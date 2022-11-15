Main picView gallery
PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb 1213 Springdale St

review star

No reviews yet

1213 Springdale St

Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Build Your Own Pizza
The Piper (Cheese & Pepperoni)
The Poppy (Cheese Pizza)

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00+
The Jacalicious (Deluxe Pizza)

$17.50+

(Come get some) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, green olives and Mozzarella Cheese.

The Piper (Cheese & Pepperoni)

$13.50+

house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce

The Lilly (Cheese & Sausage)

$13.50+

House smoke sausage, mozzarella, red sauce

The Steveo (Meat Lovers)

$17.50+

ALL THE MEATS! sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella.

The Bryn (Pepperoni and Sausage)

$13.50+

pepperoni, sausage, red sauce, mozzarella.

The Seth (Sausage and Mushroom)

$13.50+

smoked sausage, fresh mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella

The Wifey (Pepperoni and Green Olives)

$13.50+

pepperoni, green olives, mozzarella, red sauce

The Rowdy (Sausage overload)

$17.50+

double smoked sausage, double mozzarella cheese, red sauce

The Scout (Pepperoni Overload)

$17.50+

Named after my niece who is super extra and super spicy. double peperoni, double mozzarella, red sauce

The Joan (Veggie)

$17.50+

red sauce, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, roma tomato's, spinach.

The Bingo (Ruben Pizza)

$17.50+

caraway seed, sliced Swiss, thousand island, corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella, thousand island drizzle

The Garret (Chicken Bacon ranch)

$17.50+

Hidden Valley ranch, fresh smoked chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch drizzle

The Big Mic (Cheeseburger)

$17.50+

burger sauce, ground beef, white onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend, pickles

The A.J. (Mac and Cheese)

$17.50+

House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.

The Boom (Taco)

$17.50+

ground beef, refried bean cheese taco sauce, onions, mozzarella fiesta blend, lettuce, tomato, crushed taco Doritos side of sour cream and salsa

The Timmy (BBQ Chicken)

$17.50+

fresh smoked chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Thin sliced red onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. BBQ sauce drizzle

The Snooki (Meatball)

$17.50+

homemade meatballs, red sauce, white onion, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese. Italian herb shake.

The Bobbe (Buffalo Chicken)

$17.50+

Frank’s Buffalo sauce, Fresh smoked chicken, white onion, blue cheese crumble mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. Ranch drizzle

The Sara (Hawaiian)

$17.50+

pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella.

The Stone (Chicken Alfredo)

$17.50+

fresh Smoked chicken, Alfredo sauce, bacon, baby spinach, mozzarella, Alfredo drizzle.

The Olson (BLT)

$17.50+

Fresh made dough, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

The Marc (Philly cheese steak)

$17.50+

Fresh made dough, homemade cheddar cheese sauce, steak, mozzarella/cheddar blend, onions, green peppers, mushrooms finished with a cheddar cheese drizzle.

The Mo (Enchilada pizza)

$17.50+

Fresh dough, enchilada sauce, chicken, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese finished with a cheese sauce drizzle.

The Poppy (Cheese Pizza)

$13.50+

Our fresh made dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Sweeny (sausage,mushroom,onion)

$13.50+

Fresh dough, mozzarella cheese, sausage, white onion and mushroom

Subs

Meatball Sub

$9.50

House made meatballs, white onion, Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian seasoning shake

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.50

Frank’s Buffalo sauce, smoked chicken, white onion, mozzarella cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese. Ranch drizzle

Pizza Sub

$9.50

sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella blend, onions, banana peppers, green peppers. Italian herb shake.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.50

Fresh Smoked chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, Italian herb shake.

Chicken Caesar Sub

$9.50

smoked chicken, Cesar dressing, sliced red onion, Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons

Ruben Sub

$9.50

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

BBQ Chicken sub

$9.50

fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella/cheddar blend, red onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.50

Buttered Roll, chicken, bacon, mozarella/chedder cheese blend finished with a ranch drizzle

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.50

Buttered Roll, homemade cheese sauce, steak, mushrooms, onions fished with mozzarella and cheese sauce.

