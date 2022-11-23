Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muchachos Tacos LKN

19400 One Norman Blvd

Cornelius, NC 28031

Build your Own Tacos/Bowls

Build your Own ( Taco/Bowl)

Truck Fee Dinner

$250.00

Sides

Queso + Chips

$6.00+

Salsa + Chips

$5.00+

Guac + Chips

$6.00+

Extras

Setup Fee

$250.00

Catering

$15.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Mexi Coke

$4.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

19400 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

