Muangthai Thai Cuisine Austin, TX

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin

Austin, TX 78717

Popular Items

N1: Pad Thai
N5: Pad Kee Mao
A3: Monsoon Rolls (2 rolls)

Appetizer

A1: Po Pear Tod (2 rolls)

$5.95

Fried eggrolls stuffed with clear noodles, black mushrooms, cabbage and carrots. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

A2: Tofu Tod (8 pieces)

$6.95

Crispy fried tofu. Served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

A3: Monsoon Rolls (2 rolls)

$6.95

Soft rice paper wrapped with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, and carrots. Served with house peanut sauce.

A4: Ka Nom Jeeb (6 pieces)

$8.95

Steamed wonton skin stuffed with ground pork, crab meat and bamboo shoots. Served with sweet and sour black sauce.

A5: Pla Muk Tod

$9.95

Crispy fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce.

A6: Meatballs

$8.95

Choice of fried meat balls. Served with sweet chili sauce

A7: Satay

$9.95

Thai BBQ with choice of chicken or tofu marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs. Served with peanut sauce and cucmber salad.

A8: Fried Dumplings (6 pieces)

$8.95

Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, and bamboo shoots. Served with sweet and sour black sauce.

A9: Crab and Cream Chesse rolls

$7.95

Deep fried Blue Crab meat with cream cheese, mushrooms, and scallions.

A10: Tod Mun

$9.95

Deep fried ground fish patties seasoned with red curry, sliced green beans and Thai herbs. Served with chopped cucumber, sweet chlli sauce topped with ground peanuts

A11: Pork Ribs

$8.95

Fried pork ribs marinated with lemongrass and Thai seasoning. Served with siracha sauce.

A12: Muangthai Wings

$8.95

Fried chicken wings marinated with garlic, black pepper and Thai seasonings. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Soup

S1: Wonton Soup

Wonton skin stuffed with ground pork and crab meat. With bokchoy and topped with scallions and garlic.

S2: Gang Chud Woon Sen

Clear noodles with ground pork, cabbage, scallions and fried garlic.

S3: Tom Yum

Thai hot and sour soup with lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir-lime leaves, mushroom, onions, tomatoes and scallions.

S4: Tom Kha

Thai coconut soup with lemongrass, lime juice, galangal, onions, kaffir-lime leaves and mushrooms.

S5: Tom Yum Talay Po Taak

$15.95

Sour seafood soup with green mussels, squid, shrimp, scallops, basil, ginger, onion and mushroom.

Salad

Y1: House Thai Salad

$8.95

House salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, red onions and fried tofu. Topped with homemade peanut sauce.

Y2: Papaya Salad

$11.95

Shredded green papaya seasoned with lime juice, Thai chilis, palm sugar, fish sauce, tomatoes and garlic. Topped with roasted peanuts, served with lettuce.

Y3: Moo Manow

$11.95

Grilled pork loin with onions, scallions, carttors, bell peppers, tomatoes and lemongrass seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.

Y4: Yum Nuer

$13.95

Sliced grilled beef sirloin with onions, scallions, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.

Y5: Larb

$13.95

Choice of ground chicken, beef or pork with roasted rice kernels, red onions, scallions and fresh Thai chilis seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.

Y6: Nam Tok

$13.95

Sliced grilled beef sirloin with red onions, roasted rice kernels, scallions and Thai chilis seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.

Y7: Squid Salad

$14.95

Sliced squid mixed with onions, red onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes and lemongrass seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.

Y8: Yum Woon Sen (Beanthread salad)

$14.95

Clear noodles with srhimp, ground chicken, red onions, scallions, carrots, peanuts and tomatoes mixed with House Chili-lime dressing.

Y9: Seafood salad

$16.95

Steamed green mussels, squid, scallop and shrimp mixed with onions, red onions, scallions, carrots, lemongrass and fresh Thai chilis seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.

Fried Rice

R1: Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, onions and scallions.

R2: Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Basil fried rice with fresh basil, Thai chilis, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.

