Restaurant header imageView gallery

MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

8459 W Broadway Ave

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Egg Rolls | Cha Gio (Qty 2)
#20 Pho Dac Biet
#0 Banh Mi

Appetizer

#0 Banh Mi

#0 Banh Mi

$7.95

Grilled marinated pork in a french baguette with pickled daikon/carrots, jalapeño peppers and cilantro

#1 Egg Rolls | Cha Gio (Qty 2)

#1 Egg Rolls | Cha Gio (Qty 2)

$8.45

Crispy rice paper filled with pork, vermicelli, herbs and spices served with fish sauce.

#2 House Eggrolls (Qty 8)

#2 House Eggrolls (Qty 8)

$11.95

Crispy rice paper filled w/shrimp, pork, vermicelli, herbs & spices served with fish sauce.

#3 House Springrolls (Qty 2)

#3 House Springrolls (Qty 2)

$7.95

Shrimp and pork wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli and fresh greens served with peanut sauce.

#4 Shrimp Springrolls (Qty 2)

#4 Shrimp Springrolls (Qty 2)

$7.95

Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli noodles & fresh greens served with peanut sauce.

#5 Banh Khot (Qty 7)

#5 Banh Khot (Qty 7)

$12.25

Crispy rice cakes filled with shrimp and scallions served with pickled daikon & fish sauce.

#6 Fried Chicken Leg (Qty 2)

$8.95

Marinated crispy fried chicken legs

Tofu Springrolls

$7.95

House Specialties

#9 Banh Xeo | Vietnamese Crepe*

#9 Banh Xeo | Vietnamese Crepe*

$18.86

Filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and mung bean accompanied with fresh greens and fish sauce.

#10 Nem Nuong | Grilled Pork Sausage*

#10 Nem Nuong | Grilled Pork Sausage*

$18.85

Served with rice paper and vermicelli accompanied with pickled daikon/carrots and fresh greens.

#11 Bo La Lot | Grilled Beef Rolls*

$21.00

Rolls of seasoned beef wrapped in betel leaf then grilled. Served with rice paper and vermicelli accompanied with pickled daikon/carrots, fresh greens/herbs, cucumber and chef’s special sauce topped with peanuts & green onions.

#12 Bun Cha Hanoi*

$18.85

Grilled pork & pork patties served w/ vermicelli, pickled daikons, carrots, fresh herbs & chef's special sauce topped w/bacon crumbs & green onions

#13 Bun Dau Mam Tom*

$18.85

Seasoned grilled pork, thin sliced pork and fried tofu. Served with vermicelli accompanied with pickled daikon/carrots, fresh greens/herbs and chef’s shrimp paste sauce topped with peanuts & green onions.

#34 Ca Kho To | Catfish in Clay Pot

#34 Ca Kho To | Catfish in Clay Pot

$21.00

Catfish cooked in clay pot serve with steam rice

#35 Canh Chua | Hot and Sour Soup

#35 Canh Chua | Hot and Sour Soup

$25.50

Hot and sour catfish or shrimp soup hot pot served with steam rice

Vermicelli Salads

#7 Bun Cha Gio Va Thit Nuong | Noodle Salad

$13.95

Vermicelli with eggrolls, grilled marinated pork with spring greens, scallion, peanuts, pickled daikon/carrots and fish sauce.

#8 Bun Dac Biet | Special Noodle Salad

#8 Bun Dac Biet | Special Noodle Salad

$16.65

Vermicelli with eggrolls, grilled marinated pork, grilled marinated shrimp with spring greens, scallion, peanuts, pickled daikon/carrots and fish sauce.

Bun Tofu

$13.95

Broken Rice Entrees

#14 Com Tam Heo Nuong

$12.15

Broken rice with grilled marinated pork.

#15 Com Tam Heo Nuong, Bi, Cha

$14.75

Broken rice with grilled marinated pork, shredded bbq pork & steamed eggloaf.

#16 Com Dac Biet

$17.75

Broken rice with grilled marinated pork, shredded bbq pork, steamed eggloaf, sausage roll and shrimp in a crispy beancurd wrap.

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

#17 Pho Tai

$11.00

Rice noodle soup with lean beef in a flavorful broth.

#18 Pho Chin

$11.00

Rice noodle soup with Well done beef brisket in a flavorful broth.

#19 Pho Bo Vien

$11.00

Rice noodle soup with beef balls in a flavorful broth.

