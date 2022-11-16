Mt. Gretna Hideaway imageView gallery

Mt. Gretna Hideaway

40 Boulevard Ave

Mount Gretna, PA 17064

Popular Items

Wings
Hideaway Burger
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla loaded with charbroiled chicken breast, onions, bell peppers, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream. Blackened Chicken Quesadilla add $1.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.50

Your choice of mild, hot, BBQ, garlic hot, garlic parmesan, spicy BBQ, sweet chili or "snake" sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Wings

Wings

$15.50

Your choice of mild, hot, BBQ, garlic hot, garlic parmesan, spicy BBQ, sweet chili or "snake" sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.50

Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.50Out of stock

Bacon and spicy mayo.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$17.00

Large soft pretzel topped with our creamy crab dip and melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served piping hot fresh out of the oven.

Nachos

Nachos

$15.50

Tri-colored chips covered with your choice of chili or grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapenos and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Hideaway Fries

Hideaway Fries

$14.00

French fries with melted cheddar & monterey jack cheeses, crisp bacon and jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Four potato halves baked with cheese and bacon.

Side Chips

$2.00

Basket Chips

$3.50

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Wing Ding

$17.00

Fifteen traditional wings, breaded and fried.

Wing Ding & French Fries

$16.00

Ten traditional wings, breaded and fried served with french fries.

Sandwiches

#1 Roast Beef

#1 Roast Beef

$14.50

Mounds of beef, fresh sautéed mushrooms, crisp bacon on a torta.

#2 Roast Beef

$14.50

Thinly sliced roast beef & swiss cheese, topped with cole slaw & russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

#3 Roast Beef

#3 Roast Beef

$16.00

Served hot on thick sliced sourdough and smothered with fries & gravy.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Our famous Hideaway lump meat crab cake, with lettuce & tomato.

Grilled Reuben

$14.50

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & russian dressing on rye bread.

Philadelphia Cheese Steak

Philadelphia Cheese Steak

$14.00

Steak, onions & peppers with melted provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Chicken breast in a fresh tortilla with ranch dressing, bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes & crisp leaf lettuce.

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$14.50

Roast turkey breast, swiss cheese, homemade cole slaw and russian dressing on rye bread.

Turkey Cran. Wrap

$15.00

Roast turkey breast in a fresh tortilla with cranberry mayo, craisins, swiss cheese and spinach.

Hideaway Burger

$15.00

Melted American cheese topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion on a soft Kaiser roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

Loaded with two strips of bacon & melted cheddar with mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion on a torta bun.

Guinness Burger

Guinness Burger

$16.00

Our fresh 8oz. black angus burger grilled with homemade Guinness glaze, topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with Nashville hot sauce with mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles. Served on a Kaiser roll.

BLT

$11.50

Mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato and bacon piled high on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American cheese inside thick cut grilled sourdough bread.

Soup - Salad

Black & Bleu Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Spicy blackened grilled shrimp with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, diced tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken.

Caesar Salad - NO Chicken

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, zucchini, grape tomato, corn, bleu cheese crumbles & black olives. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Almonds, dried cranberries, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, zucchini, corn, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with an avocado ranch. Add chicken ($6), salmon ($8) or shrimp ($8).

Taco Salad

$16.00

Crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh salad greens, topped with chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Substitute chicken add $1.

House Salad

$9.50

Fresh seasonal greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onions & croutons.

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$5.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque Cup

$5.50

Lobster Bisque Crock

$7.50

Lobster Bisque Baked Crock

$8.00

Chili Cup

$6.00

Topped with cheddar cheese then baked.

Chili Crock

$7.50

Topped with cheddar cheese then baked.

French Onion Cup

$6.00

Homemade topped with croutons and provolone cheese then baked.

French Onion Crock

French Onion Crock

$7.50

Homemade topped with croutons and provolone cheese then baked.

Tomato Cup

$6.00

Baked crock topped with croutons, swiss, parmesan & provolone cheeses.

Tomato Crock

Tomato Crock

$7.50

Baked crock topped with croutons, swiss, parmesan & provolone cheeses.

Entrees

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$27.00

Two broiled homemade lump meat crab cakes, served with two sides.

Seafood Trio

Seafood Trio

$28.00

Scallops, shrimp and lump crab meat blended with a white wine & butter sauce and baked in a cast iron skillet. Served with two sides.

Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Oven roasted salmon fillet finished with honey bourbon glaze, served with two sides.

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Succulent shrimp lightly breaded with panko bread crumbs, served with two sides.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Blackened chicken breast over seasoned fettuccini, served with one side.

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Beer battered fresh haddock with potato wedges and cole slaw.

Filet Mignon

$33.00

8oz. petite fresh cut tenderloin chargrilled and seasoned, served with two sides.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$29.00

12oz. fresh cut strip chargrilled and seasoned, served with two sides.

Whiskey Mac n Cheese

Whiskey Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Trottole pasta, cheese, fresh cream, bacon and whiskey. Served with one side. Add chicken ($6), salmon ($8) or shrimp ($8).

Chicken Parmesan

$19.50

Fresh chicken breast smothered with parmesan & provolone cheese with marinara over fettuccini. Served with one side.

Spaghetti Dinner

$13.00

Fettuccini pasta topped with a housemade marinara sauce.

Dessert

Half Baked Cookie

Half Baked Cookie

$8.50

Fresh from the oven hot chocolate cookie in a skillet with vanilla ice cream & chocolate syrup.

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$8.50

Vanilla crumb cake with cream filling topped with blueberries and cranberries.

German Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Fudge cake soaked with rum. With a pecan coconut & caramel filling. Iced in caramel butter cream with toasted coconut flakes.

Strawberry Banana Cheesecake

$8.50

A banana rum cheesecake mixed with strawberries. Sitting on a Nilla cookie crust. Garnished with a banana rosette.

Kids

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kid Hot Dog

$6.99

Meal Options

4-5 People

$95.00

8-10 People

$180.00

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

40 Boulevard Ave, Mount Gretna, PA 17064

Directions