Chicken Philly

$9.50

cheese sauce, chicken, house made cheese sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms coverd with more cheese sauce and cooked to perfection

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.95

8 Breaded Mac and Cheese bites served with a side of ranch

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

6 Chicken tenders served with a side of ranch

Hot Knotz

$9.50

Our version of Garlic knots, fresh made dough tied up in a know brushed with our secret G butter sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection,

Italian Fries

$10.50

A classic from my hometown of Stevens point, Starts with our fresh made dough, Garlic butter, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella cheese cooked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

hot and fluffy pretzel bites served with a side of our Homemade cheese sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.95

1/3 pound of our Buffalo shrimp, served with a side of ranch, want it extra spicy? ask for them to be tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Southwest Chicken Bites

$8.95Out of stock
Mini Corn Dogs

$8.95

10 mini corn dogs served with a side of ranch

Potato Skins

$8.95

6 potato skins with cheddar cheese, onions and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream

Wings

Dry Rub

$9.25+

Garlic Parmesan

$9.25+

Buffalo

$9.25+

House made dry rub

Plain

$9.25+

Sweet Chili

$9.25+

Mango Habanero

$9.25+

Flaming Honey Garlic

$9.25+

Carolina Gold

$9.25+

BBQ

$9.25+

Honey BBQ

$9.25+

Nashville Hot

$9.25+

Garlic Buffalo

$9.25+

Boneless wings

Dry Rub (BL)

$9.75+

Garlic Parmesan (BL)

$9.75+

Buffalo (BL)

$9.75+

Carolina Gold (BL)

$9.75+

Honey BBQ (BL)

$9.75+

BBQ (BL)

$9.75+

Plain (BL)

$9.75+

Sweet Chili (BL)

$9.75+

Flaming Honey Garlic (BL)

$9.75+

Mango Habanero (BL)

$9.75+

Nashville Hot

$9.75+

Garlic Buffalo (BL)

$9.75+

Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.50

12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of marinara.

Jalapeño Sticks

$10.50

Our delicious Cheese sticks with Jalapeño! served with a side of marinara.

Bacon Sticks

$10.50

Our delicious Cheese sticks with bacon! served with a side of marinara

Taco Sticks

$10.50

12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and our homemade taco meat, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Pepperoni Sticks

$10.50

12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese with peperoni's. served with a side of marinara

Jalapeño Bacon Sticks

$12.50

12 inch fresh dough covered garlic butter and our homemade cheese sauce covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños. Served with a side or marinara.

Jo Sticks (bread Sticks)

$6.50

Our fresh dough cut in to 5 bread sticks, brushed with garlic butter and lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Roll ups

PipPop Rolls (Pepperoni Rolls)

$10.50

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in our fresh dough cooked to perfection and served with a side of marinara.

BBQ Rolls

$10.95

fresh dough, fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese topped with cheddar and BBQ sauce

Ruben Rolls

$10.50

Fresh made dough, swiss cheese, caraway seed, thousand island, sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and corned beef rolled up

Cheese Rolls

$10.50

fresh dough filled with TONS of cheese

Sausage Rolls

$10.50

Fresh dough, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar cheese cooked and brushed with garlic butter topped with parmesan cheese.

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Carolina Gold sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Flaming Honey garlic

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Tots

Nacho Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots topped with cheese sauce, taco meat, more cheese sauce, black olives, white onion topped with cheddar cheese and baked in our oven to perfection. served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Pizza Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots topped with our pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni more pizza sauce and baked to perfection in our oven.

Loaded Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots topped with our cheese sauce, bacon, white onion more cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and baked to perfection in our oven. served with a side of sour cream.

Sweets

Sweet Knots

$9.50

Our fresh made dough brushed with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting.

Puppy Chow

$4.00

Housemade Puppy Chow

Sweet Knots

$9.50

Our fresh made dough brushed with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting.

Puppy Chow

$4.00

Housemade Puppy Chow

Calzones

Meat lovers Calzone

$10.95

Meat lovers - mozzarella, sauce, sausage, meatballs, bacon, Canadian bacon, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken - mozzarella, chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, white onion, mozzarella, ranch

Lasagna Calzone

$10.95

Lasagna - mozzarella, sauce, ground beef, cavatappi noodles, ricotta cheese

Deluxe Calzone

$10.95

Deluxe- mozzarella, sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, olives.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$10.95

Chicken bacon ranch - mozzarella, chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

Pizza Calzone

$10.95

Pizza calzone - mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, sauce

Breaded Wings

Dry Rub Breaded

$9.25+

Garlic Parmesan Breaded

$9.25+

Buffalo Breaded

$9.25+

Plain Breaded

$9.25+

Sweet Chili Breaded

$9.25+

Mango Habanero Breaded

$9.25+

Flaming Honey Garlic Breaded

$9.75+

Carolina Gold Breaded

$9.75+

BBQ Breaded

$9.75+

Honey BBQ Breaded

$9.75+

Nashville Hot Breaded

$9.75+

Garlic Buffalo Breaded

$9.75+

Soda/Pop

Jollly Good Root beer

$1.00

Jolly Good Sour Power

$1.00

jolly Good Grape

$1.00

Jolly Good Cream Soda

$1.00

Jolly Good Fruit Punch

$1.00

Jolly Good Diet Orange

$1.00

Jolly Good Orange

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