#20 Pho Dac Biet

$12.50

Rice noodle soup with lean beef, well done flank, beef brisket, tripe & meatballs in a flavorful broth.

Pho Shrimp

$15.95

Rice noodle soup withshrimp in a flavorful broth.

Pho No Meat

$11.00

Noodle Soup

#21 Hu Tiu My Tho | MT Rice Noodle

$13.85

Rice noodles served w/shrimp, pork patties, squid & sliced pork in a light & flavorful broth

#22 Mi Kho

$14.15

Egg noodles w/sliced pork, fried chicken & crispy shrimp wonton served with broth ON THE SIDE

#23 Mi Ga Don

$12.75

Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served w/side of fried chicken

#24 Mi Hoanh Thanh | Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.75

Egg noodles w/sliced bbq pork, shrimp/ pork wontons served in a flavorful broth topped w/cilantro, scallions & shallots

#25 Hoanh Thanh Soup | Wonton Soup

$12.75

Sliced bbq pork, shrimp/pork wontons served in a flavorful broth topped w/ cilantro, scallions & shallots

Popular Items

#26 Beef & Potato

$14.95

#27 Hot & Spicy Chicken

$14.95

LUNCH COMBO: Beef Potato

$11.65

Lunch combination is offered weekdays from 11-2PM (Mon - Friday). The combo comes w/the lunch portion entree, fried rice or white rice & 1 eggroll

LUNCH COMBO: Hot & Spicy Chicken

$11.65

Lunch combination is offered weekdays from 11-2PM (Mon - Friday). The combo comes w/the lunch portion entree, fried rice or white rice & 1 eggroll

Fried Rice

#28 Chicken Fried Rice

$12.15

#29 Pork Fried Rice

$12.15

#30 Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.75

#31 Marinated Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$16.00

#32 House Fried Rice

$16.00

#33 Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.15

Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00
Soybean Milk

Soybean Milk

$2.75

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Ice Tea

$2.00

Chanh Muoi

$5.00

Cakes

Durian Pandan Cake

$8.75+

Coconut Pandan Cake

$8.75+

Appetizer

#0 Banh Mi

#0 Banh Mi

$9.54

Grilled marinated pork in a french baguette with pickled daikon/carrots, jalapeño peppers and cilantro

#1 Egg Rolls | Cha Gio (Qty 2)

#1 Egg Rolls | Cha Gio (Qty 2)

$10.14

Crispy rice paper filled with pork, vermicelli, herbs and spices served with fish sauce.

#2 House Eggrolls (Qty 8)

#2 House Eggrolls (Qty 8)

$14.34

Crispy rice paper filled w/shrimp, pork, vermicelli, herbs & spices served with fish sauce.

#3 House Springrolls (Qty 2)

#3 House Springrolls (Qty 2)

$9.54

Shrimp and pork wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli and fresh greens served with peanut sauce.

#4 Shrimp Springrolls (Qty 2)

#4 Shrimp Springrolls (Qty 2)

$9.54

Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli noodles & fresh greens served with peanut sauce.

#5 Banh Khot (Qty 7)

#5 Banh Khot (Qty 7)

$14.70

Crispy rice cakes filled with shrimp and scallions served with pickled daikon & fish sauce.

#6 Fried Chicken Leg (Qty 2)

$10.74

Marinated crispy fried chicken legs

Tofu Springrolls

$9.54

House Specialties

#9 Banh Xeo | Vietnamese Crepe*

#9 Banh Xeo | Vietnamese Crepe*

$22.63

Filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and mung bean accompanied with fresh greens and fish sauce.

#10 Nem Nuong | Grilled Pork Sausage*

#10 Nem Nuong | Grilled Pork Sausage*

$22.62

Served with rice paper and vermicelli accompanied with pickled daikon/carrots and fresh greens.

#11 Bo La Lot | Grilled Beef Rolls*

$25.20

Rolls of seasoned beef wrapped in betel leaf then grilled. Served with rice paper and vermicelli accompanied with pickled daikon/carrots, fresh greens/herbs, cucumber and chef’s special sauce topped with peanuts & green onions.

#12 Bun Cha Hanoi*

$22.62

Grilled pork & pork patties served w/ vermicelli, pickled daikons, carrots, fresh herbs & chef's special sauce topped w/bacon crumbs & green onions

#13 Bun Dau Mam Tom*

$22.62

Seasoned grilled pork, thin sliced pork and fried tofu. Served with vermicelli accompanied with pickled daikon/carrots, fresh greens/herbs and chef’s shrimp paste sauce topped with peanuts & green onions.

#34 Ca Kho To | Catfish in Clay Pot

#34 Ca Kho To | Catfish in Clay Pot

$25.20

Catfish cooked in clay pot serve with steam rice

#35 Canh Chua | Hot and Sour Soup

#35 Canh Chua | Hot and Sour Soup

$30.60

Hot and sour catfish or shrimp soup hot pot served with steam rice

Vermicelli Salads

#7 Bun Cha Gio Va Thit Nuong | Noodle Salad

$16.74

Vermicelli with eggrolls, grilled marinated pork with spring greens, scallion, peanuts, pickled daikon/carrots and fish sauce.

#8 Bun Dac Biet | Special Noodle Salad

#8 Bun Dac Biet | Special Noodle Salad

$19.98

Vermicelli with eggrolls, grilled marinated pork, grilled marinated shrimp with spring greens, scallion, peanuts, pickled daikon/carrots and fish sauce.

Bun Tofu

$16.74

Broken Rice Entrees

#14 Com Tam Heo Nuong

$14.58

Broken rice with grilled marinated pork.

#15 Com Tam Heo Nuong, Bi, Cha

$17.70

Broken rice with grilled marinated pork, shredded bbq pork & steamed eggloaf.

#16 Com Dac Biet

$21.30

Broken rice with grilled marinated pork, shredded bbq pork, steamed eggloaf, sausage roll and shrimp in a crispy beancurd wrap.

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

#17 Pho Tai

$13.20

Rice noodle soup with lean beef in a flavorful broth.

#18 Pho Chin

$13.20

Rice noodle soup with Well done beef brisket in a flavorful broth.

#19 Pho Bo Vien

$13.20

Rice noodle soup with beef balls in a flavorful broth.

#20 Pho Dac Biet

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with lean beef, well done flank, beef brisket, tripe & meatballs in a flavorful broth.

Pho Shrimp

$19.14

Rice noodle soup withshrimp in a flavorful broth.

Pho No Meat

$13.20

Noodle Soup

#21 Hu Tiu My Tho | MT Rice Noodle

$16.62

Rice noodles served w/shrimp, pork patties, squid & sliced pork in a light & flavorful broth

#22 Mi Kho

$16.98

Egg noodles w/sliced pork, fried chicken & crispy shrimp wonton served with broth ON THE SIDE

#23 Mi Ga Don

$15.30

Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served w/side of fried chicken

#24 Mi Hoanh Thanh | Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.30

Egg noodles w/sliced bbq pork, shrimp/ pork wontons served in a flavorful broth topped w/cilantro, scallions & shallots

#25 Hoanh Thanh Soup | Wonton Soup

$15.30

Sliced bbq pork, shrimp/pork wontons served in a flavorful broth topped w/ cilantro, scallions & shallots

Popular Items

#26 Beef & Potato

$17.94

#27 Hot & Spicy Chicken

$17.94

LUNCH COMBO: Beef Potato

$11.65

Lunch combination is offered weekdays from 11-2PM (Mon - Friday). The combo comes w/the lunch portion entree, fried rice or white rice & 1 eggroll

LUNCH COMBO: Hot & Spicy Chicken

$11.65

Lunch combination is offered weekdays from 11-2PM (Mon - Friday). The combo comes w/the lunch portion entree, fried rice or white rice & 1 eggroll

Fried Rice

#28 Chicken Fried Rice

$14.58

#29 Pork Fried Rice

$14.58

#30 Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.70

#31 Marinated Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$19.20

#32 House Fried Rice

$19.20

#33 Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.58

Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00
Soybean Milk

Soybean Milk

$3.30

Pepsi

$3.90

Diet Pepsi

$3.90

Sierra Mist

$3.90

Mountain Dew

$3.90

Dr. Pepper

$3.90

Orange Crush

$3.90

Ice Tea

$2.40

Chanh Muoi

$6.00

Cakes

Durian Pandan Cake

$8.75+

Coconut Pandan Cake

$8.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MT Noodles is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Come explore delicious traditional Vietnamese dishes, cakes, and desserts!

Website

Location

8459 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny Boy's
orange starNo Reviews
8419 West Broadway Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
9310 Zane Ave N Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center
orange starNo Reviews
7607 west broadway ave brooklyn park, MN 55428
View restaurantnext
Optimal Performance Golf
orange starNo Reviews
10401 93rd Ave. N. Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice Sweetery
orange starNo Reviews
10401 93rd Ave Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
orange starNo Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn Park

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn Park
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston