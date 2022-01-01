Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse imageView gallery

Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

8335 W Franklin Street

Mount Pleasant, NC 28124

Popular Items

Lg Pork
Sm Pork
House Salad

Appetizers

Redneck Nachos

$6.00

Pimento Fries

$6.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Pickles

$8.00

Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Smoked Wings (6)

$12.00

Smoked Wings (12)

$17.00

Loaded Pork Rinds

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Chip's BBQ Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

BQ Sandwich

$6.00

BQ Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich

$7.50

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$10.50

Cheesesteak

$8.50

Cheesesteak Combo

$11.50

A-Train's Chicken Philly

$7.50

A-Train's Chicken Philly Combo

$10.50

Cuban

$8.50

Cuban Combo

$11.50

Grilled Cheese N Protein

Grilled Cheese N Protein Combo

Chicken Salad Sand

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sand Combo

$10.50

SC Chk

$6.50

SC Chk Combo

$9.50

Footlong

$5.00

Footlong Combo

$8.00

BLT

$3.50

BLT Combo

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sand

$3.50

Grilled Cheese Sand Combo

$6.50

Club

$7.00

Club Combo

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Combo

$10.00

What The Funderburk?

$8.00

What The Funderburk? Combo

$11.00

Burgers

Oldenburger

$5.50

Oldenburger Combo

$8.50

Essential

$6.50

Essential Combo

$9.50

Candy Bacon Burger

$6.50

Candy Bacon Burger Combo

$9.50

Piggy Back

$7.50

Piggy Back Combo

$10.50

The Mccorkle

$8.00

The Mccorkle Combo

$11.00

Double Oldenburger

$8.50

Double Oldenburger Combo

$11.50

Small Plates

Sm Pork

$11.00

Sm Pull Chicken

$10.00

Sm Chicken Salad

$11.00

Sm Brisket

$15.00

Sm Sausage

$10.00

Sm Burnt Ends

$15.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Lg Pork

$13.00

Lg Pull Chicken

$12.00

Lg Chicken Salad

$13.00

Lg Brisket

$17.00

Lg Sausage

$12.00

Lg Burnt Ends

$17.00Out of stock

1/4 Chicken

$11.00

1/2 Chicken

$13.00

1/2 Rack

$21.00

Full Rack

$25.00

Pork & Pulled Chicken

$20.00

Hearty Marty's

PIck 2

$23.00

Pick 3

$27.00

Pick 4

$30.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Sweets

$3.00

Mash Potatos

$3.00

MP W/Gravy

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fried Corn

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Baked Potato After 4:30p.m.

$3.00

Mayo Slaw

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato After 4:30pm

$4.25

Mac

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Stew

$3.00

Bowl of Stew

$4.75

Salad 1st

$3.00

Stew 1st

$3.00

20oz Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$2.29

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.29

20oz Mt. Dew

$2.29

20oz Pink Lemonade

$2.29

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.29

20oz Cherry

$2.29

20oz Cheerwine

$2.29

20oz Sundrop

$2.29

20oz Cherry Lemon Sundrop

$2.29

20oz Tea

$2.29

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.29

20oz Half N Half Tea

$2.29

20oz Coffee

$1.75

20oz Water

20oz Ice

$0.25

32oz Drinks

32oz Pepsi

$2.50

32oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

32oz Mt. Dew

$2.50

32oz Pink Lemonade

$2.50

32oz Sierra Mist

$2.50

32oz Cherry

$2.50

32oz Sundrop

$2.50

32oz Cherry Lemon Sundrop

$2.50

32oz Cheerwine

$2.50

32oz Tea

$2.50

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Water

32oz Half N Half Tea

$2.50

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Miss Mudd

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Sm Tray

Sm Pork Tray

$8.75

Sm Pulled Chicken Tray

$8.50

Sm Brisket Tray

$12.00

Large Tray

Lg Pork Tray

$9.25

Lg Pulled Chicken Tray

$8.75

Lg Brisket Tray

$13.00

Kids BBQ

Kid BBQ

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Corndog

Kids Corndog

$6.50

Additional Corndog

$2.50

Kids Tender

Kids Tender

$6.50

Add Tender

$1.00

Kids Grill Cheese

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.50

Texas

Ex Texas

$0.35

Bun

Ex Bun

$0.35

Roll

Ex Roll

$0.35

Ranch

Ex Ranch

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

Ex Cheese Sauce

$0.75

1000

Ex 1000

$0.25

Salmon

4oz Salmon

$11.99

8oz Salmon

$16.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

8335 W Franklin Street, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124

Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse image

