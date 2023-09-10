- Home
Muchachos Grill 933 Normandy Dr
No reviews yet
933 Normandy Dr
North Bay Villag, FL 33141
Parrilla
Appetizer
Carnes
1 Filet Mignon Medallion 1 Pincho de Camores
$15.99
12oz Steak Special 5pm7pm
$18.99
24 Lobster + 32 Kobe
$24.99
Asado de TIra
$40.99
Bife de chorizo
$40.99
Colita de Quadril
$29.99
Enrrollada
$59.99
Entranita con papitas Kids
$19.99
Filet Mignon
$65.99
Finito Vacas Gordas
$40.99
Lamb chops
$59.00
Lobster Tail
$11.00
Mini-Skirt
$15.00
NY Kobe 32oz
$14.99
Parrilla para 2
$79.99
Parrlla para 1
$42.99
Pechuga de Pollo
$22.99
Pinch de Camarones
$24.99
Pincho de Carne
$18.99
Porterhouse
$14.00
Teriyaki Entrana Strips
$39.00
Tomahawk 48oz
$129.00
Rib eye
$79.00
Picana con camarones
$45.99
Veal skirt
$18.99
Veal Skirt con Camarones
$14.99
Sandwiches
Vegetales
Appetizers
BRIE TRUFFLE
$12.00
BROCHETAS
$14.99
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
$24.99
EMPANADAS 2
$8.00
JAMON CRUDO CON MELON
$14.00
JAMON CRUDO CON RUSA
$18.00
JAMON SERRANO CON MELON
$29.99
JAMON SERRANO CON RUSA
$29.00
LANGOSTINOS CON PALMITOS
$26.99
LANGOSTINOS CON SALSA GOLF
$18.99
MATAMBRE CON RUSA
$15.99
MEJILLONES A LA PROVENZAL
$18.99
MEJILLONES CON CAMARONES A PREVENZAL
$24.99
PALMITOS CON SALSA GOLF
$13.00
PEPPER SURPRISE
$14.99
PICADA
$29.99
PIZZA MARGUERITA
$9.99
PIZZA MEAT
$13.99
PIZZA RUCULA PROSCIUTTO
$13.99
PIZZA VEGGIE
$12.99