Muangthai Thai Cuisine Austin, TX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Muangthai Thai Cuisine has been serving authentic Thai food since 2009. Come and check out our authentic Thai food where meals are made fresh to order and never frozen! Here at Muangthai, we are more than welcome to customize your plate to your likings. We can also make adjustments to most dietary needs, just give us a call!
Location
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin, TX 78717
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant