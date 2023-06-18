Muavé’s Gourmet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Takeout restaurant specializing in Gourmet homestyle scratch meals. Located inside the Texaco Gas Station on Henderson St!
701 North Henderson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
