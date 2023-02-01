- Home
- /
- Eau Claire
- /
- Muang Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Muang Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar
No reviews yet
2637 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Angel Wings (2)
Deboned chicken wings stuffed with chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce.
Combination Platter
4 potstickers, 4 crab rangoon and 2 eggrolls served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Crab Rangoons (6)
Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls (4)
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Half Order Egg Rolls (2)
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Meatballs on a Stick (3)
Grilled beef meatballs on a skewer glazed with sweet & sour sauce.
Muang Thai Wings (6) 🌶
Deep fried chicken wings laced in our special housemade spicy mayo sauce.
Naked Wings (6)
Chicken wings deep fried to a golden perfection.
Potstickers (6)
Ground pork and cabbage wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Served with dumpling sauce.
Rangoon Sticks (5)
Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Spring Rolls (2)
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumber and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
Teriyaki Wings (6)
Deep fried chicken wings glazed with our housemade teriyaki sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber, onions and sliced almonds served with ginger sesame dressing.
Som Tum Thai
Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with tomatoes, lime, peanuts in a sweet and tangy vineragrette.
Som Tum Lao
Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, lime and peanuts dressed in a fermented crab and fish sauce dressing.
Tum Pho
Rice noodles, beef brisket, chicken, shrimp, tripe, pork belly, meatballs, tomato, lime and bok choy mixed in a fermented crab and fish sauce dressing.
Soups
Tum Yum Gai 🌶
Chicken, mushrooms and tomato in a hot and sour broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Yum Goong 🌶
Shrimp, mushrooms and tomato in a hot and sour broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Kha Gai
Chicken and mushrooms in a sweet and sour coconut broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Kha Goong
Shrimp and mushrooms in a sweet and sour coconut broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Kung Nai
Beef, tripe and intestines in beef broth infused with lime leaf and lemongrass garnished with cilantro and scallions. Bitter upon request.
Entrees
Bok Choy Stir Fry Lunch
Crispy pork belly and bok choy stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Chicken Ginger Lunch
Sliced chicken stir fried with onions, ginger and scalions in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Hot & Spicy Beef Lunch 🌶
Sliced beef stir fried with onions and celery in a spicy brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Kha Na Moo Grob Lunch
Crispy pork belly and Chinese broccoli stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Pepper Steak Lunch
Sliced beef stir fried with onions and green bell peppers in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Veggie Stir Fry
A mix of in-season veggies stir fried with choice of brown sauce or vegan sauce; served with side of white rice.
NOODLE SOUPS
Pho
Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced brisket, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.
Combination Pho
Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced brisket, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.
Thai Boat
Rice noodles in a rich beef and blood broth with sliced brisket, meatballs and pork rinds; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.
Xeng Special
Rice noodles and Wai Wai instant noodles in a rich beef and blood broth with sliced brisket, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions, pork rinds and a raw egg.
Pho Long Cheng
Rice noodles in chicken broth with chicken and pork belly; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions and fried garlic oil.
Kid's Pho
Rice noodles in beef broth with meatballs. Includes choice of soda.
Khao Poon 🌶
Vermicelli rice noodles in red curry and coconut broth with bamboo and chicken; garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Veggie Pho
Rice noodles with carrots, broccoli, bok choy, mushrooms and onion in a veggie broth garnished with cilantro, scallions and fried garlic.
Fried Rice
Stir-Fried Noodles
Curry Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in red curry paste; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Lad Na
Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs and Chinese broccoli in brown gravy sauce.
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs and broccoli in brown sauce.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Mary's Ramen
Wai Wai instant noodles stir fried with egg and scallions.
Curries
Green Curry 🌶🌶
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers and mushrooms; served with a side of white rice.
Red Curry 🌶🌶
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers and mushrooms; served with a side of white rice.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes and peanuts; served with a side of white rice.
Sushi Appetizers
Broccoli Tempura
Broccoli battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.
Kani Tempura
5 imitation crab sticks battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
6 shrimp battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.
Tempura Sampler
3 shrimp, 2 imitation crab sticks and broccoli battered and fried with spicy mayo and teriyakai sauce.
Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Slice of avocado laid on top of a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Crab (Kani) Nigiri
Crab stick laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Slice of eel laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Fried Tofu Nigiri
Fried tofu laid on top of a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Salmon * (Sake) Nigiri
Slice of salmon laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Seaweed Nigiri
Sushi rice wrapped in nori and stuffed with seaweed. (2 pieces)
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
Ebi shrimp laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri
Sushi rice wrapped in nori and stuffed with masago. (2 pieces)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Slice of smoked salmon laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Sweet Tofu (Inari) Nigiri
Sweet tofu pocket stuffed with sushi rice. (2 pieces)
Tuna * (Maguro) Nigiri
Slice of tuna laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Yellowtail* (Hamachi) Nigiri
Slice of yellowtail laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Maki/Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with smoked salmon, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Amy's Roll *
Imitation crab, shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with tuna, scallions, crumbs, spicy mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Avocado Roll
Boi Roll *
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, soft shelled crab tempura topped with cream cheese, imitation crab, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seeds then baked. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Calamari Tempura Roll
Calamari tempura, imitation crab, cucumber and avocado topped with sesame seeds.
California Roll
Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber topped with sesame seeds.
Caterpillar Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, shrimp tempura topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
Crunch Roll *
Soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with masago, crumbs, scallions, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Cucumber Roll
Devil's Roll *
Soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, sriracha, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Dragon Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber shrimp tempura topped with avocado, eel, masago, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
Eel Roll
Eel, avocado and cucumber topped with teriyaki sauce.
Emerald Roll
Cucumber and avocado topped with sesame seeds.
Girlfriend Roll *
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Green Dragon Roll
Fried tofu, cucumber, seaweed and cream cheese topped with avocado, teriyaki and sesame seeds.
House Roll
Imitation crab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese, battered and deep fried, topped with masago, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
I ❤️ Salmon Roll *
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
I ❤️ Tuna Roll *
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Kamikaze Roll *
Spicy tuna, salmon, masago and avocado topped with yellow tail, spicy mayo, sriracha and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
King's Roll *
Cream cheese, spicy tuna wrapped in nori and deep fried, layed with shrimp tempura and imitation crab topped with salmon, masago, scallion, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Koskovichie Roll *
A loaded roll containing spicy tuna, spicy crab and cream cheese topped with tuna and salmon plus spicy mayo, teriyaki and wasabi mayo sauces, masago, sesame seeds and scallions. *Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Lion King Roll *
Shrimp tempura and spicy crab topped with salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, masago, scallions and sesame seeds then baked. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Logan Roll *
Cream cheese, imitation crab and shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Mama Roll *
Cream cheese, soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna, and spicy crab topped with salmon, tuna, shrimp, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Muang Thai Roll *
Cream cheese and spicy tuna wrapped in nori and deep fried, layered with shrimp tempura, imitation crab topped with eel, masago, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Packer Roll
Cream cheese, calamari tempura, spicy crab topped with shrimp, avocado, masago, scallions, crumbs, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, cucumber and avocado.
Rainbow Roll *
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Salmon Roll *
* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, cucumber and avocado.
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber topped with teriyaki sauce.
Snow Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese topped with imitation crab, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
Spicy Calamari Roll
Calamari tempura, spicy crab, cucumber and avocado topped with crumbs, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab and cucumber topped with sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Roll *
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Spider Roll
Soft shelled crab tempura, imitation crab and cucumber topped with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Tiger Roll *
Spicy salmon, cucumber and shrimp tempura topped with salmon, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Tsunami Roll *
Calamari tempura, spicy tuna and imitation crab, deep fried, then topped with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Tuna Roll *
* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Tyra's Roll
Crab stick tempura, cucumber, carrots topped with spicy crab, shrimp, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
Veggie Roll
Broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, lettuce and avocado topped with sesame seeds.
Yellowtail Roll *
* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Sashimi
Seared Tuna Sashimi*
12 pieces of seared tuna served with ponzu sauce. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Salmon Sashimi*
12 pieces of salmon * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Tuna Sashimi*
12 pieces of tuna * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Sashimi Combo *
12 pieces of assorted fish * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Sushi Specials
Baked Mussels
3 mussels baked and topped with spicy mayo, masago, scallions and sesame seeds.
Seaweed Salad
Mini Poke Bowl *
Salmon, tuna and avocado mixed with spicy mayo on top of sushi rice with masago, scallions and sesame seeds. *Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Fish Bowl *
Sushi rice topped with 12 pieces of assorted sashimi and seaweed salad.
Baked Salmon Bowl
Baked mixture of salmon, cream cheese and spicy mayo; set atop a bowl of sushi rice and drizzled with spicy mayo, scallions, masago and sesame seeds.
Sides
White Rice
Sticky Rice
Fried Rice Side
Korean BBQ Ribs Side
Steamed Broccoli
Thai Pepper Sauce 2 oz Cup 🌶
Fried Egg Side
16 oz Broth Cup
32 oz Broth Cup
Teriyaki Sauce 2 oz Cup
Peanut Sauce 2 oz Cup
Sweet Chili 2oz Cup
Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz Cup
APPETIZERS
Angel Wings (2)
Deboned chicken wings stuffed with chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce.
Combination Platter
4 potstickers, 4 crab rangoon and 2 eggrolls served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Crab Rangoons (6)
Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls (4)
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Half Order Egg Rolls (2)
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Meatballs on a Stick (3)
Grilled beef meatballs on a skewer glazed with sweet & sour sauce.
Muang Thai Wings (6) 🌶
Deep fried chicken wings laced in our special housemade spicy mayo sauce.
Naked Wings (6)
Chicken wings deep fried to a golden perfection.
Potstickers (6)
Ground pork and cabbage wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Served with dumpling sauce.
Rangoon Sticks (5)
Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Spring Rolls (2)
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumber and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
Teriyaki Wings (6)
Deep fried chicken wings glazed with our housemade teriyaki sauce.
SALADS
Som Tum Thai
Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with tomatoes, lime, peanuts in a sweet and tangy vineragrette.
Som Tum Lao
Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, lime and peanuts dressed in fermented crab and fish sauce.
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber, onions and sliced almonds served with ginger sesame dressing.
Tum Pho
Rice noodles, beef brisket, meatballs, tripe, shrimp, chicken and pork belly mixed with tomatoes, lime and peanuts in a fermented crab and fish sauce dressing.
Soups
Tum Yum Gai 🌶
Chicken, mushrooms and tomato in a hot and sour broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Yum Goong 🌶
Shrimp, mushrooms and tomato in a hot and sour broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Kha Gai
Chicken and mushrooms in a sweet and sour coconut broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Kha Goong
Shrimp and mushrooms in a sweet and sour coconut broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Tum Kung Nai
Beef, tripe and intestines in beef broth infused with lime leaf and lemongrass garnished with cilantro and scallions. Bitter upon request.
Mushroom Soup
A refreshing soup starring fresh, local oyster mushrooms from Fun Guy Farm mixed with scallions, shrimp and lemongrass.
Entrees
Bangkok Surf & Turf
Beef and shrimp stir-fried with onions and broccoli on a sizzling platter; served with a side of white rice.
Beef Laab
Cooked or raw minced beef tenderloin mixed with tripe, Thai herbs, cilantor, scallions, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice and bitter levels.
Chicken Laab
Ground chicken mixed with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallions, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.
Fish Laab
Ground fish mixed with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallions and roasted rice powder; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.
Bok Choy Stir Fry
Crispy pork belly and bok choy stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Chicken Ginger
Sliced chicken stir fried with onions, ginger and scalions in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Hot & Spicy Beef 🌶
Sliced beef stir fried with onions and celery in a spicy brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Kha Na Moo Grob
Crispy pork belly and Chinese broccoli stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Krapao Moo Grob
Crispy pork belly stir fried with onions, red/green bell peppers and Thai basil; served wth side of white rice.
Laab Namtok
Grilled ribeye sliced and mixed with Thai herbs, scallions, cilantro, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.
Pad Krapao
Ground chicken stir fried with onions, red/green bell peppers and Thai basil; served with side of white rice.
Pepper Steak
Sliced beef stir fried with onions and green bell peppers in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.
Spicy Duck 🌶🌶
Duck stir fried with onions, ginger, lemongrass, lime leaf, scallions, Thai chili peppers and garnished with cilantro and scallions; served with side of white rice.
Teriyaki Salmon
4 oz salmon steak grilled and glazed in teriyaki sauce; served with steamed broccoli and white rice.
Veggie Stir Fry
A mix of in-season veggies stir fried with choice of brown sauce or vegan sauce; served with side of white rice.
Duck Laab
Minced duck mixed with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallions and roasted rice powder; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.
NOODLE SOUPS
Pho
Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced brisket, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.
Combination Pho
Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced brisket, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.
Thai Boat
Rice noodles in a rich beef and blood broth with sliced brisket, meatballs and pork rinds; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.
Xeng Special
Rice noodles and Wai Wai instant noodles in a rich beef and blood broth with sliced brisket, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions, pork rinds and a raw egg.
Pho Long Cheng
Rice noodles in chicken broth with chicken and pork belly; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions and fried garlic oil.
Kid's Pho
Rice noodles in beef broth with meatballs. Includes choice of soda.
Khao Poon 🌶
Vermicelli rice noodles in red curry and coconut broth with bamboo and chicken; garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Veggie Pho
Rice noodles with carrots, broccoli, bok choy, mushrooms and onion in a veggie broth garnished with cilantro, scallions and fried garlic.
Fried Rice
Stir-Fried Noodles
Curry Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in red curry paste; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Lad Na
Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs and Chinese broccoli in brown gravy sauce.
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs and broccoli in brown sauce.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Mary's Ramen
Wai Wai instant noodles stir fried with egg and scallions.
Rice Platters
Korean BBQ Short Ribs Platter
Marinated beef short ribs grilled and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.
Pad Krapao Special Platter 🌶
Ground chicken, pork belly and shrimp stir fried with onion, red/green bell peppers and Thai basil in a spicy brown sauce and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.
Ribeye Steak Platter
Seasoned ribeye grilled then sliced and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.
Spicy Chicken Platter 🌶
Chicken, mushrooms, onion, and scallions stir fried in a spicy brown sauce and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.
Teriyaki Chicken Platter
Chicken and mushrooms stir fried in teriyaki sauce and plated with rice, steamed broccoli, over easy egg and cup of broth.
Curries
Red Curry 🌶🌶
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers and mushrooms; served with a side of white rice.
Green Curry 🌶🌶
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers and mushrooms; served with a side of white rice.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes and peanuts; served with a side of white rice.
Chef Specialties
Blazing Shrimp 🌶🌶
Shrimp, onions, red/green bell peppers, scallions and Thai chili peppers stir fried in a spicy brown sauce. NO RICE
Ginger Scallion Fish
Deep fried whole tilapia sauced with a ginger and scallion gravy. NO RICE
Goong Che Nam Pla * 🌶🌶🌶
8 raw shrimp topped with a sour and spicy Thai chili pepper sauce. NO RICE * Item contains raw shrimp. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Inferno Fried Rice 🌶🌶🌶
A fiery mix of rice, beef, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, bacon, egg, bean sprouts, mixed veggies, Thai chili peppers and chili oii. NO RICE
Korean BBQ Stir Fry
Marinated beef short ribs stir fried with onions, red/green bell peppers and scallions. NO RICE
Pla Naeng Manau
Whole steamed tilapia in a sour and spicy broth. NO RICE
Salmon Laab *
Salmon tartare Thai style with Thai herbs, scallions, cilantro and roasted rice powder. Specify spice level. NO RICE * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Stir Fried Mussels
Mussels, ginger, onions and scallions stir fried in brown sauce. NO RICE
Tiger Cry Steak
Seasoned ribeye steak grilled and sliced; served with a bitter and spicy dipping sauce. NO RICE
Oyster Mushroom Stir Fry
Fresh oyster mushrooms from Fun Guy Farm here in Eau Claire County! Stir fried with onions and scallions in your choice of brown or vegan sauce.
Mini Pork Knuckle
Mini pork knuckle deep-fried; served with spicy dipping sauce.
Crispy Pork Intestines
Deep-fried pork intestines served with duck sauce.
Pork Intestine Stir Fry
Crispy pork intestines stir-fried with a bell pepper/onion medley.
Sushi Appetizers
Broccoli Tempura
Broccoli battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.
Kani Tempura
5 imitation crab sticks battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
6 shrimp battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.
Tempura Sampler
3 shrimp, 2 imitation crab sticks and broccoli battered and fried with spicy mayo and teriyakai sauce.
Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Slice of avocado laid on top of a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Crab (Kani) Nigiri
Crab stick laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Slice of eel laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Fried Tofu Nigiri
Fried tofu laid on top of a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Salmon * (Sake) Nigiri
Slice of salmon laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Seaweed Nigiri
Sushi rice wrapped in nori and stuffed with seaweed. (2 pieces)
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
Ebi shrimp laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri
Sushi rice wrapped in nori and stuffed with masago. (2 pieces)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Slice of smoked salmon laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)
Sweet Tofu (Inari) Nigiri
Sweet tofu pocket stuffed with sushi rice. (2 pieces)
Tuna * (Maguro) Nigiri
Slice of tuna laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Yellowtail* (Hamachi) Nigiri
Slice of yellowtail laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Maki/Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with smoked salmon, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Amy's Roll *
Imitation crab, shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with tuna, scallions, crumbs, spicy mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Avocado Roll
Boi Roll *
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, soft shelled crab tempura topped with cream cheese, imitation crab, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seeds then baked. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Calamari Tempura Roll
Calamari tempura, imitation crab, cucumber and avocado topped with sesame seeds.
California Roll
Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber topped with sesame seeds.
Caterpillar Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, shrimp tempura topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
Crunch Roll *
Soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with masago, crumbs, scallions, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Cucumber Roll
Devil's Roll *
Soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, sriracha, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Dragon Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber shrimp tempura topped with avocado, eel, masago, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
Eel Roll
Eel, avocado and cucumber topped with teriyaki sauce.
Emerald Roll
Cucumber and avocado topped with sesame seeds.
Girlfriend Roll *
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Green Dragon Roll
Fried tofu, cucumber, seaweed and cream cheese topped with avocado, teriyaki and sesame seeds.
House Roll
Imitation crab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese, battered and deep fried, topped with masago, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.
I ❤️ Salmon Roll *
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
I ❤️ Tuna Roll *
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Kamikaze Roll *
Spicy tuna, salmon, masago and avocado topped with yellow tail, spicy mayo, sriracha and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.