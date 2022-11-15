A map showing the location of Mt. Hood Brewing Co. Rainbow TavernView gallery

Mt. Hood Brewing Co. Rainbow Tavern

411 Deschutes Ave

Maupin, OR 97037

Special Menu items

Fish Tacos 3

$12.50

Carnitas 2 pulled pork tacos

$6.50

Teriyaki Chicken with Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Bangers and Mash

$10.00

Penne Past w/Alfredo Sauce, chicken and Bread

$11.00

Hamburger Stew w/biscuit

$11.00

Biscuits and Gravy, egg and bacon

$11.00

Mocha Almond Mud Pie

$8.00

Budweiser Keg

$150.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Chicken parm sandwich

$12.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich with fries or tots

$12.00

Chili Burger with fries or tots

$14.50

Spaghetti and meatballs

$10.00

Starters

Chicken Wings

$13.50

8 wings served with wing sauce, Blue Cheese, carrots and celery

Mozzerella Sticks

$10.00

8 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Pot Stickers

$11.00

Side Fries

$9.00

Side Onion Rings

$12.00

Side Tots

$9.00

$ off Wings (special only)

$12.50

$ off Mozz (special only)

$9.00

$ off Pot St. (special only)

$10.00

$ off Side FF (special only)

$8.00

$ off side Orings (special only)

$11.00

$ off side Tots (special only)

$9.00

Burgers

Steely Dan

$16.00

1/3 lb patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, fried egg, cheese and 2 slices of bacon

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$13.50

1/3 lb burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and cheese.

Fried Stuff

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.50

3 Breaded Breast Strips

Deep Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Panko covered shrimp (6)

Fish and Chips

$14.50

3 piece battered Cod

Pizza

The Grater

$14.00+

Cheese Pizza

The Boss

$18.00+

Pepperoni and Cheese

That Ain't Right

$18.00+

The Barn

$22.00+

pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Beef

The Garden

$20.00+

onion, green peper, tomato, mushrooms,olives, and roasted garlic, drizzled with balsamic

The Ranch

$23.00+

The Ranch and the Garden Combo

12" Half & Half Pizza

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Supreme Slice

$3.00

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Iceburg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, and cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy Chicken on a bed of lettuce, Tomato, Mushrooms, onion, olives, cheese, and egg

Chef Salad

$16.00

Sliced Ham and crispy chicken, served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, cucumber and cheese

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$15.50

2 1/3lb patties smothered in sauteed onions and swiss on Rye.

French Dip

$14.00

Rainbow Rueben

$15.50

Sides

Mac Salad

$4.00

The Pig Pen

BLT

$12.50

Cuban

$15.50

Ham, pulled pork, swiss, mustard and pickle. on texas toase

Deli Sandwich

$15.00

Deli Sandwich

To Go Charge

To Go Pizza

$1.00

To go Food

$0.50

Bottle/Can Beer

Budwieser Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Banquet Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

O'douls bottle

$4.00

Tucker Double IPA

$6.00

Coors Light Can

$3.50

Pilsner Can FB

$7.00

Angry August Lager FB

$7.00

PBR Can

$3.50

Rainier Can

$3.50

White Claw-Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw-Mango

$6.00

White Claw-Ruby Grapefruit

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

White Claw Small

$4.00

HogsBack Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Wine

Harvest Press Chard

$5.00

Harvest Press Red

$5.00

Porch Pounder Can Chard

$7.00

Porch Pounder Can Rose

$7.00

N/A Bevs

Coffee

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Soda

$2.50

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

TShirts

Mens Black

$26.00

Mens White

$26.00

Womans Black

$26.00

Womans White

$26.00

Smokes

Camel Lights

$20.00

Camel Crush

$20.00

Marlboro Reds

$20.00

Marlboro Lights

$20.00

American Spirit

$20.00

Koozies

Koozie

$4.00

Hats

Pink and Grey

$22.00

Camo Orange

$22.00

Shipping

shipping

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 Deschutes Ave, Maupin, OR 97037

Directions

