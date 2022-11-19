Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Muchacho - Reynoldstown

563 Reviews

$$

904 Memorial Drive

Atlanta, GA 30316

Chips/Salsa/Dips

Surfer Guac w/chips

Surfer Guac w/chips

$8.00

San Diego Style Street Guacamole (avocado, secret spices, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime). Includes housemade tortilla chips

Queso w/chips

Queso w/chips

$7.00

Housemade tortilla chips with our specialty queso (100% chihuahua cheese & secret spices)

Large Salsa w/chips

Large Salsa w/chips

$4.00

Housemade tortilla chips with your choice of one of our seven specialty salsas. Mild to Spiciest > verde- morita- roja- house- jalapeño- habanero- macha

Extra Chips

Extra Chips

$2.00
Add Extra Salsa (4 oz)

Add Extra Salsa (4 oz)

$2.00

Add Extra QUESO (4 oz)

$5.00

100% Chihuahua cheese, secret spices

2oz House salsa

$0.50

2oz Roja salsa

$0.50

2oz Morita salsa

$0.50

2oz Habanero salsa

$0.50

2oz Verde salsa

$0.50

2oz Jalapeño salsa

$0.50

2oz Macha salsa

$0.50

2oz Guac

$2.00

2oz Queso

$1.00

APPS

STREET CORN "RIBS"

STREET CORN "RIBS"

$6.00

"ribs" from corn on the cobb tossed with chipotle mayo, cotija, lime, spices, cilantro

TOSTADITA

TOSTADITA

$8.00

Two small corn tortillas fried until crispy, topped with guacamole, pickled onion, cabbage, cotija cheese and morita salsa

TACOS

TACO CARNE ASADA

$7.00

Carne Asada, cilantro, onion and lime. Served on a corn tortilla.

TACO AL PASTOR

TACO AL PASTOR

$5.00

Braised spiced pork shoulder and pineapple, topped with onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla

TACO BARBACOA

TACO BARBACOA

$5.00

Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla

TACO CHICKEN MOLE

TACO CHICKEN MOLE

$5.00

Oaxaca mole, braised Georgia chicken, queso fresco, lime, sesame. Served on a corn tortilla.

TACO PORK BELLY

TACO PORK BELLY

$6.00

Pork belly (braised & then flash fried), charro bean spread, sweet onions, radish and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla with a side of jalapeno salsa!!

TACO SNAPPER

TACO SNAPPER

$7.00

flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema

TACO RAJAS

TACO RAJAS

$5.00

Our vegan taco features poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms and potatoes stewed in a spicy chipotle sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$16.00

stuffed with carne asada, crispy fries, cheese, pico and sour cream

GRILLED SNAPPER BURRITO

$16.00

red snapper, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream

SHRIMP BURRITO

$16.00

stuffed with shrimp, crispy fries, cheese, pico and sour cream

VEGAN BURRITO

$14.00

vegan chorizo, fries, vegan cheese, pico

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$16.00

SALAD/BOWLS

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$13.50

crispy flour tortilla bowl, "5 layer dip" beans, elapozole corn, cheese, pico, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole

TUNA POKE

TUNA POKE

$14.00

Tuna, rice, spicy mayo, veggies, wasabi tobiko, wakame salad