Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mud City Crab House

1,665 Reviews

$$

1185 East Bay Ave

Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Take Out Soups- Hot
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (2)
Broiled Seafood Combination

Appetizers

Baked Garlic Clams (6)

$13.00

Baked with garlic herb butter and a dusting of bread crumbs

Baked Garlic Clams with Crabmeat (6)

$15.00

Clam on the 1/2 shell (12)

$16.00

Fresh local clams served with cocktail and lemon

Clam on the 1/2 shell (6)

$9.00

Fresh local clams served with cocktail and lemon

Clams Casino (6)

$13.00

Freshly opened top necks, brioled with pepper, onions, swiss, and bacon bits

Crab and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

a cheesy blend of crab and artichokes served with flat bread

Crispy Calamari Arugula Salad

$16.00

Extra Large U-Peel

$12.00

1/2lb of shrimp freshly boiled in crab spices

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Southern fried and served with remoulade

Garlic Mussels

$16.00

Fresh Pei mussels, steamed with white wine OR red marinara and garlic butter. Served with fresh bread

Ipswich Steamers

$25.00

1 1/2 lbs steamed and served with broth, butter and lemon

Jalapeno Slammer

$12.00

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with crabmeat and cheddar cheese and wrapped in bacon with roased red pepper ranch

Oysters on 1/2 shell (6)

$12.00

Mullica Bay Oysters served with cocktail and lemon

Oysters on the 1/2 shell (12)

$23.00

Mullica Bay Oysters served with cocktail and lemon

Seafood Sampler

$12.00

3 oysters, 3 clams, and 3 u-peel shrimp served with cocktail and lemon

Seared Tuna

$16.00

sliced sushi grade tuna served over seaweed salad with wasabi and soy

Steamed Littlenecks (12)

$10.00

Fresh local clams served with drawn butter and lemon

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Same great mussels served with lemon and drawn butter

Crab Rangoon

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab rangoon on crostini with a side of Thai chili sauce

A La Carte

"The Original" Crab Cake

$14.00

a perfect blend of crab and spices, breaded and fried

20 Fried Shrimp

$15.00

hand breaded medium shrimp

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

breaded and fried chicken fingers with fries

Fish & Chips

$19.00

fresh atlantic cod with fries and cole slaw

Fresh Ocean Clam Strips

$13.00

hand shucked and fried clams strips

Fried Oysters

$15.00

fresh and hand breaded

Dungeness Clusters - Plain

$40.00

Dungeness Clusters with Garlic Sauce

$42.00

Jumbo - King Crab

$84.00

Regular - King Crab

$62.00

Snow Crab Legs

$32.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.00

baked to perfection

Lobster Tail

$15.00

Sauteed Softshell Ala

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Softshell Ala

$16.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

House Garden Salad

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romain, homemade caesar dressing & fresh house made croutons

Take Out Soups- Hot

$4.50+

Fish Board

Cod

$25.00

Corvina

$25.00Out of stock

Halibut

$29.00

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Salmon

$26.00

Swordfish

$27.00

Tuna

$28.00

Wahoo

$24.00Out of stock

Grouper

$29.00

Tilefish

$27.00

Black Sea Bass

$26.00Out of stock

Specials

Coconut Mahi

$27.00

Coconut crusted mahi mahi topped with orange pomegranate salsa

Cod Oreganata Special

$34.00

Broiled cod stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat/asparagus/garlic breadcrumb

Glazed Salmon Special

$27.00

Sesame ginger teriyaki glazed salmon/roasted broccolini

Blackened Swordfish Special

$28.00

Blackened swordfish /sweet potato hash/sweet chili mayo

Pan Seared Scallops Special

$39.00

Pan seared scallops over spaghetti squash, pancetta,peas,drizzled with basil oil

Sesame Crusted Tuna Special

$29.00

Sesame crusted tuna over a wasabi cauliflower puree topped with frizzled onions and soy reduction Served with a side salad

Fall Grouper

$30.00

Grilled grouper over roasted brussel sprouts and butternut squash with toasted pumpkin seeds and a chipotle honey glaze

Risotto Halibut

$30.00

Grilled halibut over mushroom risotto Comes with a side salad

Crustaceans

Alaskan King Crab Legs - Entree

$66.00+

King Crab meat is prized for its delicate flavor and tender texture. Typically weighs out to be 2-3 legs per pound but can vary. Comes with a choice of two sides Weight is approximate and may vary.

Alaskan King Crab Legs - Jumbo Entree

$76.00+

Alaskan King Crab meat is prized for its delicate flavor and texture. Jumbo king legs typically weigh out to be 3/4 of pound to over a pound per leg but can vary. Weight is approximate and may vary. Comes with a choice of two sides.

