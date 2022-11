Restaurant info

MUNCHIES HEAD CHEF COMES WITH 17 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE WITH A VARIETY OF CULINARY SKILLS FROM TRADITIONAL SOUL FOOD AND A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT CULTURAL BACKGROUNDS OF COOKING. HE SPECIALIZES IN SPECIALTY BURGERS, PHILLYS, AND OTHER FRIED FOODS. ON THE HEALTHY SIDE WE ALSO OFFER EVERYTHING GREEN SUPER SHAKE IN ADDITION TO A NON-DAIRY PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE SHAKE. WE STRIVE FOR FRESHNESS AND QUALITY AND EVERYTHING IS COOKED WITHIN 3 MINUTES OR LESS. ON THE BAKING SIDE THE PASTRY CHEF COMES WITH AN ASSOCIATES DEGREE IN THE SCIENCE OF BAKING AND PASTRY ARTS. SHE SPECIALIZES IN CUPCAKES, BROWNIES, COOKIES, AND PIES. FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE YEAR WE OFFER 3 BAKED GOODS WITH SEASONAL BAKED GOODS.