R3: BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Homemade BBQ pork fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, scallions, carrots and green peas.

R4: Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, green peas, bell peppers seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.

R5: Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai style fried rice with egg, pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, carrots, green peas, bell peppers and onions. Seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.

Noodles

N1: Pad Thai

$12.95

Small flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, beansprouts, red onions and scallions. Served with fresh beansprouts and carrots. Topped with roasted ground peanuts.

N2: Pad See Eiw

$12.95

Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chinese broccoli in brown sauce.

N3: Bahmee Stir-fry

$12.95

Stir-fried egg noodles with egg, snow peas, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, beansprouts and scallions.

N4: Lard Na (Gravy)

$12.95

Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli in black bean soy sauce.

N5: Pad Kee Mao

$12.95

Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with onions, straw mushrooms, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil and fresh Thai chilis.

N6: Spaghetti Kee Mao

$12.95

Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with onions, straw mushrooms, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil and fresh Thai chilis.

N7: Guey Tiew Nuer Sod

$12.95

(Fresh Beef Noodle Soup) Small flat rice noodles with fresh sliced beef, beansprouts, scallion and fried garlic in Thai style beef broth. Topped with scallions and cilantro.

N8: Guey Tiew Nuer Puey

$13.95

(Stew beef Noodle Soup) Small flat rice noodles with stewed beef, beansprouts, scallion and fried garlic in Thai style beef broth. Topped with scallions and cilantro.

N9: Guey Tiew Tom Yum Talay

$15.95

(Seafood Noodle Soup) Small flat rice noodles with lemongrass, tomatoes, onions, beansprouts, mushrooms and scallions in Thai creamy hot and sour soup broth. Topped with cilantro and chopped scallions.

N10: Vermicelli

$13.95

Steamed vermicelli noodles served with stir-fried shredded lettuce, carrots, beanspouts, cucumbers, onions, scallions and broccoli. Topped with ground peanuts. Served with veg eggrolls.

Spicy shrimp lomein

$13.95

Thai Entrée

E1: Pad Pak

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with vegetables: broccoli, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, snow peas, celery, bell peppers, mushrooms, beansprouts and baby corn in light brown sauce.

E2: Pad Kra Pao

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, bamboo strips and Thai chilis in brown sauce.

E3: Pad Kratiem Plick Thai

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with black pepper, garlic, sweet soy sauce and Thai seasoning.

E4: Pad Plick Khing

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with Plick Khing curry, green beans, bell peppers and Thai seasoning.

E5: Pad Plick Pao

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with onions, straw mushrooms, white mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers and celery in sweet and spicy sauce.

E6: Pad Priew Wan

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with onions, cucumber, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers and mushroom in tomato-based sweet and sour sauce.

E7: Pad Cashew

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with cashew nuts, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, celery, zucchini and carrots in brown sauce.

E8: Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with egg, clear noodles, cabbage, onions, broccoli, carrots and tomatoes in Thai seasoning. Topped with scallions.

E9: Pad Khing (Ginger)

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with shredded fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, celery, carrots and bell peppers in brown sauce.

E10: Pad Broccoli

$12.95

Choice of chicken or beef stir-fried with broccoli, carrots and onions in oyster sauce.

E11: Pad Param

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with vegetables topped with House peanut sauce.

Orange Chicken

$12.95

Vegetable

V1: Pad Ruam Mit

$10.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetables in light brown sauce

V2: Pad Hed Sod

$10.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetables in light brown sauce

V3: Pad Tua Ngok

$10.95

Stir-fried beansprouts, scallions, mushrooms and garlic in light brown sauce

V4: Pad Ma Kuer Yao

$10.95

Stir-fried eggplant, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, Thai chilis and garlic in brown sauce.

V5: Pad Ka Na

$10.95

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli and garlic in brown sauce.

Curry

C1: Gang Dang

$13.95

Red curry with herbs, bamboo strips, bell peppers, basil, and zucchini in coconut milk.

C2: Gang Kiew Whan

$13.95

Green curry with herbs, bamboo strips, bell peppers, basil, zucchini and eggplant in coconut milk.

C3: Gang Garee

$13.95

Thai yellow curry with potatoes, carrots, bell peppers and onions in coconut milk.

C4: Gang Panang

$13.95

Panang curry with bell peppers and lime leaves in coconut milk.

C5: Gang masaman

$13.95

Masaman curry with potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts in coconut milk.

C6: Gang Pah

$13.95

Spicy Thai curry wtihout coconut milk with bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, basil, cabbage, straw mushrooms, baby corn, young ginger and young pepper corn.

Muangthai's Special

Sp1: Pad Ped

$14.95

Lightly fried catfish nuggets stir-fried with bamboo shoots, young pepper corn, young ginger, bell peppers in spicy herbs and garlic sauce. Topped with fried basil leaves.

Sp2: Shrimp salad

$15.95

Grilled shrimp flavored with Thai chili, onions, scallions, mushrooms, carrots, lemongrass and house Chili-lime dressing. Served with fresh lettuce underneath.

Sp3: Spaghetti Kee Mao Talay

$16.95

Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with seafood, onions, straw mushrooms, basil, tomatoes, bell peppers and Thai chilis.

Sp4: Chu Chee

$16.95

Crispy catfish fillet topped with coconut-red curry sauce and lime leaves.

Sp5: Three Flavors Fish

$16.95

Crispy catfish fillet topped with coconut-red curry sauce and lime leaves.

Sp6: Tom Yum Talay Heang

$16.95

Stir-fried scallops, shrimp, squid, mussles, basil, tomatoes, scallions and onions in House hot and sour sauce.

Sp7: Muangthai's Basil Seafood

$16.95

Stir-fried scallops, shrimp, squid, mussles, basil, tomatoes, scallions and onions in House hot and sour sauce.

Sp.8 Seafood In Love

$17.95

Steamed mixed seafood: scallops, shrimp, squid, and mussels in think coconut-red curry paste.

Sp9. Gang Phed Ped Yang

$16.95

Red Duck curry and Thai herbs with bell peppers, basil, tomatoes and pineapple in coconut milk.

Sp10. Shrimp Pineapple

$17.95

Shrimp red curry and Thai herbs wtih bell peppers, basil and pineapple in coconut milk.

Sp11. Muangthai Sirloin

$17.95

Beef sirloin with Panang curry sauce, lime leaves and green beans in coconut milk. Topped with ground peanuts.

Sp12. Muangthai's Basil Crispy Duck

$16.95

Sautéed crispy duck with onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and basil in Thai chili brown sauce.

Sp13. Lamb Kra Pao

$17.95

Boneless lamb meat sautéed with onions, bamboo shoots, white mushrooms and bell peppers in Thai spicy basil sauce.

Sp14. Kao Pad Pooh

$15.95

Thai Blue crab meat fried rice with onions, green peas and carrots. Topped with green onions.

Sp15. Koong Pad Pong Garee

$15.95

Sautéed crispy duck with onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and basil in Thai chili brown sauce.

Sp16. Sizzling Seafood

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels, Blue Crab meat, bell peppers, zucchini, bamboo shoots and basil in Thai spicy Green curry.

Sides

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Side of Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Side of Steamed Mixed Veg

$5.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side of sauces

$1.00

Side of Steamed Chicken

$5.00

NA Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Green Milk Iced Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Coke (can)

$1.75

Sprite (can)

$1.75

Dr. Pepper (can)

$1.75

Diet Coke (can)

$1.75

Topo Chico

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Dessert

Sticky Rice w Mango

$6.50Out of stock

Black R Pudding

$5.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Sticky Rice With Egg Custard

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Muangthai Thai Cuisine has been serving authentic Thai food since 2009. Come and check out our authentic Thai food where meals are made fresh to order and never frozen! Here at Muangthai, we are more than welcome to customize your plate to your likings. We can also make adjustments to most dietary needs, just give us a call!

Location

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin, TX 78717

Directions

Gallery
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

