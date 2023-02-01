Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muang Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

2637 N Clairemont Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54703

APPETIZERS

Angel Wings (2)

Angel Wings (2)

$9.00

Deboned chicken wings stuffed with chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce.

Combination Platter

Combination Platter

$12.00Out of stock

4 potstickers, 4 crab rangoon and 2 eggrolls served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.00

Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Egg Rolls (4)

Egg Rolls (4)

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.

Half Order Egg Rolls (2)

Half Order Egg Rolls (2)

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.

Meatballs on a Stick (3)

$7.00

Grilled beef meatballs on a skewer glazed with sweet & sour sauce.

Muang Thai Wings (6) 🌶

Muang Thai Wings (6) 🌶

$10.00

Deep fried chicken wings laced in our special housemade spicy mayo sauce.

Naked Wings (6)

$9.00

Chicken wings deep fried to a golden perfection.

Potstickers (6)

Potstickers (6)

$7.00

Ground pork and cabbage wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Served with dumpling sauce.

Rangoon Sticks (5)

Rangoon Sticks (5)

$7.00

Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00Out of stock

Rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumber and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

Teriyaki Wings (6)

Teriyaki Wings (6)

$10.00

Deep fried chicken wings glazed with our housemade teriyaki sauce.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber, onions and sliced almonds served with ginger sesame dressing.

Som Tum Thai

$7.00

Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with tomatoes, lime, peanuts in a sweet and tangy vineragrette.

Som Tum Lao

Som Tum Lao

$8.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, lime and peanuts dressed in a fermented crab and fish sauce dressing.

Tum Pho

Tum Pho

$13.00

Rice noodles, beef brisket, chicken, shrimp, tripe, pork belly, meatballs, tomato, lime and bok choy mixed in a fermented crab and fish sauce dressing.

Soups

Tum Yum Gai 🌶

$10.00

Chicken, mushrooms and tomato in a hot and sour broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Tum Yum Goong 🌶

$12.00

Shrimp, mushrooms and tomato in a hot and sour broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Tum Kha Gai

$12.00

Chicken and mushrooms in a sweet and sour coconut broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Tum Kha Goong

$13.00

Shrimp and mushrooms in a sweet and sour coconut broth infused with lemongrass and lime leaf garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Tum Kung Nai

Tum Kung Nai

$13.00

Beef, tripe and intestines in beef broth infused with lime leaf and lemongrass garnished with cilantro and scallions. Bitter upon request.

Entrees

Bok Choy Stir Fry Lunch

$9.95

Crispy pork belly and bok choy stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Chicken Ginger Lunch

$9.00

Sliced chicken stir fried with onions, ginger and scalions in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Hot & Spicy Beef Lunch 🌶

Hot & Spicy Beef Lunch 🌶

$9.95

Sliced beef stir fried with onions and celery in a spicy brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Kha Na Moo Grob Lunch

Kha Na Moo Grob Lunch

$9.95

Crispy pork belly and Chinese broccoli stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Pepper Steak Lunch

Pepper Steak Lunch

$9.95

Sliced beef stir fried with onions and green bell peppers in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Veggie Stir Fry

$11.00

A mix of in-season veggies stir fried with choice of brown sauce or vegan sauce; served with side of white rice.

NOODLE SOUPS

Pho

Pho

$10.00

Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced brisket, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.

Combination Pho

Combination Pho

$12.00

Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced brisket, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.

Thai Boat

Thai Boat

$13.00

Rice noodles in a rich beef and blood broth with sliced brisket, meatballs and pork rinds; garnished with cilantro, scallions and onions.

Xeng Special

Xeng Special

$15.00

Rice noodles and Wai Wai instant noodles in a rich beef and blood broth with sliced brisket, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, tripe and meatballs; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions, pork rinds and a raw egg.

Pho Long Cheng

Pho Long Cheng

$12.00

Rice noodles in chicken broth with chicken and pork belly; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions and fried garlic oil.

Kid's Pho

Kid's Pho

$7.00

Rice noodles in beef broth with meatballs. Includes choice of soda.

Khao Poon 🌶

Khao Poon 🌶

$12.00

Vermicelli rice noodles in red curry and coconut broth with bamboo and chicken; garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Veggie Pho

$9.00

Rice noodles with carrots, broccoli, bok choy, mushrooms and onion in a veggie broth garnished with cilantro, scallions and fried garlic.

