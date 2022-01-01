- Home
- Manahawkin
- Seafood
- Mud City Crab House
Mud City Crab House
1,665 Reviews
$$
1185 East Bay Ave
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Appetizers
Baked Garlic Clams (6)
Baked with garlic herb butter and a dusting of bread crumbs
Baked Garlic Clams with Crabmeat (6)
Clam on the 1/2 shell (12)
Fresh local clams served with cocktail and lemon
Clam on the 1/2 shell (6)
Fresh local clams served with cocktail and lemon
Clams Casino (6)
Freshly opened top necks, brioled with pepper, onions, swiss, and bacon bits
Crab and Artichoke Dip
a cheesy blend of crab and artichokes served with flat bread
Crispy Calamari Arugula Salad
Extra Large U-Peel
1/2lb of shrimp freshly boiled in crab spices
Fried Pickle Spears
Southern fried and served with remoulade
Garlic Mussels
Fresh Pei mussels, steamed with white wine OR red marinara and garlic butter. Served with fresh bread
Ipswich Steamers
1 1/2 lbs steamed and served with broth, butter and lemon
Jalapeno Slammer
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with crabmeat and cheddar cheese and wrapped in bacon with roased red pepper ranch
Oysters on 1/2 shell (6)
Mullica Bay Oysters served with cocktail and lemon
Oysters on the 1/2 shell (12)
Mullica Bay Oysters served with cocktail and lemon
Seafood Sampler
3 oysters, 3 clams, and 3 u-peel shrimp served with cocktail and lemon
Seared Tuna
sliced sushi grade tuna served over seaweed salad with wasabi and soy
Steamed Littlenecks (12)
Fresh local clams served with drawn butter and lemon
Steamed Mussels
Same great mussels served with lemon and drawn butter
Crab Rangoon
Jumbo lump crab rangoon on crostini with a side of Thai chili sauce
A La Carte
"The Original" Crab Cake
a perfect blend of crab and spices, breaded and fried
20 Fried Shrimp
hand breaded medium shrimp
Chicken Fingers & Fries
breaded and fried chicken fingers with fries
Fish & Chips
fresh atlantic cod with fries and cole slaw
Fresh Ocean Clam Strips
hand shucked and fried clams strips
Fried Oysters
fresh and hand breaded
Dungeness Clusters - Plain
Dungeness Clusters with Garlic Sauce
Jumbo - King Crab
Regular - King Crab
Snow Crab Legs
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
baked to perfection
Lobster Tail
Sauteed Softshell Ala
Fried Softshell Ala
Soups & Salads
Fish Board
Specials
Coconut Mahi
Coconut crusted mahi mahi topped with orange pomegranate salsa
Cod Oreganata Special
Broiled cod stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat/asparagus/garlic breadcrumb
Glazed Salmon Special
Sesame ginger teriyaki glazed salmon/roasted broccolini
Blackened Swordfish Special
Blackened swordfish /sweet potato hash/sweet chili mayo
Pan Seared Scallops Special
Pan seared scallops over spaghetti squash, pancetta,peas,drizzled with basil oil
Sesame Crusted Tuna Special
Sesame crusted tuna over a wasabi cauliflower puree topped with frizzled onions and soy reduction Served with a side salad
Fall Grouper
Grilled grouper over roasted brussel sprouts and butternut squash with toasted pumpkin seeds and a chipotle honey glaze
Risotto Halibut
Grilled halibut over mushroom risotto Comes with a side salad
Crustaceans
Alaskan King Crab Legs - Entree
King Crab meat is prized for its delicate flavor and tender texture. Typically weighs out to be 2-3 legs per pound but can vary. Comes with a choice of two sides Weight is approximate and may vary.
Alaskan King Crab Legs - Jumbo Entree
Alaskan King Crab meat is prized for its delicate flavor and texture. Jumbo king legs typically weigh out to be 3/4 of pound to over a pound per leg but can vary. Weight is approximate and may vary. Comes with a choice of two sides.
Snow Crab - Entree
Smaller cousin of the king crab served in clusters of 1/2 body, legs & claws. Comes with a choice of two sides Weight is approximate and may vary.
Dungeness Clusters - Entree
The clusters include 1/2 body, legs & claws served steamed with butter. Comes with a choice of two sides. Weight is approximate and may vary.
Dungeness Clusters in Garlic Sauce - Entree
Weight is approximate and may vary.
Garlic Crabs
Steamed Whole Lobster - Entree
Weight is approximate and may vary.
Entree
"The Original" Crab Cakes (2)
Homemade, breaded & fried, very crabby, very good, "deviled style"
Broiled Flounder
Fresh. Never frozen, served broiled.
Broiled Scallops
Tender & fresh from barnegat light
Broiled Seafood Combination
One jumbo lump crab cake, filet of flounder, shrimp and scallops
Butterfly Shrimp
8 Large Caribbean pink shrimp, hand breaded & lightly fried
Crab Imperial
Our own imperial made with all jumbo lump crab, delicate & mouth watering
Fresh Ocean Clam Strips
Hand shucked and fried
Fried Flounder
Always fresh, never frozen, served fried
Fried Oysters
Fresh & hand breaded to order
Fried Scallops
Tender & fresh from barnegat light, served broiled or fried
Fried Seafood Combination
An Original crabcake, filet of flounder, shrimp & scallops
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (2)
Votes "Best in NJ" NJ Magazine Extremely crabby, jumbo lump meat & just enough seasoning to hold it together. Baked to perfection
Marinated Grilled Tuna
Fresh yellowfin tuna, marinated in our house sesame ginger soy marinade
Seared Tuna Entree
Shrimp Skewers
8 Jumbo Caribbean pink shrimp marinated in tequila lime sauce with tomatoes, peppers & onions, skewered & served hot off the grill
Stuffed Flounder
Fresh filet stuffed with our crab imperial
Stuffed Shrimp
3 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our crab imperial
Twin Lobster Tails
Two 4 oz. South African Tails, split, grilled & served with butter & lemon
Sautéed Softshell Crabs (2)
Pasta
Cioppino for One
A generous portion of shrimp, clams, crab, mussels & fish in our own spicy red sauce, served over linguini. Served with salad & fresh bread
Cioppino for Two
A generous portion of shrimp, clams, crab, mussels & fish in our own spicy red sauce, served over linguini. Served with salad & fresh bread
Clams & Linguini
One Dozen littlenecks & freshly shucked barnegat bay chopped chowder clams served over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White
Mussels & Linguini
A generous portion of PEI mussels over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White
Shrimp & Scallop Linguini
Jumbo Shrimp & scallops sauteed with roasted red pepper
Double Kid Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Land & Sea
Sandwiches & Lunch Specials
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
A delicious crab cake made with jumbo & lump meat, baked and served on the bun with lettuce & tomato
"The Original" Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade with backfin crabmeat & our secret seasonings. Breaded & fried served on the bun with lettuce & tomato
Mud City Burger
Grilled & topped with cheese, lettuce & tomato
Grilled Portobella Mushroom
Topped with mozzerella cheese, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette. Lettuce & tomato
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Fresh & hand breaded
Fried Flounder Sandwich
Always fresh & hand breaded
Broiled Flounder Sandwich
Grilled Tuna Sandwich
4-5 oz steak served with lime jalapeno tartar sauce
Fried Softshell Crab Sandwich
Fresh, never frozen, soft-shell served sauteed or lightly breaded & fried
Sautéed Softshell Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce & tomato
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Homemade Daily, served with lettuce & tomato
Grilled Swordfish Sandwich
Grilled swordfish with jalapeño tarter
Jerk Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Jamaican Jerk seared Mahi Mahi with a caribbean pepper mayo
Salmon BLT
Fresh Grilled salmon served on a kaiser roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato & horseradish spread
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
Fresh blackened Florida grouper on a kaiser roll with cilantro aioli
BBQ Swordfish Sandwich
Swordfish with house bbq sauce on a kaiser roll with crispy fried onions & jalapeno strips
Blackened Tuna Caesar
Our house caesar topped with a 5 oz. portion of blackened tuna
Fried Oyster Po Boy
Homemade fried oysters on a long roll with slaw and spicy remoulade
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail
On a bed of lettuce with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon & flatbreads
Kids Menu
Sides
Dessert
Banana Chimichanga
Banana, peanut butter & chocolate chips wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried & served with vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce
Bread Pudding
homemade bread pudding served with bourbon creme anglaise
Brownie Sundae
Ghirardelli double choclate brownie with vanilla ice cream
Coconut Custard Pie
Homemade custard pie topped
Ice Cream Shop of Manahawkin
2 scoops of Manahawkin Ice Cream Shop's homemade ice cream
Key Lime Pie
Better than Key West with our homemade graham cracker crust
Kiddie Ice Cream
Pecan Pie
Rich pecan pie baked in a graham cracker crust
Seasonal Crisp
Seasonal fruit baked with a brown sugar crumble, served warm with whipped cream
Toll House Pie
Homemade chocolate chip cookie pie
Cheesecake
Sauces/ Spices
Alessi Balsamic Vinaigrette
Alessi Risotto
Ashman Sauce
Blairs Original Death Sauce
Bluegrass Soy Sauce
Clam Juice
Crab Gravy
Crisp & Co. Pickles
Habanero Sriracha
Hank Sauce
Hoboken Eddies
House Autry
Kelchner's Horseradish
Kelchners Cocktail Sauce
Kelchners Tartar Sauce
Kentuckyaki
LBI Divers Club Habanero BBQ
LBI Love Potion
Magic Seasoning
Millers Banana Pepper Mustard Hot
Millers Banana Pepper Mustard Mild
Mothflower Apiary Honey
Old Bay Seasoning
Oyster Crackers
Pint Pickles
Sriracha
St. Lucifer Habanero Table Spice
St. Lucifer Seafood Table Spice
Sushi Chef Panko
Sushi Chef PIckled Ginger
Sushi Chef Wasabi
Terrapin Ridge Aioli
Tobasco - Milder Jalapeno
Tobasco Original
Vigo Olive Oil
Zatarains Dirty Rice
Fish Market Online
Uncooked Crab Cakes
Salmon
Tuna
Cod
Halibut
Grouper
Mahi Mahi
Flounder
Swordfish
Tilefish
Local Wahoo
Snapper
Oysters
Sold By the Dozen
Ipswich
Sold by the pound
Littleneck Clams
Topneck Clams
Sold By the Dozen
PEI Mussels
Sold by the Pound
Scallops
Sold by the Pound
Medium Shrimp
Sold by the Pound
Large Shrimp
Sold by the Pound
U-Peel Shrimp
Sold by the Pound
Jumbo Shrimp
Frozen King Crab Legs
Sold by the Pound
Frozen Jumbo King Crab Legs
Sold by the Pound
Frozen Snow Crab
Sold by the Pound
Frozen Dungeness Crab Legs
Sold by the Pound
Frozen South African Tails
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050