Snow Crab - Entree

$36.00+

Smaller cousin of the king crab served in clusters of 1/2 body, legs & claws. Comes with a choice of two sides Weight is approximate and may vary.

Dungeness Clusters - Entree

$40.00+

The clusters include 1/2 body, legs & claws served steamed with butter. Comes with a choice of two sides. Weight is approximate and may vary.

Dungeness Clusters in Garlic Sauce - Entree

$42.00+

Weight is approximate and may vary.

Garlic Crabs

$29.00Out of stock

Steamed Whole Lobster - Entree

$29.00

Weight is approximate and may vary.

Entree

"The Original" Crab Cakes (2)

$28.00

Homemade, breaded & fried, very crabby, very good, "deviled style"

Broiled Flounder

$28.00

Fresh. Never frozen, served broiled.

Broiled Scallops

$34.00

Tender & fresh from barnegat light

Broiled Seafood Combination

$32.00

One jumbo lump crab cake, filet of flounder, shrimp and scallops

Butterfly Shrimp

$28.00

8 Large Caribbean pink shrimp, hand breaded & lightly fried

Crab Imperial

$29.00

Our own imperial made with all jumbo lump crab, delicate & mouth watering

Fresh Ocean Clam Strips

$24.00

Hand shucked and fried

Fried Flounder

$28.00

Always fresh, never frozen, served fried

Fried Oysters

$25.00

Fresh & hand breaded to order

Fried Scallops

$34.00

Tender & fresh from barnegat light, served broiled or fried

Fried Seafood Combination

$30.00

An Original crabcake, filet of flounder, shrimp & scallops

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (2)

$35.00

Votes "Best in NJ" NJ Magazine Extremely crabby, jumbo lump meat & just enough seasoning to hold it together. Baked to perfection

Marinated Grilled Tuna

$28.00

Fresh yellowfin tuna, marinated in our house sesame ginger soy marinade

Seared Tuna Entree

$33.00

Shrimp Skewers

$29.00

8 Jumbo Caribbean pink shrimp marinated in tequila lime sauce with tomatoes, peppers & onions, skewered & served hot off the grill

Stuffed Flounder

$30.00

Fresh filet stuffed with our crab imperial

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

3 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our crab imperial

Twin Lobster Tails

$32.00

Two 4 oz. South African Tails, split, grilled & served with butter & lemon

Sautéed Softshell Crabs (2)

$32.00Out of stock

Pasta

Cioppino for One

$30.00

A generous portion of shrimp, clams, crab, mussels & fish in our own spicy red sauce, served over linguini. Served with salad & fresh bread

Cioppino for Two

$56.00

A generous portion of shrimp, clams, crab, mussels & fish in our own spicy red sauce, served over linguini. Served with salad & fresh bread

Clams & Linguini

$28.00

One Dozen littlenecks & freshly shucked barnegat bay chopped chowder clams served over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White

Mussels & Linguini

$28.00

A generous portion of PEI mussels over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White

Shrimp & Scallop Linguini

$30.00

Jumbo Shrimp & scallops sauteed with roasted red pepper

Double Kid Pasta

$11.00

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Land & Sea

Filet Mignon

$32.00

8 oz. filet mignon grilled to your liking & topped with garlic herb butter

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

1/2 of a chicken slow roasted in blended herbs

Steak & Cake

$48.00

8 oz. filet mignon & a jumbo lump crab cake

Steak & Tail

$49.00

8 oz. filet mignon & a 3-4 oz lobster tail

Sandwiches & Lunch Specials

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

A delicious crab cake made with jumbo & lump meat, baked and served on the bun with lettuce & tomato

"The Original" Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Homemade with backfin crabmeat & our secret seasonings. Breaded & fried served on the bun with lettuce & tomato

Mud City Burger

$12.00

Grilled & topped with cheese, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Portobella Mushroom

$10.00

Topped with mozzerella cheese, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette. Lettuce & tomato

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh & hand breaded

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$17.00

Always fresh & hand breaded

Broiled Flounder Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

4-5 oz steak served with lime jalapeno tartar sauce

Fried Softshell Crab Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh, never frozen, soft-shell served sauteed or lightly breaded & fried

Sautéed Softshell Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$20.00

Homemade Daily, served with lettuce & tomato

Grilled Swordfish Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled swordfish with jalapeño tarter

Jerk Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Jamaican Jerk seared Mahi Mahi with a caribbean pepper mayo

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Fresh Grilled salmon served on a kaiser roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato & horseradish spread

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh blackened Florida grouper on a kaiser roll with cilantro aioli

BBQ Swordfish Sandwich

$18.00

Swordfish with house bbq sauce on a kaiser roll with crispy fried onions & jalapeno strips

Blackened Tuna Caesar

$18.00

Our house caesar topped with a 5 oz. portion of blackened tuna

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$17.00

Homemade fried oysters on a long roll with slaw and spicy remoulade

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail

$17.00Out of stock

On a bed of lettuce with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon & flatbreads

Kids Menu

All kids meals come with french fries and apple sauce

Kids Fried Flounder

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Smucker's PB&J

Kids Fried Scallops

$15.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Family Size Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Small Garlic Sauce

$5.00

Large Garlic Sauce

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Pasta Side

$7.00

Dessert

Banana Chimichanga

$7.00

Banana, peanut butter & chocolate chips wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried & served with vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce

Bread Pudding

$6.00

homemade bread pudding served with bourbon creme anglaise

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Ghirardelli double choclate brownie with vanilla ice cream

Coconut Custard Pie

$5.00

Homemade custard pie topped

Ice Cream Shop of Manahawkin

$5.00

2 scoops of Manahawkin Ice Cream Shop's homemade ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Better than Key West with our homemade graham cracker crust

Kiddie Ice Cream

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Rich pecan pie baked in a graham cracker crust

Seasonal Crisp

$6.00

Seasonal fruit baked with a brown sugar crumble, served warm with whipped cream

Toll House Pie

$5.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookie pie

Cheesecake

$8.00

Sauces/ Spices

Alessi Balsamic Vinaigrette

$4.00

Alessi Risotto

$7.00

Ashman Sauce

$9.00

Blairs Original Death Sauce

$8.00

Bluegrass Soy Sauce

$7.00

Clam Juice

$4.00

Crab Gravy

$10.00

Crisp & Co. Pickles

$9.00

Habanero Sriracha

$9.00

Hank Sauce

$10.00

Hoboken Eddies

$8.00

House Autry

$5.00

Kelchner's Horseradish

$3.50

Kelchners Cocktail Sauce

$3.50

Kelchners Tartar Sauce

$3.50

Kentuckyaki

$9.00

LBI Divers Club Habanero BBQ

$9.00

LBI Love Potion

$6.50

Magic Seasoning

$4.00

Millers Banana Pepper Mustard Hot

$8.00

Millers Banana Pepper Mustard Mild

$8.00

Mothflower Apiary Honey

$10.00

Old Bay Seasoning

$4.00

Oyster Crackers

$5.00

Pint Pickles

$9.00

Sriracha

$9.00

St. Lucifer Habanero Table Spice

$7.50

St. Lucifer Seafood Table Spice

$7.50

Sushi Chef Panko

$4.00

Sushi Chef PIckled Ginger

$4.25

Sushi Chef Wasabi

$4.00

Terrapin Ridge Aioli

$8.00

Tobasco - Milder Jalapeno

$3.00

Tobasco Original

$3.00

Vigo Olive Oil

$5.00

Zatarains Dirty Rice

$6.00

Fish Market Online

Uncooked Crab Cakes

$18.00

Salmon

$9.50+

Tuna

$14.00+

Cod

$7.00+

Halibut

$14.00+Out of stock

Grouper

$14.00+Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$9.50+

Flounder

$12.00+Out of stock

Swordfish

$10.00+

Tilefish

$12.50+Out of stock

Local Wahoo

$13.50+Out of stock

Snapper

$24.00Out of stock

Oysters

$6.00+

Sold By the Dozen

Ipswich

$17.00

Sold by the pound

Littleneck Clams

$4.75+

Topneck Clams

$5.25+

Sold By the Dozen

PEI Mussels

$4.50

Sold by the Pound

Scallops

$38.00

Sold by the Pound

Medium Shrimp

$6.00+

Sold by the Pound

Large Shrimp

$14.00

Sold by the Pound

U-Peel Shrimp

$11.50+

Sold by the Pound

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Frozen King Crab Legs

$55.00

Sold by the Pound

Frozen Jumbo King Crab Legs

$67.00

Sold by the Pound

Frozen Snow Crab

$26.00

Sold by the Pound

Frozen Dungeness Crab Legs

$28.00

Sold by the Pound

Frozen South African Tails

$34.00

By the Pound

Fried Flounder

$25.00

Fried flounder by the pound

Fried Scallops

$50.00

Fried scallops by the pound

U-Peel Shrimp

$22.00

U-peel shrimp cocktail by the pound

40 Fried Shrimp

$29.00

40 fried medium shrimp

Narragansett Clam Strips

$22.00

Fried clam strips by the pound

Shrimp Salad

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Mud City Crab House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stefano's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,154
1814 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Lefty's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 854
547 N Main St Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
orange star4.6 • 410
325 9th St Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Bird & Betty's
orange starNo Reviews
529 Dock Road Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Ocean Club - 2 Ocean Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
2 Ocean Terrace Seaside Heights, NJ 08751
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manahawkin

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
orange star4.8 • 1,685
1201 East Bay Avenue Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
orange star5.0 • 20
621 E BAY AVE MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manahawkin
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston