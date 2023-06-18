Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muavé’s Gourmet

701 North Henderson Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Brunch Items

Stack of Pancakes

Stack of Pancakes

$1.79

2 Delicious Homemade Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!

Stack of Chocolate Pancakes

Stack of Chocolate Pancakes

$2.49

2 Delicious Homemade Chocolate Chip Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!

Stack of Strawberry Pancakes

Stack of Strawberry Pancakes

$2.49

2 Delicious Homemade Strawberry Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!

Stack of Blueberry Pancakes

Stack of Blueberry Pancakes

$2.49Out of stock

2 Delicious Homemade Blueberry Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!

Loaded Breakfast Bowl

Loaded Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Delicious breakfast bowl with eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and avacado slices! Served with a lime and salsa verde on the side.

2 Apple Stuffed French Toast Rolls

2 Apple Stuffed French Toast Rolls

$3.99

Enjoy our delicious French toast rollup filled with caramelized apples, cinnamon sugar apples, and sealed with cream cheese. Topped with our incredible homemade frosting, and served with 1 side of syrup.

3 Potato, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Taco

3 Potato, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Taco

$3.99
3 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Taco

3 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Taco

$3.99

Delicious breakfast tacos made with corn tortillas, bacon, eggs and cheese. Comes with salsa verde and a lime!

2 Blueberry Stuffed French Toast Rolls

2 Blueberry Stuffed French Toast Rolls

$3.99Out of stock

Enjoy our delicious French toast rollup filled with caramelized blueberries, and sealed with cream cheese. Topped with our incredible homemade frosting, and served with 1 side of syrup.

2 Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Rolls

2 Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Rolls

$3.99

Delicious brown and cinnamon sugar french toast rollups stuffed with caramelized strawberries and cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar our signature homemade frosting!

Entrées

Creamed Spinach Smothered Chicken

Creamed Spinach Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Enjoy a delicious chicken breasted seasoned and grilled to perfection, smothered in our delicious creamed spinach. Served with your choice of two sides.

3 Chicken Tacos (no side)

3 Chicken Tacos (no side)

$5.49

Enjoy 3 delicious marinaded chicken street tacos served with cilantro and onions. Comes with 1 salsa verde and a lime.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$9.99
Chicken Gyro with Fries

Chicken Gyro with Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Delicious chicken gyro topped with red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Wrapped in our amazing homemade pita bread and served with fries!

Chicken Scaloppini Dinner

Chicken Scaloppini Dinner

$15.49Out of stock

Enjoy our delicious chicken scallopini entree served with your choice of two sides. The scallopini sauce is a white wine cream sauce with onions and mushrooms, items cannot be removed from the sauce.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Dinner

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Dinner

$13.49

A delicious grilled chicken breast served with our homemade Creamy Tuscan Sauce and your choice of two sides. All sides are included except au gratin potatoes which have a $1 upcharge.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$10.99

Delicious Seared Chicken served with our signature creamy Tuscan sauce over fettucine noodles!

Chicken Scaloppini Pasta

Chicken Scaloppini Pasta

$11.99Out of stock

Enjoy our delicious chicken pasta served over our creamy scallopini sauce and fettuccine noodles!

Chicken Breast Combo

Chicken Breast Combo

$10.49

Enjoy our delicious grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection with your choice of two sides!

Grilled Pork Chop Combo

Grilled Pork Chop Combo

$13.99
Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$11.99

Enjoy our delicious chicken hibachi grilled to perfection! Served with fried rice cooked with an egg, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini!

3 Carne Tacos (no side)

3 Carne Tacos (no side)

$6.29Out of stock

Enjoy our delicious beef fajita “carne” tacos! Served with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a lime.

3 Chicken taco combo

$7.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Takeout restaurant specializing in Gourmet homestyle scratch meals. Located inside the Texaco Gas Station on Henderson St!

