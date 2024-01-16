- Home
MT.Fuji 49 W Maryland Street, Unit C12
49 W Maryland Street, Unit C12
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Main Menu
Shareables from Sushi Bar
- Golden Salmon(4)$14.50
spicy kani, avocado, cucumber, mango sauce, wrapped with seared salmon topped with red tobiko and ponzu sauce
- Tempura Treats (6)$12.95
crunchy bites of salmon, kani, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno. topped with house spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce
- Tuna Garden(4)$13.95
mango and avocodo wrapped with tuna, topped with wasabi dressing and masago
- Tuna Tataki(6)$14.95
Thin sliced seared tuna with yuzu wasabi dressing topped with massago and scallion
- Yellowtail Japapeno(6)$14.95
thin sliced yellowtail with ponzu sauce topped with jalapeno and tobiko
- Salmon/ Tuna tartare$15.50
jalapeno, scallion,black tobiko, served with crispy rice cracker and yuzu siracha sauce
- Hamachi Kama$17.25
grilled yellowtail collar served with yuzu siracha sauce. (please allow 15min preparation time)
- Close your eyes and cross your fingers$17.00
Close your eyes and cross your fingers
Starters From Kitchen
- Spring Roll (2)$9.00
Crisp, “foot long” with shrimp filings, sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon (6)$9.00
creamy cheese and crab filling, served with sweet chili sauce
- Potstickers$11.00
Choice of Pork or Vegetables
- Edamame$6.50
steam soy bean with korsher salt
- Soft Shell Crab$15.95
crispy tempura crab served with spicy mayonnaise
- Shrimp Tempura$13.95
shrimp(3), sweet potato(1),asparugus(1),oba(1),onion(1)
- All Shrimp Tempura$16.95
shrimp (5)
- Vegetable Tempura$10.95
Sweet potato(2),broccoli(1),zucchini(1),asparagus(2),onion(2),oba(1)
- Calamari Tempura$12.50
lightly battered squid served with lemon wedge and spicy mayonnaise
- Crispy Wings (6)$13.95
choice of spicy asian bbq/ cajun / lemon pepper
- Mt Fuji Skewers(4)$11.95
choice of chicken, lamb or beef. served with Teriyaki sauce, Spicy Asian BBQ and flavored rock salt
- Agedashi Tofu(3)$8.50
lightly deep fried tofu in hot broth, topped with bonito flakes
- Takoyaki (6)$11.95
ball shaped japanese snacks filled with diced octopus served with japanese bbq sauced
- Coconut Shrimp App$9.00
Deep Fried Shrimp with Coconut Glaze Sauce
- Rock Shrimp(6)$13.95
Golden Battered Shrimp with Spicy Mayo Glaze
- Shrimp Lollipop$9.00
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Spicy Mayo on side
Soups and Salad
- Miso Soup$3.95
Tofu | Seaweed
- Clear soup$3.00
savory broth with mushroom and scallion
- Hot and sour soup$3.50
home-made broth, chicken, mushroom, egg
- Tom Yum Soup$11.95
Spicy and Sour Soup with Shrimp, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Lemongrass
- House Salad$6.95
mixed greens | Cucumber | Ginger Dressing
- Seaweed Salad$8.95
wakame seaweed with japanese vinaigrette
- Kani Salad$8.95
shredded Kani | Cucumber | mango| Japanese Mayonnaise | Masago | Crunch
- Avocado Salad$8.95
Mixed Green | Avocado | Sesame | Ginger Dressing
- Pepper Tuna Salad$14.95
Mixed Green | Sesame sauce | Pepper Crusted Ahi Tuna
- Tempura White Tuna Salad$14.95
Mixed green with Masago and scallion topped with tempura white tuna spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce
Ramen
Rice & Noodles
- Vegetable Fried Rice$12.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Carrot and Peas
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.50
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions
- Beef Fried Rice$13.50
Beef Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions
- Shrimp Fried Rice$13.50
Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions
- House Fried Rice$15.50
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.50
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions
- Basil Fried Rice$15.50
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions
- Vegetable Yakisoba$13.50
Soft egg noodles with Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion ,carrot and cabbage
- Chicken Yakisoba$13.50
Soft egg noodles with Chicken ,green and white onions, carrot and cabbage
- Shrimp Yakisoba$15.40
Soft egg noodles with Shrimp, green and white onions, carrot and cabbage
- Vegetable Pad Thai$14.50
Stir-Fried Rice Noodle With Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Cabbage, Egg, Peanuts, Sprouts
- Chicken Pad Thai$14.50
Stir-Fried Rice Noodle With Egg, Peanuts, Sprouts And Chicken
- Shrimp Pad Thai$15.50
Stir-Fried Rice Noodle With Egg, Peanuts, Sprouts And Shrimp
- Nabeyaki Udon (soup)$17.99
Shrimp Tempura with chicken, scallop , mushroom, vegetable, fish cake and egg
- Yaki Udon (stir fry)$17.99
Chicken, shrimp, scallop, mushroom, vegetable, green onion
Entree
- Hibachi Vegetable$18.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Hibachi Chicken$18.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Hibachi Beef$20.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Hibachi Shrimp$22.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Chicken$18.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Shrimp$22.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Salmon$22.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Vegetables$18.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Oriental Tangerine Chicken$18.50
Crispy Dark meat glazed with homemade tangy sauce
- Coconut Shrimp Entree$22.50
Golden battered jumbo shrimp with honey coconut glaze
- Basil Chicken$18.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
- Basil Beef$20.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
- Basil Shrimp$22.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
- Basil Vegetables$18.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
Kitchen Main
- X.O Sauce Jumbo Shrimp$28.95
Wok-fry jumbo shrimp with Premium XO sauce, mixed bell pepper and celery
- Balsamic Glazed Rack of Lamb$32.95
Honey balsamic glazed rack of lamb served with asparagus
- Yuzu Balsamic Scallop$34.95
Pan seared scallop with balsamic yuzu sauce served with asparagus
- Mt. Fuji Miso Seabass$32.95
Miso marinated seabass served with stir-fry green beans
- Black Pepper Beef$28.95
Shredded flank steak stir-fry in homemade black pepper sauce with bell peppers, onion and green onion. Slightly spicy
- Seafood Claypot$35.95
Lobster, jumbo shrimp, scallop, mixed vegetables served in clay pot
Roll
- A.A.C$6.50
- Alaska Roll$7.50
Salmon, avocado, cucumber
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$7.50
- Avocado Cucumber roll$6.50
- Avocado roll$6.00
- Avocado Tempura Roll$7.50
- California roll$7.00
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber
- Cucumber roll$6.00
- Dynamite roll$9.95
Salmon, asparagus, kani, deep fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo and yum yum sauce
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
- Fiery Tuna roll$9.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with soy paper, deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Jaguar Roll$9.95
Eel, kani, avocado, deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Mango Avocado roll$6.50
- Ninja Roll$9.95
Spicy salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese and avocado
- Ricky Roll$8.95
Inside Crab Stick with Cream Cheese , wrapped with thin Nori, deep fried with chef special sauce
- Rock and Roll$9.95
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and kani with eel sauce and yum yum sauce
- Salmon Avocado roll$7.50
- Salmon Roll$7.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
- Spicy Shrimp and avocado roll$7.95
- Spicy Tuna roll$7.95
- Spicy white tuna roll$7.50
- Spicy yellowtail roll$7.95
- Spider Roll$13.95
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Sweet potato Tempura Roll$7.50
- Tuna Avocado roll$7.95
- Tuna Roll$7.95
- Yellow jalapeno Roll$7.95
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$7.95
Special Roll
- Ace$19.99
Tempura king crab and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and red tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Barbie$17.50
salmon, yellowtail, tuna and jalapeños inside ,with wasabi sauce and warped in soy paper
- B&B$16.95
spicy kani ,avocado topped with pepper crusted tuna and wasabi tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo and scallion
- Crazy$15.90
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy kani, crunch and masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Damn Good Roll$22.95
Salmon, tuna , cucumber inside, topped with scallop and caviar, served with sea salt and lemon juice
- Dragon$17.50
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with eel and ,Masago with eel sauce
- Godzilla$17.95
shrimp tempura, Kani, avocado and cream cheese, deep fried, topped with spicy tuna, soft shell crab, scallion and Masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Indianapolis$16.95
Spicy Kani, avocado, jalapeño and cream cheese, deep fried, topped with scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper
- King Crab Delight$19.99
Kani Tempura, Cucumber Inside, Topped with Avocado, King Crab, Masago and Scallion, with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Mango Fancy Roll$17.50
Spicy Kani, shrimp tempura inside topped with fresh mango & mango sauce
- Mt.Fuji Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna, salmon, and avocado topped with soft shell crab, Baked Kani, and Masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Naruto$14.95
Cucumber wrapped, ponzu sauce
- O.M.G$15.95
shrimp tempura and avocado inside,topped with spicy tuna, scallion and masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Rainbow$15.59
kani, avocado and Cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna
- Salmon Fever$16.95
spicy salmon and avocado topped with seared salmon, ikura and scallion with spicy mayo lightly torched
- Sesame Tuna$15.95
spicy tuna, avocado inside, topped with sesame crusted tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and Black tobiko
- Snowy$16.95
spicy white tuna & avocado, topped w/ seared white tuna and Black Tobiko w/ spicy mayo sauce
- Spicy Duo$16.95
shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with spicy yellowtail, spicy tuna and jalapeño with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha.
- Surf and Turf$25.95
Lobster tempura, cucumber inside, topped with thin slice wagyu with chef special sauce, scallion, and gold flakes
- Sushi Slider$16.95
rice stacked with spicy tuna, avocado and seared salmon served with spicy mayo and black tobiko
- Sweetheart$17.95
spicy tuna and avocado inside with tuna and red tobiko outside served with spicy mayo
- Tarzan$18.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy tuna and eel with eel sauce and spicy mayo and Masago wrapped in tiger kopu
- Volcano$18.95
Cooked shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped with baked spicy kani, crunch, scallion and red tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- 007$16.95
Red Snapper, Kani, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Jalapeno, Deep Fried, Topped with Scallion, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Yum Yum Sauce and Eel Sauce
- Veggie Special Roll$14.95
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber topped with fresh mango slices
- Garden of Eden$14.95
Tempura sweet potato, mango, and Avocado wrapped in green soy paper
- Flame$18.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with seared scallop, and masago with eel sauce, spicy mayo. light on fire
- 911$20.95
Spicy king crab and avocado topped with seared salmon, and red tobiko with eel sauce and Japanese mayo. Light on fire
- Playboy$17.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, asparagus topped with Shrimp with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha. Light on fire
Sushi (2PC) & Sashimi (2PC)
- Egg (Tamago)$5.50
- Tofu Skin (Inari)$5.50
- Crab Stick (Kani)$6.50
- Mackerel (Saba)$6.50
- Red Snapper (Tai)$6.50
- Squid (Ika)$6.50
- Surf clam (Hokkigai)$6.50
- Shrimp (Ebi)$6.95
- Salmon (Sake)$6.95
- White Tuna$6.95
- Smoked Salmon*$6.95
- Flounder (Hirame)$6.95
- Octopus (Tako)$6.95
- Striped Bass (Suzuki)$6.95
- Tuna (Maguro)$7.50
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$7.50
- Eel (Unagi)$6.95
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)$7.95
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$7.99
- Jumbo Sweet Shrimp (Bontan ebi)$13.95
- Scallop (Hotate)$9.99
- Sea Bream (Madai)$13.00
Party Tray
- Premium Nigiri Platter Small$59.99
6pcs nigiri, 12 pcs sashimi with 1 shrimp tempura roll and 1 rainbow roll
- Premium Nigiri Platter Medium$69.99
8 pcs nigiri, 16 pcs sashimi with 1 salmon 1 tuna roll and 1 crazy roll
- Premium Nigiri Platter Large$79.99
10 pcs nigiri, 20 pcs sashimi with 1 salmon 1 tuna roll, 1 dragon roll
- Party Tray Small 4 regular roll 2 special roll$39.99
California roll /shrimp tempura roll/spicy tuna roll/jaguar roll /salmon roll / rainbow roll
- Party Tray Medium 5 regular roll 2 special roll$55.99
spicy tuna roll / spicy yellowtail roll /eel avocado roll / rock and roll/dynamite roll / omg roll / sesame tuna roll
Dessert
Lunch Menu
Bento Lunch Box
- Hibachi Vegetable Box$12.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Hibachi Chicken Box$12.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Hibachi Beef Box$13.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Hibachi Shrimp Box$14.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Vegetables Box$12.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Chicken Box$12.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Shrimp Box$14.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Teriyaki Salmon Box$14.50
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom
- Oriental Tangerine Chicken Box$12.50
Crispy Dark meat glazed with homemade tangy sauce
- Coconut Shrimp Box$14.50
Golden battered jumbo shrimp with honey coconut glaze
- Basil Vegetables Box$12.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
- Basil Chicken Box$12.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
- Basil Beef Box$13.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
- Basil Shrimp Box$14.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil
Sushi Bento Box
- Dynamite roll Box$16.95
Salmon, Asparagus, Kani deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo and yum yum sauce
- Shrimp tempura roll Box$16.95
- Jaguar roll Box$16.95
Eel, Kani, Avocado, deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Fiery tuna roll Box$16.95
spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper, deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Rock N roll Box$16.95
shrimp tempura, cream cheese and kani with eel sauce and yum yum sauce
- Ninja roll Box$16.95
spicy salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- (2) Salmon (2) Tuna Nigiri Box$17.95
2 Salmon + 2 Tuna Nigiri, with California roll, seaweed salad, gyoza, crab rangoon and spring roll. Served with miso soup.
- (4) Salmon Nigiri Box$17.95
- (4) Tuna Nigiri Box$18.95
- (4) Yellowtail Nigiri Box$17.95
- (4) Eel Nigiri Box$17.95
Sushi Lunch
- 2 Rolls$14.99
- 3 Rolls$17.99
- Sushi Lunch$14.99
5 pieces assorted nigiri & California Roll
- Sashimi Lunch$16.99
8 pieces assorted sashimi
- Sushi-Sashimi Lunch$18.25
Assorted 7 pieces Sashimi, 3 pieces Nigiri and Spicy Tuna Roll
- Salmon Poke Bowl$13.99
Served with avocado, soy bean, seared sesame, Masago, scallion, Seaweed Salad, cucumber and miso soup
- Tuna Poke Bowl$15.99
Served with avocado, soy bean, seared sesame, Masago, scallion, Seaweed Salad, cucumber and miso soup
- Yellowtail Poke Bowl$14.99
Served with avocado, soy bean, seared sesame, masago, scallion, Seaweed Salad, cucumber and miso soup
- White Tuna Poke Bowl$13.99
Served with avocado, soy bean, seared sesame, masago, scallion, Seaweed Salad, cucumber and miso soup
- Poke Bowl (pick 2)$16.99
Served with avocado, soy bean, seared sesame, masago, scallion, Seaweed Salad, cucumber and miso soup
Drink Menu
Bubble Tea 🧋
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy some authentic Japanese and Asian cuisine with us!
49 W Maryland Street, Unit C12, Indianapolis, IN 46204