Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

1,445 Reviews

$$

295 E San Antonio St

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Popular Items

All American Burger
Diablo Burger
Japanese Shrimp Tacos

Appetizers

Freedom Rings

$13.95

Red onion rings topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese sauce & scallions

Fritters

$11.95

Battered and fried jalapeño and cream cheese fritters topped with bacon jam & spicy southwest ranch & jalapeño bacon crumbles. (4 per order)

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.95

Panko breaded and fried layered with bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese & Alabama white sauce. (4 per order)

Shrimp App

$11.95

Tempura-fried shrimp tossed with spicy Sriracha mayo, and topped with Asian slaw & scallions.

Crab Cakes

$15.95

Two Maryland style crab cakes with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onions dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions.

Mac & Cheese APP

$8.95

Pimento cheese macaroni topped with bacon crumbles & scallions

Dips

Chips and Queso

$7.95

House-made queso. Add our Mexican street corn, or born & raised beef (sautéed with mushroooms & onions) + 1.50. Add both +3

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Chips and Guacamole

$10.95

Guacamole made fresh in house with cilantro, onion, jalapeno, and tomato. Served with tortilla chips.

Dip Duo

$12.95

Pick 2 choices of: Queso Guacamole Salsa Served with tortilla chips

Fussy Five

$10.95

Queso layered with guacamole, Mexican street corn, fresh salsa, born & raised beef (sautéed with mushrooms & onions)

Sausage Dip

$9.95

Baked pimento cheese, chorizo, green chilies & caramelized onions

Pimento Dip

$8.95

House-made pepper jack & aged white cheddar pimento cheese, served hot

Loaded Fries

Buffalo Herd

$12.95

Fries loaded with buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles & celery salt – topped with scallions

Carolina Tex-Mex

$12.95

Fries topped with queso, pulled pork, shredded pepper jack cheese & shaved red onions

Loaded Tater Fries

$10.95

Fries tossed in butter sauce, topped with sour cream, bacon, scallions, queso & Cheddar cheese

Poutine Fry

$9.95

Fries loaded with house-made brown mushroom gravy & cheese curds – topped with scallions

Trufflin'

$12.95

Fries topped with truffle oil aioli, Parmesan cheese – topped with scallions

Wild Southwest

$12.95

Fries topped with Mexican street corn, pepper jack cheese, southwest ranch, jalapeños & bacon

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.99

American cheese, shaved red onion, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato & Fussy sauce

Aloha Burger

$15.79

Grilled pineapple slice, honey chili sauce, Asian slaw, and sweet & spicy mayo

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, tomato, house-made hash brown patty, & Cajun dill bernaise sauce.

Cubano Burger

$15.95

Pulled pork, dill pickles, shaved red onion, ham, Dijon mustard aioli & Swiss cheese.

Diablo Burger

$15.95

Blackened burger patty, jalapeño & cheese fritter, jalapeño bacon, spicy Southwest ranch, fresh jalapeños & pickled red onion

Great Southern Burger

$15.95

Fried green tomato, pepper jack pimento cheese, fried tobacco onions & Alabama white sauce

Havarti Jam Burger

$15.79

Havarti cheese, caramelized onions & bacon jam

Juicy Lucy Burger

$15.95

Double blackened burger patty layered with pimento cheese served on a jalapeno cheddar bun, topped with jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese, honey chili sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion strings & jalapeno aioli.

Pour Over Burger

$15.95

Pimento mac and cheese, house-made BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onions with browned queso sauce

Poutine Burger

$15.79

Topped with French fries, brown gravy, pulled pork, mushrooms, cheese curds & fried tobacco onions

Scape Goat Burger

$15.95

Locally crafted Goatillicious Farms goat cheese, bacon & spicy pepper jelly

Steak House Burger

$15.79

Blackened burger patty, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms & house-made steak sauce

Street Cred Burger

$15.95

Pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, jalapeño bacon, BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onion & chipotle mayo

WurstBurger

$15.95

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickles, ranch dressing & bleu cheese crumbles

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

Two Maryland Style crab cakes on mixed greens topped with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onion dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions

Eastern BBQ Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled pork, vinegar-based sauce, pickles & shaved red onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese & honey mustard dressing

Tacos

Road Crossing Tacos

$13.95

Fried chicken, Mexican street corn, crumbled bacon, shredded pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions & Southwest ranch dressing

Japanese Shrimp Tacos

$14.49

Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions

Piggy Tacos

$13.95

Pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried tobacco onions, scallions & Alabama white sauce

Born and Raised Tacos

$12.95

Crumbled beef, caramelized onions, mushrooms, house-made cheese sauce; topped with fried tobacco onions Add Mexican street corn for +1.50

Ala Cart Tacos

$6.50

Pick one taco. (No side included)

Pick 2 Tacos

$13.95

Pick 2 tacos. (Side included)

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Wedge Salad

$11.95

Mixed Green

$11.95

Sides

Basics

$3.95

**Sweets**

$4.95

**Onion Rings**

$4.95

***TOTS***

$6.95

Side Pimento Mac

$4.95

Side Kid Mac

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side Mixed Green

$4.95

Side Wedge

$4.95

Asian Slaw

$3.95

Street Corn as Side

$4.95

Special Side

$4.95

Fruit

$2.50

Side Trufflin

$5.95

Side Wild SW

$5.95

Side TXMX

$5.95

Side Loaded Fry

$5.95

Side Buff Herd

$5.95

Side Poutine

$5.95

Side Avocado

$1.50

Kid's

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kid Mac

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Dessert

German Chocolate Cake

$7.99

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

MF NA Bev

Water

Mexicane Cola

$2.95

Diet Mexican Cola

$2.95

Lemon-Lime Soda

$2.95

Doppleganger Soda

$2.95

Pink Drink Soda

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Regular Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.95

Red Bull

$5.00

MF House Cocktails

Sangria MF

$8.95

Frozen Mule

$8.95

Sipper

$8.95

Rita

$8.95

Frita

$8.95

Old Fuss

$10.95

LIIT MF

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Well Old Fashion

$7.00

MF Muck Shakes

Birthday Shake

Vanilla Bean Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Texas Turtle Shake

$6.50

Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.50

White Choc Raspberry Shake

$6.50

Caramel Apple Shake

$6.50

MF Boozy Shakes

Bourbon Texas Turtle Shake

$7.99

Boozy Coffee Shake

$7.99

Salted Caramel Bourbon Shake

$7.99

Boozy White Chocolate Shake

$7.99

Berry Boozy

$7.99

Boozy Caramel Apple

$7.99

MF Shots

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

1 Shot .75 oz. Western Sons Blueberry Vodka .50 oz. Lemon Juice .25 oz. Simple Syrup Rim Glass with Sugar and Lemon Wedge Served UP

Chupacabra Bomb

$8.00

1 Bomb 1 oz. Lunazul Tequila 1 oz. JagerMeister 4 oz. Red Bull Add all contents mix together in rocks glass (don not allow dropping of shots into rocks glass)

Green Tea

$6.00

1 Shot .50 oz. Jameson .25 oz. Peach Schnapps .25 oz. Simple .25 oz. Lemon Juice Served UP

Jager Bomb

$7.00

1 Bomb 1 oz. Jagermeister 4 oz. Red Bull Combine and serve in rocks glass (do not make a shot to drop into glass)

Kamikaze

$6.00

1 Shot .75 oz. Ranch Vodka .50 oz. Triple Sec .25 oz. Lime Juice Shaken over Ice and Served UP

Kool Aid

$6.00

1 Shot .50 oz. Ranch Vodka .50 oz. Amaretto .50 oz. Melon Liquor .50 oz. Cranberry Juice Shake over ice, Served UP

Lemon Drop

$6.00

1 Shot .75 oz. Western Sons Lemon Vodka .50 oz. Lemon Juice .25 oz. Simple Syrup Rim Glass with Sugar and Lemon Wedge Served UP

Mind Eraser

$6.00

1 Shot (Drink) .75 oz. Lolita .75 oz. Ranch Vodka .75 oz. Club Soda Fill Rocks Glass with Ice Pour ingredients in order over ice. Drink is layered. Lolita on Bottom, Vodka in middle and Club Soda to top.

Red Headed Sloot

$6.00

1 Shot .75 oz. Jagermeister .50 oz. Peach Schnapps .50 oz. Cranberry Juice Shaken over Ice served UP

StarFucker

$6.00

1 Shot 1 oz. Western Sons Watermelon Vodka .5 oz. Crown Royal 3 oz. RedBull Add all contents to shaker with Ice, Served UP.

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

1 Shot .75 oz. Crown Royal .25 oz. Peach Schnapps 1 oz. Cranberry Juice 4 oz. of RedBull

White Tea

$6.00

1 Shot .50 oz. Ranch Vodka .25 oz. Peach Schnapps .25 oz. Lemon Juice .25 oz. Simple Syrup Shaken over Ice, Served UP

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

