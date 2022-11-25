MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
MT Noodles is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Come explore delicious traditional Vietnamese dishes, cakes, and desserts!
Location
8459 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center
No Reviews
7607 west broadway ave brooklyn park, MN 55428
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brooklyn Park
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant