Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Muchacho Blackhall 1415 Constitution Rd SE #4605

review star

No reviews yet

1415 Constitution Rd SE #4605

Atlanta, GA 30316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ESPRESSO

Latte

$4.00

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee topped with steamed or cold milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)... add a house-made syrup for a sweeter treat

Americano

$2.50+

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee with hot or iced water

Cappuccino

$3.50

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee, topped with about 6oz of steamed milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)

Cortado

$3.50

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee topped with about 2oz of steamed milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)

Cortadito

$3.50

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee sweetened with raw sugar, topped with about 2oz of steamed milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee topped with a little boop of steamed milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)

Espresso

$2.50

Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee

Sorghum / Cold Capp

$4.50

COFFEE

Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

TEA

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha Powder, earthy and lightly sweetened. Served iced or hot, with choice of dairy (or alternative)

Iced Tea

$3.00

Non Alcoholic

Fiji bottled water

$3.00

Jarritos

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Aqua Fresca

$3.50

Flavor options rotate with seasonal fruit options... but always light, sweet, and refreshing!

Hot Choc

Our housemade chocolate syrup stirred up with steamed milk.

Chai Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bubbly, a little sweet, and a lot of spice! Spiked with bourbon, this beauty becomes the Muchacho Mule!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Located in West Midtown!

Location

1415 Constitution Rd SE #4605, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Gallery
Muchacho Blackhall image
Muchacho Blackhall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Redbird
orange star4.5 • 1,886
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Azotea Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
245 18th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Main - Republic
orange star4.1 • 218
990 Brady Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Tropicalé
orange starNo Reviews
1077 Hemphill Avenue Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Breakfast
orange star3.5 • 11
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston