG

$20.00

Mandy's Special LG

$22.00

Mitchel's Special LG

$22.00

BBQ Pizza LG

$22.00

Sissy's Special LG

$22.00

Bergy Special LG

$22.00

Mom & Pop Special LG

$22.00

The Sleben LG

$22.00

Eddie's Supreme Special LG

$22.00

TJ's Special LG

$20.00

Shrimp Pizza LG

$23.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza LG

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG

$22.00
Sombrero Special LG

Sombrero Special LG

$22.00

Hula Special LG

$20.00

Krissy's Special LG

$20.00

Mighty Joe's Special LG

$25.00

Half BYO/Half Specialty Pizza LG

$7.00

Half Specialty /Half Specialty Pizza LG

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$5.50

Kids Boneless Basket

$6.00

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$12.00

Sides

Side SSC

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Sweet Asian

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Carolina Gold

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Ceasar

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Half Fries

$3.00

Half Waffle

$4.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

FRIDAY Buffet

Pizza Buffet

$12.00

Salad Bar

$7.00

Kids Buffet

$7.00

2 Liter Pop

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.50
Sports
Groups
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1226 Greeley Ave N, Glencoe, MN 55336

Directions