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$9.00

Fried rice with onions and basil.

Curry Fried Rice 🌶

$10.00

Fried rice with tomato, egg and scallions with red curry sauce.

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$9.00

Fried rice with bits of bacon, egg and mixed veggies.

Khao Pad

$9.00

Fried rice with tomato, egg and scallions.

Stir-Fried Noodles

Curry Pad Thai

Curry Pad Thai

$10.00

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in red curry paste; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.

Lad Na

$9.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs and Chinese broccoli in brown gravy sauce.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$9.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs and broccoli in brown sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$9.00

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.

Mary's Ramen

Mary's Ramen

$8.00

Wai Wai instant noodles stir fried with egg and scallions.

Curries

Green Curry 🌶🌶

Green Curry 🌶🌶

$10.00

Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers and mushrooms; served with a side of white rice.

Red Curry 🌶🌶

Red Curry 🌶🌶

$10.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers and mushrooms; served with a side of white rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$9.00

Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes and peanuts; served with a side of white rice.

Sushi Appetizers

Broccoli Tempura

$5.00

Broccoli battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.

Kani Tempura

Kani Tempura

$8.00

5 imitation crab sticks battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

6 shrimp battered and fried with choice of spicy mayo or teriyaki sauce.

Tempura Sampler

$11.00

3 shrimp, 2 imitation crab sticks and broccoli battered and fried with spicy mayo and teriyakai sauce.

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$3.50

Slice of avocado laid on top of a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)

Crab (Kani) Nigiri

$4.50

Crab stick laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$5.50

Slice of eel laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)

Fried Tofu Nigiri

$3.00

Fried tofu laid on top of a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$5.00

Salmon * (Sake) Nigiri

$5.00

Slice of salmon laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Seaweed Nigiri

$3.50

Sushi rice wrapped in nori and stuffed with seaweed. (2 pieces)

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$4.50

Ebi shrimp laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$4.50

Sushi rice wrapped in nori and stuffed with masago. (2 pieces)

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Slice of smoked salmon laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces)

Sweet Tofu (Inari) Nigiri

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet tofu pocket stuffed with sushi rice. (2 pieces)

Tuna * (Maguro) Nigiri

$5.50

Slice of tuna laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Yellowtail* (Hamachi) Nigiri

$6.50Out of stock

Slice of yellowtail laid over a sushi rice ball. (2 pieces) * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Maki/Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$10.95

Imitation crab and avocado topped with smoked salmon, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Amy's Roll *

$15.95

Imitation crab, shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with tuna, scallions, crumbs, spicy mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boi Roll *

$16.95

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, soft shelled crab tempura topped with cream cheese, imitation crab, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seeds then baked. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Calamari Tempura Roll

$8.95

Calamari tempura, imitation crab, cucumber and avocado topped with sesame seeds.

California Roll

$7.00

Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber topped with sesame seeds.

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab, cucumber, shrimp tempura topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.

Crunch Roll *

$14.95

Soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with masago, crumbs, scallions, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Devil's Roll *

$15.95

Soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, sriracha, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Dragon Roll

$18.95

Imitation crab, cucumber shrimp tempura topped with avocado, eel, masago, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.

Eel Roll

$9.95

Eel, avocado and cucumber topped with teriyaki sauce.

Emerald Roll

$6.95

Cucumber and avocado topped with sesame seeds.

Girlfriend Roll *

$14.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Green Dragon Roll

$9.95

Fried tofu, cucumber, seaweed and cream cheese topped with avocado, teriyaki and sesame seeds.

House Roll

$12.95

Imitation crab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese, battered and deep fried, topped with masago, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.

I ❤️ Salmon Roll *

$13.95

Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

I ❤️ Tuna Roll *

$13.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Kamikaze Roll *

$16.95

Spicy tuna, salmon, masago and avocado topped with yellow tail, spicy mayo, sriracha and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

King's Roll *

$18.95

Cream cheese, spicy tuna wrapped in nori and deep fried, layed with shrimp tempura and imitation crab topped with salmon, masago, scallion, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Koskovichie Roll *

$19.95

A loaded roll containing spicy tuna, spicy crab and cream cheese topped with tuna and salmon plus spicy mayo, teriyaki and wasabi mayo sauces, masago, sesame seeds and scallions. *Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Lion King Roll *

$14.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy crab topped with salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, masago, scallions and sesame seeds then baked. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Logan Roll *

$14.95

Cream cheese, imitation crab and shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Mama Roll *

$18.95

Cream cheese, soft shelled crab tempura, spicy tuna, and spicy crab topped with salmon, tuna, shrimp, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Muang Thai Roll *

$18.95

Cream cheese and spicy tuna wrapped in nori and deep fried, layered with shrimp tempura, imitation crab topped with eel, masago, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Packer Roll

$16.95

Cream cheese, calamari tempura, spicy crab topped with shrimp, avocado, masago, scallions, crumbs, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.

Philly Roll

$8.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, cucumber and avocado.

Rainbow Roll *

$13.95

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Salmon Roll *

$8.95

* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, cucumber and avocado.

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber topped with teriyaki sauce.

Snow Roll

$9.95

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese topped with imitation crab, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds.

Spicy Calamari Roll

$10.95

Calamari tempura, spicy crab, cucumber and avocado topped with crumbs, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy crab and cucumber topped with sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Roll *

$8.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Spider Roll

$11.95Out of stock

Soft shelled crab tempura, imitation crab and cucumber topped with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Tiger Roll *

$15.95

Spicy salmon, cucumber and shrimp tempura topped with salmon, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Tsunami Roll *

$14.95

Calamari tempura, spicy tuna and imitation crab, deep fried, then topped with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and sesame seeds. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Tuna Roll *

$8.95

* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Tyra's Roll

$9.95

Crab stick tempura, cucumber, carrots topped with spicy crab, shrimp, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, lettuce and avocado topped with sesame seeds.

Yellowtail Roll *

$9.95Out of stock

* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Sashimi

Seared Tuna Sashimi*

$18.95

12 pieces of seared tuna served with ponzu sauce. * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Salmon Sashimi*

$16.95

12 pieces of salmon * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Tuna Sashimi*

$17.95

12 pieces of tuna * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Sashimi Combo *

$16.95

12 pieces of assorted fish * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Sushi Specials

Baked Mussels

$6.00

3 mussels baked and topped with spicy mayo, masago, scallions and sesame seeds.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Mini Poke Bowl *

$5.00

Salmon, tuna and avocado mixed with spicy mayo on top of sushi rice with masago, scallions and sesame seeds. *Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Fish Bowl *

$19.95

Sushi rice topped with 12 pieces of assorted sashimi and seaweed salad.

Baked Salmon Bowl

$12.00

Baked mixture of salmon, cream cheese and spicy mayo; set atop a bowl of sushi rice and drizzled with spicy mayo, scallions, masago and sesame seeds.

Sides

White Rice

$3.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Rice Side

$5.00

Korean BBQ Ribs Side

$9.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Thai Pepper Sauce 2 oz Cup 🌶

$2.00

Fried Egg Side

$2.00

16 oz Broth Cup

$2.00

32 oz Broth Cup

$4.00

Teriyaki Sauce 2 oz Cup

$1.00
Peanut Sauce 2 oz Cup

Peanut Sauce 2 oz Cup

$1.00

Sweet Chili 2oz Cup

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz Cup

$1.00

Entrees

Bangkok Surf & Turf

$15.00

Beef and shrimp stir-fried with onions and broccoli on a sizzling platter; served with a side of white rice.

Beef Laab

Beef Laab

$14.00

Cooked or raw minced beef tenderloin mixed with tripe, Thai herbs, cilantor, scallions, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice and bitter levels.

Chicken Laab

$12.00

Ground chicken mixed with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallions, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.

Fish Laab

$13.00

Ground fish mixed with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallions and roasted rice powder; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.

Bok Choy Stir Fry

$14.00

Crispy pork belly and bok choy stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Chicken Ginger

Chicken Ginger

$12.00

Sliced chicken stir fried with onions, ginger and scalions in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Hot & Spicy Beef 🌶

$13.00

Sliced beef stir fried with onions and celery in a spicy brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Kha Na Moo Grob

$14.00

Crispy pork belly and Chinese broccoli stir fried in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Krapao Moo Grob

Krapao Moo Grob

$14.00

Crispy pork belly stir fried with onions, red/green bell peppers and Thai basil; served wth side of white rice.

Laab Namtok

Laab Namtok

$16.00

Grilled ribeye sliced and mixed with Thai herbs, scallions, cilantro, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.

Pad Krapao

$13.00

Ground chicken stir fried with onions, red/green bell peppers and Thai basil; served with side of white rice.

Pepper Steak

$13.00

Sliced beef stir fried with onions and green bell peppers in brown sauce; served with a side of white rice.

Spicy Duck 🌶🌶

Spicy Duck 🌶🌶

$14.00

Duck stir fried with onions, ginger, lemongrass, lime leaf, scallions, Thai chili peppers and garnished with cilantro and scallions; served with side of white rice.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$16.00

4 oz salmon steak grilled and glazed in teriyaki sauce; served with steamed broccoli and white rice.

Veggie Stir Fry

$12.00

A mix of in-season veggies stir fried with choice of brown sauce or vegan sauce; served with side of white rice.

Duck Laab

$14.00

Minced duck mixed with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallions and roasted rice powder; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice level.

Rice Platters

Korean BBQ Short Ribs Platter

Korean BBQ Short Ribs Platter

$18.00

Marinated beef short ribs grilled and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.

Pad Krapao Special Platter 🌶

Pad Krapao Special Platter 🌶

$15.00

Ground chicken, pork belly and shrimp stir fried with onion, red/green bell peppers and Thai basil in a spicy brown sauce and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.

Ribeye Steak Platter

$17.00

Seasoned ribeye grilled then sliced and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.

Spicy Chicken Platter 🌶

Spicy Chicken Platter 🌶

$14.00

Chicken, mushrooms, onion, and scallions stir fried in a spicy brown sauce and plated with rice, over easy egg and cup of broth.

Teriyaki Chicken Platter

Teriyaki Chicken Platter

$13.00

Chicken and mushrooms stir fried in teriyaki sauce and plated with rice, steamed broccoli, over easy egg and cup of broth.

Chef Specialties

Blazing Shrimp 🌶🌶

Blazing Shrimp 🌶🌶

$15.00

Shrimp, onions, red/green bell peppers, scallions and Thai chili peppers stir fried in a spicy brown sauce. NO RICE

Ginger Scallion Fish

$18.00Out of stock

Deep fried whole tilapia sauced with a ginger and scallion gravy. NO RICE

Goong Che Nam Pla * 🌶🌶🌶

Goong Che Nam Pla * 🌶🌶🌶

$14.00

8 raw shrimp topped with a sour and spicy Thai chili pepper sauce. NO RICE * Item contains raw shrimp. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Inferno Fried Rice 🌶🌶🌶

$18.00

A fiery mix of rice, beef, chicken, pork belly, shrimp, bacon, egg, bean sprouts, mixed veggies, Thai chili peppers and chili oii. NO RICE

Korean BBQ Stir Fry

$23.00

Marinated beef short ribs stir fried with onions, red/green bell peppers and scallions. NO RICE

Pla Naeng Manau

$18.00Out of stock

Whole steamed tilapia in a sour and spicy broth. NO RICE

Salmon Laab *

$17.00

Salmon tartare Thai style with Thai herbs, scallions, cilantro and roasted rice powder. Specify spice level. NO RICE * Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Stir Fried Mussels

Stir Fried Mussels

$17.00

Mussels, ginger, onions and scallions stir fried in brown sauce. NO RICE

Tiger Cry Steak

$12.00

Seasoned ribeye steak grilled and sliced; served with a bitter and spicy dipping sauce. NO RICE

Oyster Mushroom Stir Fry

$12.00

Fresh oyster mushrooms from Fun Guy Farm here in Eau Claire County! Stir fried with onions and scallions in your choice of brown or vegan sauce.

Mini Pork Knuckle

Mini Pork Knuckle

$6.00

Mini pork knuckle deep-fried; served with spicy dipping sauce.

Crispy Pork Intestines

Crispy Pork Intestines

$10.00Out of stock

Deep-fried pork intestines served with duck sauce.

Pork Intestine Stir Fry

Pork Intestine Stir Fry

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy pork intestines stir-fried with a bell pepper/onion medley.

