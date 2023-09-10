Parrilla

Appetizer

Bull Fries

$12.99

Chinchulines

$14.99

Chorizo

$6.99

Empanadas "GRILL"

$8.00

Mollejas

$17.99

Morcilla

$6.99

Pincho de Carne

$10.99

Provoleta

$16.99

Provoleta LVG

$18.99

Vacachicha

$14.99

Carnes

1 Filet Mignon Medallion 1 Pincho de Camores

$15.99

12oz Steak Special 5pm7pm

$18.99

24 Lobster + 32 Kobe

$24.99

Asado de TIra

$40.99

Bife de chorizo

$40.99

Colita de Quadril

$29.99

Enrrollada

$59.99

Entranita con papitas Kids

$19.99

Filet Mignon

$65.99

Finito Vacas Gordas

$40.99

Lamb chops

$59.00

Lobster Tail

$11.00

Mini-Skirt

$15.00

NY Kobe 32oz

$14.99

Parrilla para 2

$79.99

Parrlla para 1

$42.99

Pechuga de Pollo

$22.99

Pinch de Camarones

$24.99

Pincho de Carne

$18.99

Porterhouse

$14.00

Teriyaki Entrana Strips

$39.00

Tomahawk 48oz

$129.00

Rib eye

$79.00

Picana con camarones

$45.99

Veal skirt

$18.99

Veal Skirt con Camarones

$14.99

Sandwiches

CHORIPAN

$8.95

MORCIPAN

$8.95

SANDWICHE DE ENTRANA

$18.99

SANDWICHE DE MOLLEJA

$13.99

SANDWICHE DE PECHUGA

$13.99

SANDWICHE DE VACIO

$18.99

Vegetales

BERENJENA A LA PARRILLA

$7.00

CEBOLLA A LA PARRILLA

$5.00

CORN

$7.00

MORRON A LA PARRILLA

$7.00

MORRON RELLENO

$15.00

PAPAS A LA PARRILLA

$6.00

PINCHO DE AJOS

$7.00

PINCHO DE JALAPENOS

$7.00

TOMATE A LA PARRILLA

$7.00

VEGETALES A LA PARRILLA

$19.99

ZUCCINI

$7.00

BRIE TRUFFLE

$12.00

BROCHETAS

$14.99

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$24.99

EMPANADAS 2

$8.00

JAMON CRUDO CON MELON

$14.00

JAMON CRUDO CON RUSA

$18.00

JAMON SERRANO CON MELON

$29.99

JAMON SERRANO CON RUSA

$29.00

LANGOSTINOS CON PALMITOS

$26.99

LANGOSTINOS CON SALSA GOLF

$18.99

MATAMBRE CON RUSA

$15.99

MEJILLONES A LA PROVENZAL

$18.99

MEJILLONES CON CAMARONES A PREVENZAL

$24.99

PALMITOS CON SALSA GOLF

$13.00

PEPPER SURPRISE

$14.99

PICADA

$29.99

PIZZA MARGUERITA

$9.99

PIZZA MEAT

$13.99

PIZZA RUCULA PROSCIUTTO

$13.99

PIZZA VEGGIE

$12.99