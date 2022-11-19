- Home
- Muchacho - Reynoldstown
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
563 Reviews
$$
904 Memorial Drive
Atlanta, GA 30316
Popular Items
Chips/Salsa/Dips
Surfer Guac w/chips
San Diego Style Street Guacamole (avocado, secret spices, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime). Includes housemade tortilla chips
Queso w/chips
Housemade tortilla chips with our specialty queso (100% chihuahua cheese & secret spices)
Large Salsa w/chips
Housemade tortilla chips with your choice of one of our seven specialty salsas. Mild to Spiciest > verde- morita- roja- house- jalapeño- habanero- macha
Extra Chips
Add Extra Salsa (4 oz)
Add Extra QUESO (4 oz)
100% Chihuahua cheese, secret spices
2oz House salsa
2oz Roja salsa
2oz Morita salsa
2oz Habanero salsa
2oz Verde salsa
2oz Jalapeño salsa
2oz Macha salsa
2oz Guac
2oz Queso
APPS
TACOS
TACO CARNE ASADA
Carne Asada, cilantro, onion and lime. Served on a corn tortilla.
TACO AL PASTOR
Braised spiced pork shoulder and pineapple, topped with onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACO BARBACOA
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACO CHICKEN MOLE
Oaxaca mole, braised Georgia chicken, queso fresco, lime, sesame. Served on a corn tortilla.
TACO PORK BELLY
Pork belly (braised & then flash fried), charro bean spread, sweet onions, radish and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla with a side of jalapeno salsa!!
TACO SNAPPER
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
TACO RAJAS
Our vegan taco features poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms and potatoes stewed in a spicy chipotle sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
stuffed with carne asada, crispy fries, cheese, pico and sour cream
GRILLED SNAPPER BURRITO
red snapper, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream
SHRIMP BURRITO
stuffed with shrimp, crispy fries, cheese, pico and sour cream
VEGAN BURRITO
vegan chorizo, fries, vegan cheese, pico