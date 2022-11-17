Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muchacho Burrito Bus

1145 Hemphill Avenue Northwest

Muchacho Argosy

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

Drip Coffee

ESPRESSO

Latte

$4.00

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee topped with steamed or cold milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)... add a house-made syrup for a sweeter treat

Golden Latte

$5.00

Rosemary Latte

$5.00
Sorghum / Cold Capp

$5.00

Hyper Island

$5.00
Cappuccino

$3.50

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee, topped with about 6oz of steamed milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)

Americano

$3.00

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee with hot or iced water

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Choose between 12oz and 16oz.

Iced Coffee

$4.00

TEA

Blue Matcha

$5.00

Butterfly Pea Powder & Sweet Matcha Powder. Full of antioxidants and pretty as all getout. Served iced or hot, with choice of dairy (or alternative)

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Powder, earthy and lightly sweetened. Served iced or hot, with choice of dairy (or alternative)

Chai Latte

$4.50

House-made, sweetened chai tea blend, served hot or over ice with choice of dairy (or alternative)

NA BEV

Watermelon Mint AF

$4.00Out of stock

Mr. 81

$4.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Chai Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

BREAKFAST MENU

$9.00

Eggs, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, muchacho spiced potatoes, zhoug

Tommy Chong

$9.00

Vegan eggs, vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, muchacho spiced potatoes, salsa verde

I A.M. Sando

$10.00

Two Fried eggs over medium with chorizo, bacon, American cheese, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos on a cuban, bolilo roll.

Nutty Buddy Bowl

$9.00

Old fashioned oats soaked with oat milk, honey and almond butter. Topped with mixed berries, granola and pepitas and bananas.

Steve Caballero BURRITO OF THE WEEK!

$12.00Out of stock

Our weekly Burrito special! Guajillo steak with scrambled eggs, tater tots, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and jalapeno.

Chicken Fuego SPECIAL

$12.00Out of stock

2oz Sides

2oz Habanero Salsa

Out of stock

2oz Roja Salsa

2oz Verde Salsa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1145 Hemphill Avenue Northwest, Muchacho Argosy, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

