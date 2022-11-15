- Home
PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb 1213 Springdale St
No reviews yet
1213 Springdale St
Mount Horeb, WI 53572
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
The Jacalicious (Deluxe Pizza)
(Come get some) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, green olives and Mozzarella Cheese.
The Piper (Cheese & Pepperoni)
house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce
The Lilly (Cheese & Sausage)
House smoke sausage, mozzarella, red sauce
The Steveo (Meat Lovers)
ALL THE MEATS! sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella.
The Bryn (Pepperoni and Sausage)
pepperoni, sausage, red sauce, mozzarella.
The Seth (Sausage and Mushroom)
smoked sausage, fresh mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella
The Wifey (Pepperoni and Green Olives)
pepperoni, green olives, mozzarella, red sauce
The Rowdy (Sausage overload)
double smoked sausage, double mozzarella cheese, red sauce
The Scout (Pepperoni Overload)
Named after my niece who is super extra and super spicy. double peperoni, double mozzarella, red sauce
The Joan (Veggie)
red sauce, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, roma tomato's, spinach.
The Bingo (Ruben Pizza)
caraway seed, sliced Swiss, thousand island, corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella, thousand island drizzle
The Garret (Chicken Bacon ranch)
Hidden Valley ranch, fresh smoked chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch drizzle
The Big Mic (Cheeseburger)
burger sauce, ground beef, white onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend, pickles
The A.J. (Mac and Cheese)
House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.
The Boom (Taco)
ground beef, refried bean cheese taco sauce, onions, mozzarella fiesta blend, lettuce, tomato, crushed taco Doritos side of sour cream and salsa
The Timmy (BBQ Chicken)
fresh smoked chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Thin sliced red onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. BBQ sauce drizzle
The Snooki (Meatball)
homemade meatballs, red sauce, white onion, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese. Italian herb shake.
The Bobbe (Buffalo Chicken)
Frank’s Buffalo sauce, Fresh smoked chicken, white onion, blue cheese crumble mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. Ranch drizzle
The Sara (Hawaiian)
pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella.
The Stone (Chicken Alfredo)
fresh Smoked chicken, Alfredo sauce, bacon, baby spinach, mozzarella, Alfredo drizzle.
The Olson (BLT)
Fresh made dough, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
The Marc (Philly cheese steak)
Fresh made dough, homemade cheddar cheese sauce, steak, mozzarella/cheddar blend, onions, green peppers, mushrooms finished with a cheddar cheese drizzle.
The Mo (Enchilada pizza)
Fresh dough, enchilada sauce, chicken, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese finished with a cheese sauce drizzle.
The Poppy (Cheese Pizza)
Our fresh made dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
The Sweeny (sausage,mushroom,onion)
Fresh dough, mozzarella cheese, sausage, white onion and mushroom
Subs
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, white onion, Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian seasoning shake
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Frank’s Buffalo sauce, smoked chicken, white onion, mozzarella cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese. Ranch drizzle
Pizza Sub
sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella blend, onions, banana peppers, green peppers. Italian herb shake.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fresh Smoked chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, Italian herb shake.
Chicken Caesar Sub
smoked chicken, Cesar dressing, sliced red onion, Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons
Ruben Sub
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing
BBQ Chicken sub
fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella/cheddar blend, red onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Buttered Roll, chicken, bacon, mozarella/chedder cheese blend finished with a ranch drizzle
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Buttered Roll, homemade cheese sauce, steak, mushrooms, onions fished with mozzarella and cheese sauce.
Chicken Philly
cheese sauce, chicken, house made cheese sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms coverd with more cheese sauce and cooked to perfection
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce
Mac and Cheese Bites
8 Breaded Mac and Cheese bites served with a side of ranch
Chicken Tenders
6 Chicken tenders served with a side of ranch
Hot Knotz
Our version of Garlic knots, fresh made dough tied up in a know brushed with our secret G butter sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection,
Italian Fries
A classic from my hometown of Stevens point, Starts with our fresh made dough, Garlic butter, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella cheese cooked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.
Pretzel Bites
hot and fluffy pretzel bites served with a side of our Homemade cheese sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
1/3 pound of our Buffalo shrimp, served with a side of ranch, want it extra spicy? ask for them to be tossed in our buffalo sauce.
Southwest Chicken Bites
Mini Corn Dogs
10 mini corn dogs served with a side of ranch
Potato Skins
6 potato skins with cheddar cheese, onions and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream
Wings
Boneless wings
Sticks
Cheese Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of marinara.
Jalapeño Sticks
Our delicious Cheese sticks with Jalapeño! served with a side of marinara.
Bacon Sticks
Our delicious Cheese sticks with bacon! served with a side of marinara
Taco Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and our homemade taco meat, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Pepperoni Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese with peperoni's. served with a side of marinara
Jalapeño Bacon Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered garlic butter and our homemade cheese sauce covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños. Served with a side or marinara.
Jo Sticks (bread Sticks)
Our fresh dough cut in to 5 bread sticks, brushed with garlic butter and lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Roll ups
PipPop Rolls (Pepperoni Rolls)
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in our fresh dough cooked to perfection and served with a side of marinara.
BBQ Rolls
fresh dough, fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese topped with cheddar and BBQ sauce
Ruben Rolls
Fresh made dough, swiss cheese, caraway seed, thousand island, sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and corned beef rolled up
Cheese Rolls
fresh dough filled with TONS of cheese
Sausage Rolls
Fresh dough, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar cheese cooked and brushed with garlic butter topped with parmesan cheese.
Sauces
Tots
Nacho Tots
Crispy tots topped with cheese sauce, taco meat, more cheese sauce, black olives, white onion topped with cheddar cheese and baked in our oven to perfection. served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Pizza Tots
Crispy tots topped with our pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni more pizza sauce and baked to perfection in our oven.
Loaded Tots
Crispy tots topped with our cheese sauce, bacon, white onion more cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and baked to perfection in our oven. served with a side of sour cream.
Sweets
Sweet Knots
Our fresh made dough brushed with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting.
Puppy Chow
Housemade Puppy Chow
Calzones
Meat lovers Calzone
Meat lovers - mozzarella, sauce, sausage, meatballs, bacon, Canadian bacon, mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken - mozzarella, chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, white onion, mozzarella, ranch
Lasagna Calzone
Lasagna - mozzarella, sauce, ground beef, cavatappi noodles, ricotta cheese
Deluxe Calzone
Deluxe- mozzarella, sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, olives.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Chicken bacon ranch - mozzarella, chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, ranch
Pizza Calzone
Pizza calzone - mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, sauce
Breaded Wings
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572