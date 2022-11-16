- Home
Mt. Gretna Hideaway
No reviews yet
40 Boulevard Ave
Mount Gretna, PA 17064
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla loaded with charbroiled chicken breast, onions, bell peppers, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream. Blackened Chicken Quesadilla add $1.
Boneless Wings
Your choice of mild, hot, BBQ, garlic hot, garlic parmesan, spicy BBQ, sweet chili or "snake" sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Wings
Your choice of mild, hot, BBQ, garlic hot, garlic parmesan, spicy BBQ, sweet chili or "snake" sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homemade marinara sauce.
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Served with homemade marinara sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bacon and spicy mayo.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Crab Pretzel
Large soft pretzel topped with our creamy crab dip and melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served piping hot fresh out of the oven.
Nachos
Tri-colored chips covered with your choice of chili or grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapenos and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Hideaway Fries
French fries with melted cheddar & monterey jack cheeses, crisp bacon and jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch.
Potato Skins
Four potato halves baked with cheese and bacon.
Side Chips
Basket Chips
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket Tortilla Chips
Wing Ding
Fifteen traditional wings, breaded and fried.
Wing Ding & French Fries
Ten traditional wings, breaded and fried served with french fries.
Sandwiches
#1 Roast Beef
Mounds of beef, fresh sautéed mushrooms, crisp bacon on a torta.
#2 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced roast beef & swiss cheese, topped with cole slaw & russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
#3 Roast Beef
Served hot on thick sliced sourdough and smothered with fries & gravy.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our famous Hideaway lump meat crab cake, with lettuce & tomato.
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & russian dressing on rye bread.
Philadelphia Cheese Steak
Steak, onions & peppers with melted provolone cheese.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast in a fresh tortilla with ranch dressing, bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes & crisp leaf lettuce.
Turkey Rachel
Roast turkey breast, swiss cheese, homemade cole slaw and russian dressing on rye bread.
Turkey Cran. Wrap
Roast turkey breast in a fresh tortilla with cranberry mayo, craisins, swiss cheese and spinach.
Hideaway Burger
Melted American cheese topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion on a soft Kaiser roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Loaded with two strips of bacon & melted cheddar with mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion on a torta bun.
Guinness Burger
Our fresh 8oz. black angus burger grilled with homemade Guinness glaze, topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with Nashville hot sauce with mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles. Served on a Kaiser roll.
BLT
Mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato and bacon piled high on toasted sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese inside thick cut grilled sourdough bread.
Soup - Salad
Black & Bleu Shrimp Salad
Spicy blackened grilled shrimp with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, diced tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad - NO Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Chopped Salad
Roasted chicken, bacon, zucchini, grape tomato, corn, bleu cheese crumbles & black olives. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Cobb Salad
Almonds, dried cranberries, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, zucchini, corn, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with an avocado ranch. Add chicken ($6), salmon ($8) or shrimp ($8).
Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh salad greens, topped with chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Substitute chicken add $1.
House Salad
Fresh seasonal greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onions & croutons.
Side Salad
Soup of the Day
Lobster Bisque Cup
Lobster Bisque Crock
Lobster Bisque Baked Crock
Chili Cup
Topped with cheddar cheese then baked.
Chili Crock
Topped with cheddar cheese then baked.
French Onion Cup
Homemade topped with croutons and provolone cheese then baked.
French Onion Crock
Homemade topped with croutons and provolone cheese then baked.
Tomato Cup
Baked crock topped with croutons, swiss, parmesan & provolone cheeses.
Tomato Crock
Baked crock topped with croutons, swiss, parmesan & provolone cheeses.
Entrees
Crab Cakes
Two broiled homemade lump meat crab cakes, served with two sides.
Seafood Trio
Scallops, shrimp and lump crab meat blended with a white wine & butter sauce and baked in a cast iron skillet. Served with two sides.
Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Oven roasted salmon fillet finished with honey bourbon glaze, served with two sides.
Fried Shrimp
Succulent shrimp lightly breaded with panko bread crumbs, served with two sides.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken breast over seasoned fettuccini, served with one side.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered fresh haddock with potato wedges and cole slaw.
Filet Mignon
8oz. petite fresh cut tenderloin chargrilled and seasoned, served with two sides.
New York Strip
12oz. fresh cut strip chargrilled and seasoned, served with two sides.
Whiskey Mac n Cheese
Trottole pasta, cheese, fresh cream, bacon and whiskey. Served with one side. Add chicken ($6), salmon ($8) or shrimp ($8).
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh chicken breast smothered with parmesan & provolone cheese with marinara over fettuccini. Served with one side.
Spaghetti Dinner
Fettuccini pasta topped with a housemade marinara sauce.
Dessert
Half Baked Cookie
Fresh from the oven hot chocolate cookie in a skillet with vanilla ice cream & chocolate syrup.
Lemon Berry Mascarpone
Vanilla crumb cake with cream filling topped with blueberries and cranberries.
German Chocolate Cake
Fudge cake soaked with rum. With a pecan coconut & caramel filling. Iced in caramel butter cream with toasted coconut flakes.
Strawberry Banana Cheesecake
A banana rum cheesecake mixed with strawberries. Sitting on a Nilla cookie crust. Garnished with a banana rosette.
Kids
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
40 Boulevard Ave, Mount Gretna, PA 17064