Mucho Aloha Brewhouse - Koloa
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Located in Historic Koloa Town is the passion project of Kauai local and surf industry designer Gbo Tennberg. We built a beautiful craft brewery in a historic plantation era building, bringing the freshest craft beer, cool vibes, Baja Mexi style grinds and Mucho Aloha to Koloa Town. Come hang with us, we look forward to it! Mahalo!
5330 Koloa Rd, Koloa, HI 96756