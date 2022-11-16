Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Mud and Char

review star

No reviews yet

2742 Maple Ave.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Caffe Latte
Bianco Mocha

Bakery

Made In House
LOAF Cinnamon Swirl

LOAF Cinnamon Swirl

$4.50

Made In House

LOAF Pumpkin

LOAF Pumpkin

$4.50

Made In House *Seasonal

LOAF Greek Feta

LOAF Greek Feta

$4.50

Made In House with Spinach, Sundried Tomato and Feta Cheese

LOAF Jalapeno Bacon

LOAF Jalapeno Bacon

$4.50

Made In House with Bacon, Jalapeno and Mixed Cheeses

PB&J Overnight Oats

PB&J Overnight Oats

$5.50

Oatmeal, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, Almond Milk with Strawberry Jam and Granola

Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats

Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats

$6.00

Seasonal* Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal, Chia Seed, Brown Sugar, Almond Milk, White Chocolate Chips With Cinnamon Granola

SCONE Blueberry

SCONE Blueberry

$4.00

Made In House

SCONE Chocolate Chip

SCONE Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Made In House

Power Bowls

Berry Good

$11.00

Beet, Banana, Mixed Berries, Yogurt Blended. Topped with Granola, Blueberries, Chia Seed

Power Green

$11.00

Avocado, Spinach, Banana, Mixed Berries, Coconut Milk Blended. Topped with Granola, Banana, Chia Seed

Chocolate Nut Butter

$11.00

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Almond Milk Blended. Topped with Granola, Banana, Chia Seed

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg, Sundried Tomato, Feta Cheese, Spinach
Standard

Standard

$5.75

Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Classic

Classic

$6.50

Egg, Cheese, Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

BLT

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Salads & Wraps

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Lettuce, HB Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Spinach, 2x Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber

Power Salad

Power Salad

$9.00

Spinach, 2x HB Egg, Sundried Tomato, Feta

Cobb Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Egg Patty, Bacon, Avocado, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber

Garden Wrap

Garden Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Spinach, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber

Power Wrap

Power Wrap

$7.00

Spinach, 2x Egg Patty, Sundried Tomato, Feta

Toast & Bagels

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Multi Grain Bread, Half Avocado Sliced with Salt & Pepper

Loaded Avocado Toast

$7.50

Multi Grain Bread, Half Avocado Sliced with Salt & Pepper, Egg, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Loaded Lox

Loaded Lox

$12.50

Cream Cheese, Egg Patty, Smoked Salmon, Onion, Capers, Dill

Toast & Bagels

Toast & Bagels

$3.00

Plain Bagel, Everything Bagel, Blueberry Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, English Muffin, Multi Grain Bread

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.79

Strawberry, Banana, Organic Yogurt

Blueberry Banana

Blueberry Banana

$8.79

Blueberry, Banana, Organic Yogurt

Mixed Berry Banana

Mixed Berry Banana

$8.79

Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Organic Yogurt

Tropical Citrus

Tropical Citrus

$8.79

Mango, Pineapple, Mandarin Orange, Organic Yogurt

Coffee

Argon Cold Brew

Argon Cold Brew

$6.59+

Argon Cold Brew On Tap

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.29+

Iced Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee Light Roast

Drip Coffee Light Roast

$2.49+

Mud And Char Signature Blend Light Roast Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

$2.49+

Tugboat Bowline Blend Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.99+

1/2 Drip Coffee, 1/2 Steamed Milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.49+

Espresso

Con Panna

Con Panna

$2.59+

Espresso with Whipped Cream

Americano

Americano

$2.99+

2x Espresso Over Filtered Water

Signature Macchiato

Signature Macchiato

$2.79+

1/2 Espresso, 1/2 Steamed Milk

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.89+

2x Espresso, 2/3 Steamed Milk, 1/3 Milk Foam

Bianco Mocha

Bianco Mocha

$5.29+

White Chocolate Latte

Bruno Mocha

Bruno Mocha

$5.29+

Chocolate Vanilla Latte

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.89+

2x Espresso, 1/2 Steamed Milk, 1/2 Milk Foam

Frappe

Frappe

$4.79+

2x Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate, Ice, Blended

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.59+

Espresso, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Syrup, Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream

Maple Syrup Latte

Maple Syrup Latte

$5.59+

Espresso, Organic Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$7.09+

Argon Cold Brew, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Whipped Cream

Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Iced Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.49+

Hot Tea

Tea Au Lait

Tea Au Lait

$3.69+

1/2 Hot Tea, 1/2 Steamed Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.79+

Organic Matcha Tea with Milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.29+

1/2 Chai Tea, 1/2 Milk

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99+Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Milk & Hot Chocolate

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.49+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Kombucha On Tap

Kombucha On Tap

Kombucha On Tap

$4.59+

Kombucha On Tap Seasonal Flavor *Ginger Chai

Bottles & Cans

Kombuchade Performance

Kombuchade Performance

$5.00

12oz Can

Kombuchade Recovery CBD

Kombuchade Recovery CBD

$6.00

12oz Can

Marz CBD Elixir Juniper Fizz

Marz CBD Elixir Juniper Fizz

$5.00

CBD Botanical Seltzer

Marz CBD Elixir Citrus Party

Marz CBD Elixir Citrus Party

$5.00

CBD Botanical Seltzer

Marz CBD Elixir Flower Power

Marz CBD Elixir Flower Power

$5.00

CBD Botanical Seltzer

Marz Adaptogenic Snow Chrysanthemum and Lemongrass

Marz Adaptogenic Snow Chrysanthemum and Lemongrass

$6.00

30MG Hemp, Honey, Lemon, Yerba Mate, Lemongrass, Dried Orange Peel, Devilwood Berry, Snow Chrysanthemum Tea

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

10oz bottle

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

10oz bottle

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50

11.15oz bottle

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Caffeine and Fare

Website

Location

2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Mud and Char image
Mud and Char image
Mud and Char image

Similar restaurants in your area

Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Oak Grove Road Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Naperville
orange star4.2 • 563
1504 N Naper Blvd Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
120 Water St, Unit 110 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace
orange star4.5 • 1,682
17W615 Butterfield Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Downers Grove

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Commissary - North
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Cadence Kitchen & Co
orange star4.9 • 2,353
5101 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downers Grove
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston