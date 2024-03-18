MT’s Pizza King MT’s Pizza King
1231 Fort Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Lent Menu
Monthly Specials
- Matt’s Meatballs$13.00
Three mouth-watering meatballs, made in house and by hand with a blend of Grass-Fed Beef, Italian Sausage, and Secret Recipe Italian Breadcrumbs (It’s not a huge secret). We top that with an intensely flavored Marinara, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil.
- Italian High Five Sandwich$18.20
Fresh baked bread with Provolone and five Italian meats including Italian Sausage, Ham, Capicola, Genoa salami, and Margherita Pepperoni. Top it all with Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes and House Italian.
- The PKNY Cheese Pie
Our Homage to the traditional New York Style Cheese Pizza. Thin Crust, NY Style Sauce, Grande Cheese, baked to perfection with a little char and a little crunch.
- Shrimp Scampi a la Vodka Pie$14.99+
Garlic Butter Sautéed Shrimp, Roasted Red Peppers, Thin Sliced Red Onion, on our NY Style Round Pie with Grande Mozz, Vodka Sauce, and Garlic Butter Crust
- Mele Kalikimaka 🎄🌺$15.60
A Hawaiian take on our downriver famous Pizza Roll. Grande Mozz, PK Pizza Sauce, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Pineapple and Jalapeño.
- Matt’s 8” Meatball sub$14.00
Three of Matt’s Homemade Meatballs in Marinara in a fresh baked Sub Bun with melted Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil.
- Coney pizza$12.00+
The Pizza King Pepperoni Roll
The Pizza Basics
Pizza King's Signature Pies
- The Spicy Meat-A-Ball Pie$12.99+
A true homage to Manhattan Pizza Joints. Our Hand Tossed NY Style Dough topped with our intensely flavored Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced House Made Meatballs, Calabrian Peppers, Pecorino Romano, and Fresh Basil Leaves.
- MT Margherita$12.00+
NY Style Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Fresh Basil
- The Dream Supreme$14.00+
Pepp, Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives
- Meaty Boi$14.00+
Cuppy Pepp, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- Old Fashioned Pep$12.00+
- Tito's Vodka Pie$14.00+
Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Capicola, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers
- Pineapple Belongs On Pizza$14.00+
NY Style sauce, Pineapple, Capicola, Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapeños.
- MT's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$15.00+
- Veggie Boi$12.99+
Fresh mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sliced red onions, Black Olives, Broccoli
- Pizza Puttanesca$12.99+
Fresh Garlic, Black Olives, Olive Oil, Anchovies, Fresh Basil, Grande Parm with our NY Sauce
Square Deep Dish Grandma Style
- Grandma Dottie$17.00+
Fresh Sliced Mozz, NY Style Sauce, Pepperoni, Oregano
- Drunken Granny$17.00+
Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peas, Capicola, Vodka Sauce, with a Pesto Drizzle.
- Grandma Cindy$19.00+
- Sexy Grandma$18.00+
Cuppy Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Mike's Hot Honey
- Grandma the Floridian Swinger$22.99+
Golden Pineapple Rings, Fresno Red Peppers, Red Onions, Garlic Butter Sautéed Shrimp, Calabrian Peppers
PK Subs
Wings, Tenders, and Nugz
- Beefy Bird Chicken Tenders$9.00+
- Wing Ding Dinner$13.00
- Bone-In Naked Wings$7.00+
- Southern Fried Tenders Mac and Cheese Bowl$14.00Out of stock
Our delicious Mac and cheese with 2 Beefy Bird tenders in your choice of spice, then drizzled with ranch, and buffalo sauce.
- Boneless Chicken Nuggies$9.00+
Marinated and Hand-Battered White Meat Chicken Breast Southern Fried to Perfection and served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
Smash Burgers & The Hot One
Snacks etc.
- PK Deep Dish Cheesy Bread$9.00+
- Wing Dings (9)$11.00
- Mini Tacos$7.00
- Deez knots$8.00
Our take on delicious garlic knots served with our NY Style Sauce.
- Mac and Cheese$7.00Out of stock
- Sausage Ravioli$9.00
- Natural Cut Fries$4.00
- Waffle Fries$4.00+
- Chips$1.50
- Side of Cole Slaw$2.00
- 2oz Side of Mikes Hot Honey$2.00
- Mike's Hot Honey Bottle$12.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Downriver's Smile Bringers since 1978. Our dough is fresh and hand-tossed, our Subs are made with fresh baked bread, and we strive every day and every order to provide you with the best experience possible.
1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192