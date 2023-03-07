Mt. Hope Family Diner imageView gallery
Mt. Hope Family Diner 1511 Mt Hope Ave

No reviews yet

1511 Mt Hope Ave

Rochester, NY 14620

Online Ordering Breakfast

Breakfast Favorites

Two Eggs w/ Home Fries

$5.55

with home fries, buttered toast and jelly

Two Eggs w/ Meat, Home Fries

$6.95

with ham, bacon or sausage, home fries, buttered toast & jelly

222 Special

$7.15

242 Special

$7.60

Three Pancakes w/ Eggs

$7.02

includes two eggs, buttered toast & jelly

Eggs Benedict

$9.06

two poached eggs with Canadian bacon on a muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Full Stack Special

$6.95

includes two eggs, buttered toast & jelly

Cattleman's Steak

$15.50

9oz / served with two eggs any style, home fries, toast & jelly

NY Strip Steak

$18.00

12oz / served with two eggs any style, home fries, toast & jelly

Eggs

Single Egg

$3.54

served with buttered toast & jelly / Add Home Fries $1.65

Single Egg w/ Meat

$6.50

served with buttered toast & jelly / Add Home Fries $1.65

Two Eggs

$4.85

served with buttered toast & jelly / Add Home Fries $1.65

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$6.65

served with buttered toast & jelly / Add Home Fries $1.65

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.30

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$9.30

three eggs filled with broccoli stuffed with cheese

Cheese Omelette

$7.55

Combination Omelette

$9.54

Includes ham, cheese & mushrooms

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.70

Italian Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.54

three eggs with ground Italian sausage topped with cheese

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$9.18

Spanish Omelette

$9.30

Western Omelette

$9.18

From The Griddle

Pancakes

$5.94

Two Pancakes

$4.92

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$7.38

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.32

222 Special

$7.15

French Toast

$5.60

Two French Toast

$4.92

Full Stack Special

$6.95

includes two eggs, buttered toast & jelly

222 Special w/ French Toast

$6.54

Waffle

$6.90

Side Orders

Bagel

$2.34

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.54

Blueberry Muffin

$3.18

Cereal

$3.60

Corned Beef Hash

$5.45

Country Toast

$2.10

English Muffin

$2.22

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.02

Fried Egg w/ Meat

$5.58

Grilled Hard Roll

$2.58

Grilled Sweet Roll

$3.42

Grits w/ Butter

$3.18

Served until 1pm

Raisin Toast

$2.22

Side Meat

$3.60

Sourdough

$2.10

Toast & Jelly

$1.86

Kid's Meals

K-Cereal

$2.10

K-Cup Fruit

$1.62

K-Pancakes & Eggs

$6.54

K-Hash Brown

$1.14

K-Juice

$1.80

K-Milk

$1.80

K-Pancakes

$4.02

K-Side Home Fries

$1.14

K-Single Egg & Home Fries

$4.14

K-Two Egg Cheese Omelette

$5.10

Online Ordering Lunch

Best Sellers

Burger Special

$9.30

1/3LB charbroiled burger w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, thin sliced onion, french fries & large soft drink

Charbroiled Marinated Chicken

$9.95

broiled marinated chicken served on a dressed hard roll with soup and french fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

in a tortilla wrap w/ a blend of monterey jack, cheddar, onion, bacon & tomato w/ soup or fries

Dad's Favorite

$9.30

two cheeseburgers on french bread, w/ thin slice of onion, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.62

boneless fried chicken breast on a roll w/ lettuce, mayo, french fries & large soft drink

The Bomber

$10.25

1/4LB shaved steak w/ cheese, fried onion, on a grilled hard roll, french fries & large soft drink

The Swan

$10.50

a charbroiled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese and bacon, served w/ soup or french fries

Wraps & Melts

Broccoli Chicken Cheddar Wrap

$10.38

with shredded cheddar wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Melt

$10.62

with chicken fingers in Buffalo sauce& melted mozzarella on grilled sourdough

Ribeye Melt

$10.50

with shaved ribeye, jalapenos & melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Steak Wrap

$10.50

with shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, peppers & onions wrapped in a tortilla

Turkey Melt

$10.50

with sliced turkey, bacon & melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Salads

Broiled Chicken Plate

$10.62

with cottage cheese & pickles

Greek Salad

$10.74

with feta cheese, kalamata olives, onion, tomato, cucumbers, peppers & pita bread

Health Nut

$9.72

includes cottage cheese, peach halves, tomato & pineapple

Julienne Salad

$10.74

includes ham, turkey, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg & tomato

Quiche

$10.25

with soup or salad

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich

$6.42

Baked Ham Sandwich

$7.74

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$8.34

Cheeseburger

$5.95

1/3LB

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.02

Corned Beef on Rye

$7.98

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$8.34

Grilled Cheese

$5.64

Grilled Cheese & Tuna

$8.10

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.74

Hamburger

$5.65

1/3LB

Hot Dog

$4.65

Patty Melt on Rye

$8.22

Reuben

$8.34

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.14

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$7.14

served with a bag of chips

The Cuban

$8.85

roasted pork, shaved ham, swiss cheese, pickles & cuban sauce on a ciabatta roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.38

Turkey Reuben

$8.34

Veggie Burger

$8.34

Western Sandwich

$6.90

Clubs

#1 Turkey Club

$9.54

#2 Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.54

#3 Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.54

#4 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.54

#5 Ham & Swiss, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.54

#6 Roast Beef, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.54

#7 Cheeseburger, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.54

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Beef BBQ Sandwich

$10.14

Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$9.78

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.90

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.90

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.90

Online Ordering Dinner

Soup, Appetizers & Sides

Chicken Fingers

$8.34

Cottage Cheese

$3.54

French Fries

$3.90

Hash Browns

$3.90

Home Fries

$3.90

Manhattan Clam Chowder Bowl

$4.74

Manhattan Clam Chowder Cup

$3.96

Mashed Potatoes

$3.90

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.34

Onion Rings

$4.74

Pizza Fingers

$8.34

Soup De Jour Bowl

$4.74

Soup De Jour Cup

$3.96

Tossed Salad

$5.10

Entrees

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$14.70

Baked Meatloaf

$12.30

topped with gravy

Baked Virgina Ham

$12.95

topped with pineapple

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$14.45

marinated chicken over rice, surrounded by a Greek salad, served with a cup of soup

Liver

$12.95

with onions or bacon

NY Strip Steak

$19.75

12oz

Roast Turkey Dinner

$14.75

with stuffing

Two Center Cut Pork Chops

$12.95

Pasta

Breaded Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

$13.14

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.94

Stuffed Shells

$12.25

Veal w/ Spaghetti

$14.70

topped w/ mozzarella

Seafood

Broiled Salmon

$14.95

Haddock Dinner

$15.54

Deep Fried Scallops

$12.30

Deep Fried Shrimp

$12.35

Fried Clam Strips

$11.10

Shrimp in a Basket

$11.10

Online Ordering Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.40

Coffee

$2.35

Hot Chocolate

$2.34

Hot Tea

$2.35

Kid's Drink

$1.74

Milk

$2.22

Milkshake

$4.80

Orange Juice

$2.40

Soft Drink

$2.45

Tomato Juice

$2.40
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 12:00 am
Located conveniently near the University of Rochester, URMC, Strong Memorial Hospital, etc. Breakfast served all day! Great food, service & prices!

1511 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620

Mt. Hope Family Diner image

